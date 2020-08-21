SMITHFIELD — Once again Sky View scored early and built a big lead.
This time the Bobcats did not let the opponent even get a sniff of trying to come back. The hosts scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the first half and repeated that in the second half in cruising to a 42-21 win against 5A Bonneville on Friday night.
“I think our starts show the great preparations we have, and the great game plan the coaches have,” said SV quarterback Kason Carlsen, who passed for 203 yards and two TDs on 14 of 17 attempts, and rushed for 76 yards and a score. “We want to start fast. After last week, we just wanted to keep that pedal down and not let up. ... We learned from last week and knew this was going to be tough team because Bonneville is a tough team.”
The Lakers (1-1) scored late in the third quarter and late in the fourth to make the final score look closer. It was the 14th straight win, dating back to last season, for the Bobcats (2-0).
“Offensively, we ran the ball unbelievably well tonight,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “I was super proud of our offensive line, super proud of our running backs, super proud of our quarterback for getting us in the right play. I thought our offensive play calling was fantastic.”
Strides were made from a week ago, which is not a good sign for the rest of 4A. The defending state champions still have room to improve.
“We do a lot of stuff in our defense and in our back end, we’re still ironing things out,” Howell said. “That ironing lends itself to some big plays in certain situations. It’s a continuous work in progress to get that back end exactly how we want it. We have a lot of really good athletes. We will continue to work on it.”
The starting offensive line made up of Evan Hall, Tyrus Mcphie, Bracken Schumann, Kaden Matthews and Daxxon Dehek, plus tight ends Luke Radford and Kimball Jackson, got big kudos from Howell and Carlsen. The Bobcats rushed for 195 yards on 42 carries.
“Those guys are doing a great job opening holes,” Howell said.
Carlsen echoed his coach: “Our O-line dominated the whole game. We were able to run the ball and we had great pass protection.”
Running back Walter Collins led Sky View with 78 yards rushing on 14 carries and found the end zone twice. He also caught two passes for 31 yards and another score.
“Walter is so physical and has great balance,” Howell said. “I can’t say enough about how hard Walter has worked in the offseason.”
When the Bobcats’ second-unit offense came on in the third quarter, running back Truman Moser ended up with 15 carries for 53 yards and a TD. Eight different Bobcats caught at least one pass.
Just like in the opener, the Bobcats took the opening kickoff and marched to paydirt. They covered 80 yards in nine plays, with Collins going up the middle for a 6-yard TD three minutes into the contest.
Titan Saxton picked off a pass to thwart a Bonneville drive. Once again it took the hosts nine plays to find the end zone, covering 85 yards this time. Collins picked up some big blocks and then ran over a couple of Lakers on his way to a 27-yard score. Sky View took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
Bonneville moved the ball again against the Bobcats, reaching the 5-yard line, but stalled. After a lengthy delay to clean up some vomit on the field, the Lakers lined up for a 22-yard field goal. A bad snap gave speedy Isaac Larsen plenty of time to rush in and tackle the holder.
It took Sky View 11 plays to reach the end zone on its third possession. On third and 10, Carlsen rolled out and found Saxton in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard strike. Saxton was able to keep a foot in to give the hosts a 20-0 lead.
The Bobcats took a 20-7 lead into the break as the Lakers got on the scoreboard with a 61-yard pass from Kamen Best to Jordan Citte.
Saxton recovered a fumble that was forced by Larsen to end another Bonneville drive before halftime.
In a seven-minute span in the third quarter, Sky View scored three TDs to put the game out of reach and keep the clock rolling with a 42-7 lead. Collins caught an 11-yard TD pass from Carlsen, who then followed that up with a nifty, broken-play 57-yard scoring run down the sidelines.
“We practice the scramble drill in practice,” Carlsen said. “We have a lot of athletes out there with high football IQs. They picked up blocks, and then you just have to make plays.”
After the long run, Carlsen’s night was over.
Larsen had a 60-yard punt return for a score called back because of a penalty, then Moser went to work and eventually scored from 3 yards out after carrying the ball six consecutive times.
“This team needs a little bit of that killer instinct,” Howell said. “That’s what the preseason is for, to work on some things. We will keep working on that.”
———
BOBCATS 42, LAKERS 21
Friday at Smithfield
Bonneville 0 7 6 8 — 21
Sky View 14 6 22 0 — 42
First Quarter
SV — Walter Collins 6 run (Kasen Erickson kick), 8:53
SV — Collins 27 run (Erickson kick), 3:34
Second Quarter
SV — Titan Saxton 12 pass from Kason Carlsen (kick blocked), 4:49
B — Jordan Citte 61 pass from Kamen Best (Jayden Lockwood kick), 3:29
Third Quarter
SV — Collins 11 pass from Carlsen (Saxton pass from Carlsen), 10:42
SV — Carlsen 57 run (Erickson kick), 8:44
SV — Truman Moser 3 run (Erickson kick), 3:36
B — Reiss Graybeal 63 pass from Best (kick blocked), 0:25
Fourth Quarter
B — Best 1 run (Graybeal pass from Best), 3:04