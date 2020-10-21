SMITHFIELD -- It really looked like the streak was going to end.
The Bobcats had other thoughts, though. Sky View was pushed to the limit Tuesday night by Green Canyon in the volleyball regular season finale, but the hosts reminded everyone it is best of five.
There was not a lot on the line in the Region 11 match as the Bobcats had already secured the league title. But both squads played like they wanted it and certainly wanted to build some momentum going forward into the state tournament that begins Saturday. Fans showed up for both schools and were loud throughout.
Trailing 2-1, Sky View clawed its way back and won in five, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-15, 15-12, to extend its winning streak to 17 and celebrate Senior Night.
“We have not been in a fifth set since August,” Bobcat head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We needed that push tonight. We’ve got to get ready for state. We needed that kick in the butt.”
Heading to the fourth set, Green Canyon (14-14 overall, 5-5 region) was seemingly in control. The Wolves had taken a hard-fought second set and owned the third. Momentum was certainly on the visitors side.
“We had them,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “... We talk about playing with passion and composure, but I don’t think we did that in the fourth set.”
Sky View (22-5, 10-0) used a 10-0 run early in the fourth set to swing the momentum back its way. With Jenna Dority serving, the Bobcats built an 11-2 lead. Dority had four of her five aces for the match during the surge.
“When we can pass, we do great and get our middles involved,” Sorensen said. “... That was all heart.”
Later in the fourth, Sky View reeled off six unanswered points to make sure there would be a fifth set. Setter Kaitlyn Hiatt served up three aces during that stretch.
“We decided we needed to play with our heart and we needed to play together and be all in,” Hiatt said. “Green Canyon is a great team. It was a really great fight. We had to forget our mistakes and move on.”
Hiatt ended up finishing off the fourth with a kill.
“I saw the opportunity and thought I’m going to take this and get the glory for once,” Hiatt said with a laugh.
The fifth was a roller coaster ride for both teams. The Wolves jumped out to a 3-1 lead, only to give up five unanswered points and trail 6-3 as Sky View’s Kaytlin Smart heated up with back-to-back kills.
Green Canyon then used a 6-0 run to get back in front. Abby Blau had three kills, while Olivia Chadwick had a pair of finishers. After an ace by Blau, the Wolves held a 12-9 lead. Sky View took a timeout.
“We had some errors in the fifth set, and they were not aggressive errors,” Larsen said. “I would rather them go be aggressive.”
The Bobcats responded out of the timeout by scoring the final six points of the match. An ace by Abigail Doxey, two hitting errors by the Wolves, two kills by Haley McUne and the match-ending kill by Jenna Gibbons brought the nearly two-hour contest to an end as the Sky View players dog-piled Gibbons on the court.
“We just wanted it really bad,” Gibbons said. “We were all in for that fifth set.”
Sky View had 16 aces and served 93 percent for the match. The Bobcats also had the block working as four players had at least four with Kaitlyn Hiatt leading the way with five, joined by Smart, Gibbons and Brinley Forsgren with four each. Melanie Hiatt had 14 kills and 10 digs, while McUne had 13 kills and 21 digs. Smart added nine kills, while Doxey had 14 digs.
“Haley did some awesome things,” Sorensen said. “She can read the court and a hitter better than anybody I’ve seen. She is amazing.”
Olivia Chadwick led the Wolves with 14 kills and 12 digs. Kaylee Coats added 10 kills, while Abby Blau had seven kills, hitting .778. Sarah Blau had 32 assists and 11 digs. Alivia Longhurst had six aces as the Wolves had 15 as a team on the night. Longhurst also had 15 digs.
“Olivia Chadwick is really stepping up and being a leader for us,” Larsen said. “She was swinging with all she had, and that’s what we need from her.”
The opening set was a sign of things to come as both teams put together four and five-point runs. However, an early 6-0 surge by the hosts helped them get in front, which is where they stayed, finishing off the set with a 4-0 run.
The second set featured nine ties and four lead changes. An ace by Green Canyon’s Sarah Blau brought it to an end and tied up the match. The Wolves had eight aces in the second set.
“We had some trouble clicking there for a little bit,” Gibbons said. “We are a great team when we play together. … Green Canyon is a great opponent. I think this really got us ready for state because they are a great team.”
“We were not passing well and give Green Canyon credit,” Sorensen said. “They were serving well. We had to adjust a little bit. … Green Canyon did awesome getting us out of system. We were way out of system.”
Green Canyon trailed early in the third, but used a 6-1 run to get in front and stayed there. The Wolves used a 4-0 surge to end the set and looked in control. That is until the fourth began.
“At the end we didn’t go try to earn those points,” Larsen said. “We took a step back and were waiting to see what was going to happen. The difference was we looked a bit hesitant. … We talk about resetting quickly because volleyball is a game of momentum. We did not reset in the fourth set.”
Now the Bobcats and Wolves prepare for the state tournament that begins on Saturday at home sites.
“I think we are in a really good place right now going into state,” Larsen said. “Wherever we go, we are ready to go out and fight.”
“I feel like we are ready to go and ready to take on state,” Hiatt said.
OTHER VALLEY MATCHES
In other Region 11 action Tuesday, Ridgeline won in four at Mountain Crest, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, and Logan lost at Bear RIver in four, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12. Across the border, top-seeded Preston is hosting the district tournament and beat Century in three, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15.
The Riverhawks (17-11, 7-3) overcame a slow start at Hyrum to secure second place in the region. They were led by Brinlie Crosbie with 11 kills, 10 digs, three aces and four blocks. Savannah Perrett also had a double-double with 10 digs and 18 assists. Gracee Putnam added nine kills and three aces, while Nia Damuni also served up three aces. Sydney Donavan had three blocks, while Livvy Davies led Ridgeline with 14 digs.
“We started out playing really great in the first set and saw a lot of good things that we have been working on in practice,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We started struggling more and more beyond that. We just gave away too many points and couldn’t get into a rhythm between missing serves and not passing well enough to run our offense.”
The Mustangs (18-10, 4-6) were led by Ella Douglass with 12 kills and four blocks, while hitting .632. Kiera Crosbie added nine kills and nine digs, while Maddie Constantineau had eight kills and hit .412. Jaycee Osborne finished with a double-double with 11 digs and 37 assists while also recording three aces. Phoebe Starnes led the team 17 digs.
“Ella did a good job for us tonight and really fought hard and played consistent,” Anderson said. “Sadie Chambers also went in and played great on the back row and got some great passes to run our offense.”
At Garland, the Bears (12-14, 4-6) finished strong against the Grizzlies (4-20, 0-10).
“We’re all sparking at different times, struggling to mesh,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We need to practice the basics and play as one, as a team.”
After winning the regular season title, Preston picked right up where it left off against the Diamondbacks, winning in straight sets. The Indians were led by Khloe Hobson with 12 kills, while Hailey Winward added six finishers. Matti Whitehead served up three aces and came up with a team-best 17 digs. Dru Despain also had three aces and had 12 digs. Hannah Stephenson finished with 22 assists.
Century and Pocatello play Thursday with the loser being done for the year in the double-elimination tournament. Preston will face the winner right after on its home court at 7 p.m. with a berth to the state tournament on the line.