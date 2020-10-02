SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s football team earned its 20th straight victory on Friday night with a 42-11 scoreline against the Logan Grizzlies, a game which was close through two quarters, but ended with Sky View looking as dominant as it has at its peak across this two-year stretch.
The game completely flipped in the second half AS the Bobcats scored a lot and scored quickly — 28 points total in the third quarter and, Despite the huge swing in momentum, Sky View head coach Christopher Howell said nothing was adjusted at halftime to cause the change.
“We played better,” Howell said. “The other thing is we were able to get some first downs and run some of our tempo stuff and go fast, and I felt like that really helped us as well.”
Two main factors in Sky View’s success on the night boiled down to: an ability to rip a normally solid Logan defense for a lot of big plays on the ground, and a secondary that was excellent in breaking up chances, especially in the red zone.
Logan has been a team that doesn’t give up many yards on the ground this season. But to Sky View’s credit, it was able to break through the Grizzlies’ defense for long runs on quite a few occasions in the game. Walter Collins ripped off a 34-yard run that set up Sky View’s first score. Quarterback Kason Carlsen scored twice from the ground, once from 2 yards out and again from 20 yards out in the third quarter. Also in the third quarter, former Grizzly Isaac Larsen ran the ball into the end zone from 6 yards out.
Larsen was a major contributor at his normal cornerback role, but Howell made sure to point out how well opposite corner Sam Thatcher played on the night.
“What happens is teams go to our other side a lot, and we talk all week about they’re coming at you, and I just thought his (Thatcher’s) response tonight was second to none,” Howell said. “He made so many plays in critical third and fourth downs. I just couldn’t be more proud of him and his effort and preparation this week.”
Although Sky View scored twice in the first half, it arguably could have put two more scores on the board. Two holding calls prevented the hosts from two great opportunities and led to turnovers on both occasions. The Bobcats missed a 46-yard field goal on its first drive, a few plays after Larsen took the ball down to the 2-yard line, but was then called back. The fourth drive ended in a Carlsen interception, moments after a holding call pushed the Bobcats back out of a first-and-goal situation.
“We just have way too many big plays being called back right now that we’re in control of,” Howell said.
However, Sky View took full advantage of its final drive of the half, which started with just 1:11 on the clock. In just 34 seconds, Sky View took the ball 70 yards down the field and Carlsen punched it in from 2 yards out. Two quick, long completions to Titan Saxton and Sam Thatcher caught the Grizzlies off-guard and the Bobcats were up 14-3 at the break.
Logan fought back toward the end of the game, putting together a solid drive, which included a fourth-and-four conversion and ended in a 2-yard run from Gage Jensen. If it hadn’t been for the Bobcats shutting the Grizzlies down in the red zone on multiple occasions, Logan probably would have made it closer.
Noe Moreno booted a 29-yard field in the second quarter to pare Logan’s deficit to 7-3. Collins scored on an 8-yard scamper late in the first quarter to give Sky View a 7-0 lead.
Carlsen hooked up with Saxton for touchdowns of 10 and 19 yards in the Bobcats’ big third quarter.
On a night in which Sky View won its 20th straight football game, in which the secondary played a major role in its success, Howell pointed out that unit as one that has improved greatly since game one of last season.
“Our two safeties are brand new, they basically control what we do on defense,” Howell said. “They make so many checks, it’s a really, really difficult job. And those guys were struggling with it early in the year. I’m basically calling a base play and they’re checking us into a lot of stuff, and their knowledge and understanding of what we are trying to get into is so much better.”
BOBCATS 42, GRIZZLIES 11
Friday at Smithfield
Sky View 7 7 28 0 — 42
Logan 0 3 0 8 — 11
First Quarter
SV — Walter Collins 8-yard run (Kasen Erickson kick), (2:19)
Second Quarter
LHS — Noe Moreno 29-yard field goal
SV — Kason Carlsen 2-yard run (Kasen Erickson kick), (0:37)
Third Quarter
SV — Kason Carlsen 20-yard run (Kasen Erickson kick), (8:05)
SV — Isaac Larsen 6-yard run (Kasen Erickson kick), (6:28)
SV — Kason Carlsen 10-yard pass to Titan Saxton (Kasen Erickson kick), (3:38)
SV — Kason Carlsen 19-yard pass to Titan Saxton (Kasen Erickson kick), (0:08)
Fourth Quarter
LHS — Gage Jenson 1-yard run (Pass from Jaelin Hoth)