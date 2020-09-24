SMITHFIELD — Playing without their head coach and starting libero, the Bobcats still got the job done Thursday night.
It just took a little while.
Sky View dropped the first set, but regrouped and took care of visiting Ridgeline to stay perfect in Region 11 volleyball play. The Bobcats won in four, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.
“There were some adjustments they had to make tonight,” SV assistant coach Emily Doxey said. “They just really wanted to win for their head coach and their teammates.”
Sky View head coach Sheila Sorensen had some sinus issues and stayed home to be safe. Bobcat libero Kelsey Spackman missed the match because of a concussion.
“It was kind of the next person up, because we all practice together,” SV outside hitter Melanie Hiatt said. “It was a smooth transition.”
It was not looking too good for the hosts after the first set. The Bobcats (11-5 overall, 4-0 region) let a 20-16 lead slip away.
With Gracee Putnam serving, the Riverhawks (8-8, 2-2) scored the final nine points of the opening set. Sydney Donavan and Savannah Perrett teamed up for a pair of blocks, Donavan had two kills, and Perrett won a joust. It came to an end with a hitting error by the Bobcats.
“Yeah, I think they were feeling pretty good about that first set,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “Maybe that is part of the problem. We are going to keep working and going one day at a time. I am confident we are going to get the job done.”
Sky View had 12 errors in the first set, but cut that in half in the second.
“We just had to get warmed up and get in our grove with the new rotation tonight,” Doxey said. “Once they got it, they dug in and played well.”
Hiatt had three kills during a 7-1 run early in the second, and the Bobcats never looked back. The sophomore had six kills in the second, while big sister Kaitlyn Hiatt, the teams setter, served up a pair of aces late, Jenna Gibbons had five kills in the set, and Haley McUne evened up the match with a kill to end the set.
“We started talking more and working together as a team,” Melanie Hiatt said. “We were more unified and everyone was doing their part to help the team. ... Kaitlyn really helps our team with great hustle and great energy. She knows who to set at the right time.”
In the third set, the Bobcats used a trio of 4-0 runs to build a 14-6 lead. The Riverhawks battled back late with a 9-2 surge to get within 21-19.
“I’m happy with how some of the things went on our side,” Roden said. “Only a coach knows what we are working on and how we see those improvements. The girls know as well. We will take the little wins and keep working.”
Kills by Gibbons and McUne swung the momentum back to the hosts, who finished off the third when the Riverhawks had a hitting error.
The fourth set featured six ties and four lead changes. Trailing 16-14, Sky View used a 6-0 run to take control. Melanie Hiatt served up two aces, while Kaytlin Smart had two kills as did McUne. McUne, who finished with a match-best 16 kills and 20 digs, had two more finishers, while the final nail was driven home by Brinley Forsgren.
“Our setter really tried to play the net for all of our hitters to keep their blockers honest,” Doxey said. “Ridgeline is good competition. We just had to play our game. We respect the competition, but don’t let it control our emotions.”
Smart had nine kills, five blocks and 12 digs for the Bobcats, while Gibbons finished with 11 kills and four blocks. Melanie Hiatt was part of five blocks and had 15 digs. Abigail Doxey (11), Jenna Dority (10) and Kaytlin Hiatt (10) each reached double figures in digs.
“We did have good defense tonight,” Doxey said.
Ridgeline was led by Brinlie Crosbie with seven kills and 11 digs. Livvey Davies recorded 14 digs, while Putnam had 12. Mira Smullin had three blocks.
MUSTANGS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
While it was a sweep, it was close between Mountain Crest and Logan at Hyrum.
In fact, the Grizzlies (4-12, 0-4) had a 21-10 lead in the second set, but the Mustangs (17-5, 3-1) fought back and went on to win in three, 25-16, 28-26, 25-13.
“Logan really stepped it up and played well and we didn't respond well to it in the second set,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We finally got into a groove. It was nice to see my players fight and win that set, but it was a little frustrating too because we really shouldn't have even been in that big of a point deficit. I'm happy we pulled out the win in three sets though.”
Gracie Garlock led the Mustangs with nine kills. Maddie Constantineau added eight kills. Garlock and Kiera Crosbie each had four aces. Phoebe Starnes passed a 2.3 and had 10 digs.
“Gracie and Maddie both had a good night at the net,” Anderson said. “I was really happy with how they went out and swung hard and found their way around the block. Phoebe did a great job on serve receive and on defense.”
WOLVES 3, BEARS 2
Green Canyon is learning.
Two days after taking the first two sets, only to fall in five to Mountain Crest, the Wolves (7-9, 2-2) once again captured the first two games against Bear River at Garland. The Bears (5-8, 1-3) came back and forced a fifth set, but this time Green Canyon came out on top, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11.
“Tonight was a hard fought, fun match,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “It was nice to see us come out on the right side of a match like that. This season we have been focused on the process and our mindset and tonight we saw some success in those things. I was proud of the heart and fight from our team.”
Kaylee Coats led the Wolves with 15 kills. Olivia Chadwick finished with a double-double with 14 kills and 20 digs. Adi Falslev had three aces, eight kills and nine digs, while Livi Longurst had 18 digs.
PIRATES TAKE TWO
Hosting Soda Springs and Marsh Valley in a tri-match, West Side took care of both visitors to Dayton. The Pirates beat the Cardinals — a district opponent — 25-20, 25-16, 25-11. In a best-of-three, West Side swept the Eagles, 25-14, 25-16.
Against the Cardinals. Madalyn Barzee led the Pirates with five aces and 21 digs. Kajsia Fuller had nine kills.
Against the Eagles, West Side had eight aces. Jesse Mariscal had six kills, while Barzee had 10 digs.