It took less than two minutes for Sky View to score Friday night at Crimson Field.
The Bobcats jumped on the host Grizzlies early and were never really threatened en route to winning their 15th straight region game, dating back to 2016. With the 42-14 victory, Sky View also wrapped up the Region 11 title.
“Our goal has been to be region champs, but we also want to be undefeated in region,” said SV quarterback Kason Carlsen, who tossed five touchdown passes. “We just need to focus on Bear River (the next opponent), because we want to beat them and solidify ourselves as the best in region and then work towards the playoffs. Our ultimate goal is a state championship.”
Sky View (7-1, 4-0 region) has now won six in a row.
“One of the goals our captains set this year was going 1-0 and not looking forward,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “Right now, they have done a tremendous job of that.”
The loss put a bit of a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies (2-6, 1-3), who came into the game with some momentum having won their first region game of the season.
“We just started slow,” Logan head coach Bart Bowen said. “That’s a good football team that you can’t start slow with.”
Carlsen completed TD passes to four different teammates as he passed for 195 yards on 12 of 19 attempts. He did throw one interception. The junior also ran for 27 yards on five carries.
“All of our receivers are studs,” Carlsen said. “We’re really deep at receiver. We have great athletes. They all run, clean, nice routes and have great hands. It makes my job pretty easy, and they always get yards after the catch.”
Carlsen’s top target ended up being the former Bobcat signal caller. Mason Falslev gave way to Carlsen when he was injured and has worked his way back to playing. Falslev caught six passes for 105 yards and the first two touchdowns. He also rushed for 16 yards on two carries.
“They (coaches) are just throwing me around everywhere,” said Falslev, who also played on defense. “I’m doing whatever I can to help the team. As long as we win, I’m happy. ... I’m loving it on defense.”
Sky View took the opening kickoff and marched 71 yards in just five plays. Falslev caught a short pass and turned it into a 41-yard score after breaking a tackle and outrunning the Grizzly defense.
The Bobcat defense got into the act on the third play Logan ran. Titan Saxton went up and made a one-hand interception, then returned it 35 yards to the Logan 29-yard line.
It took Sky View just one play to be celebrating again. Carlsen hit Falslev in stride for a 29-yard TD.
“Kason is playing well, and we just wanted to get a good start,” Falslev said.
A shanked punt set the Bobcats up with good field position on their third possession of the game, starting at the Logan 43. Five plays later, Carlsen found Kason Flaherty for an 11-yard scoring completion to make it 21-0 with four-and-a-half minutes still left in the opening quarter.
After another Grizzly punt, the Bobcats drove 51 yards in eight plays. Brigham Lewis caught a 14-yard pass from Carlsen to make it 28-0 with most of the second quarter still to play.
“I thought we came out and executed really well, created a turnover and scored off that turnover,” Howell said. “We were trying to start fast. I felt like we had a little bit of a lull in the second quarter. I’m pretty proud of the way we played.”
Logan did dig in, despite having another pass intercepted off a tipped pass. Traeson Martindale made the pick for the Bobcats. Sky View punted their last three possessions of the first half.
“We had a little bit of fight there in the second quarter,” Bowen said. “... We had a great last series on offense and got the score. I’m proud of our guys. They fought.”
The Grizzlies got on the scoreboard just before the break. Running back Kade Thornley went up the middle for four yards to paydirt on a fourth-and-2 play. Sky View took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
“We talked at halftime about no lead is too big,” Howell said. “We wanted to keep the hammer down, have that killer instinct kind of thing.”
The hosts opened the second half pretty much like the first — scoring quickly. However, this time it was the defense doing the scoring.
Logan quarterback Ethan Wilson was sacked from behind by Hunter Smith and fumbled the ball. Hunter “Moose” Lewis picked up the loose pigskin and ran 14 yards for the TD just 16 seconds into the third quarter.
“They (Grizzlies) have some big-time playmakers, so we were trying to do all we could to keep the ball in front of us and at the same time put some pressure on them,” Howell said. “We get the ball out, and the kids were aware enough to scoop and score. We work a ton on that.”
Sky View made it 42-7 early in the fourth quarter when Scout Morris caught a 8-yard TD pass from Carlsen.
After turning the ball over on downs three times, Logan was able to get in the end zone in the final minutes. Wilson scored on a 3-yard run.
The Grizzlies did rush for 133 yards on 38 carries. Thornley had 84 yards on 24 rushes, while Wilson finished with 49 yards on 14 carries. On defense, JJ Sargent picked off a pass in the third quarter for Logan.
Sky View has now won six in a row in the series with Logan, which began in 1964 and has been played every year since. Logan still leads the all-time series, 32-26, but the Bobcats are inching closer, having won seven of the last 11 contests.