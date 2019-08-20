The Bobcats played arguably their most complete half of soccer this season, and the end result was gratifying.
Sky View scored three times in the opening half — goals from three different players — and sparkled defensively the entire 80 minutes en route to a 3-0 victory over 6A Copper Hills in a non-region girls soccer match Tuesday evening in Smithfield.
“We’ve been working on our shooting, on our finishing, but we’ve also been working on possession and being able to possess the ball through the middle,” SV head coach Sharron Wood said. “And I think that’s what kind of transferred over into our game today, was that we had worked on that yesterday at practice.”
The Bobcats (3-2-0) netted all of their goals off set pieces, including two off corner kicks by Addie Poulsen. Macy Hellstern headed in a Poulsen corner in the 12th minute, and Sky View scored a pair of insurance goals in the final five minutes of the half.
Freshman Amalia Fonua buried a stunning 40-plus-yard free kick, and Samantha Hall put the final nail in the coffin by getting her body on a Poulsen corner into the heart of the 6-yard box.
Katie Finlinson made two or three pretty good saves to earn the shutout in goal for the Bobcats, Wood said.
“We played as a team today and all of the girls played really well,” Wood said. “... It was total teamwork by our team today. I’m proud of the girls.”
MINERS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
Short-handed Logan continued its brutal preseason schedule with a road loss to 6A Bingham. The Grizzlies (1-4-0) only trailed 1-0 after 60 minutes, but the Miners slammed the door with two goals over the final 20 minutes of play.
Ashley Coppin and Alec Kennington forced Bingham’s goalkeeper to make some pretty challenging saves, Logan head coach Natalie Norris said, and Grizzly Emma Browning missed scoring by a matter of inches.
“I’m pretty encouraged,” Norris said. “(My girls) looked better today than they did last week, which is what we’re going for. We’re just going for improvement at the moment and to try and get what we can out of each game. And the girls are playing well, but ... adversity, slash karma is not on our side this year. But we stayed in it for a long time and we had good looks, we just couldn’t get anything in the back of the net.”