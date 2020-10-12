SMITHFIELD — To say Sky View is on a roll might be an understatement.
The Bobcat volleyball team was under quarantine for nearly two weeks, but since returning has been on a tear. Sky View was fresh off winning its own tournament last weekend — Servin’ Up North Side Tournament — and just kept on rolling Monday in a Region 11 make-up match with Mountain Crest.
The Bobcats trailed just once. In the second set the Mustangs held a 1-0 lead. Otherwise it was pretty much all Sky View in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 win.
“We all really complement each other,” Bobcat Haley McUne said. “We get each other excited and get ready for every set. ... Mountain Crest is a good team. I know some of their players are just coming back, but they are a really good team. Despite the scores, it was a good match, and I had a lot of fun.”
The Bobcats (19-5 overall, 7-0 region) have now won 14 straight matches.
“It’s really nice to be playing as a team,” SV right side hitter Brinley Forsgren said. “We have been on a good run and that definitely has given us some confidence.”
Mountain Crest (17-9, 3-5) has also dealt with bumps in the road. Most of the Mustangs are back, but trying to get back to full speed has been a challenge as they have lost four straight now.
“We just had a weird vibe on the court,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Some of us really fought for it and some of us didn’t. We just couldn’t work together. ... Sky View is a good program. You have to show up and play your best against them. If you don’t do that, they don’t give you stuff at all.”
The Mustangs were led by Kiera Crosbie with eight kills. Gracie Garlock and Ella Douglass each had six kills. Douglass also had a block and served up three of the seven aces by Mountain Crest.
The Bobcats hit .402 as a team. Forsgren had seven kills without any errors, hitting 538. McUne led the team with 15 kills, hitting .684. Melanie Hiatt had 12 kills and hit .421.
“Brinley (Forsgren) played really well,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “... We served at 92 percent as Kaitlyn Hiatt had three aces and 31 assists. It was a good night for a lot of girls. This team really gets along on and off the court. It’s fun to watch them.”
Abigail Doxey filled in for injured stating libero Kelsey Spackman and had a team-high 13 digs.
The hosts used a 11-2 run to start the opening set and never looked back. Melanie Hiatt capped the surge with back-to-back aces.
Mountain Crest did rally with three straight aces by Douglass to get within 12-8. The Mustangs got no closer as the Bobcats went on a 9-1 spurt. Melanie Hiatt ended the first set with a kill.
“We definitely came out with a lot of energy and a lot of fire,” Forsgren said.
After the brief lead in the second set, Mountain Crest did tie it up four times in the early going. Sky View used a 7-1 run to get some breathing room and held off several runs by the Mustangs. McUne hit home the final point to finish the second set.
“I really don’t have to coach them much,” Sorensen said. “They just go play for each other.”
Jenna Gibbons served up the eighth Bobcat ace of the night early in the third set, and the Bobcat hitters continued to be red hot. McUne had three kills during a 9-3 surge as Sky View built a 15-7 lead. McUne also had three kills down the stretch, including the final finisher of the match.
“We missed the game a lot,” McUne said. “All of us in quarantine really wanted to get back on the court. We want a state title, and we felt like sitting at home wasn’t going to help. We really wanted to get back.”
Sky View has another busy week with matches at Ridgeline on Tuesday and at Green Canyon on Wednesday.
“They are really happy to be out there playing,” Sorensen said.
The Bobcats went 5-0 over the weekend in their tournament. They took care of Rigby (Idaho) in the title match, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19. Sky View did not drop a set in the tournament.
Green Canyon and Ridgeline also competed in the Sky View-hosted tournament last weekend. The Wolves went 4-2, finishing third. The Riverhawks also went 4-2 and took fourth. Sky View beat Green Canyon 25-23, 25-22, 25-17. Green Canyon won in four against Ridgeline 14-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 to avenge a loss to the Riverhawks in region play last week.