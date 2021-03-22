The first intra-valley game of the 2021 high school boys lacrosse season was a smashing success for Sky View.
Parker Robbins exploded for seven goals and five other Bobcats found the back of the net at least twice in their 20-2 victory over Mountain Crest on Monday in Smithfield.
Robbins chipped in with a pair of assists for Sky View, which prevailed by 18 or more goals for the second time this season. Joshua Moe was successful on three of his shots for the Bobcats, who got two goals apiece from Garrett Zollinger, Dylan Evans, Josh Hall and Easton Ballard. Hall and Ballard were each credited with one assist.
Sean Tempest scored once and assisted on another goal for Sky View, while Maverick Hillyard added one goal, plus Michael Ferguson and Gage Leishman each contributed with an assist.
The Bobcats (3-1) were control from the get-go as they took a 5-0 lead into the second quarter, a 10-0 lead into the half and a 16-1 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“Our team came out strong in our region opener,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “We have a very young but talented team. Our team played well together and played consistently. We are happy with the start.”
Zane Collins and Payden Bird each scored in the second half for the Mustangs (1-5).
BOYS SOCCER
It was another defensive gem for Green Canyon, which dispatched of visiting Layton Christian 3-0 on Monday. The Wolves have only conceded one goal in six matches this season.
Green Canyon (5-1) netted all three of its goals after halftime — by three different players. Additionally, three other Green Canyon players were credited with assists. Angel Torres, Ben Taylor and Nikk Perkes fired shots past the Layton Christian goalkeeper, while Roli Gallart, Porter Cragun and Jake Blotter had assists.
Jake Von Niederhausern picked up his fifth clean sheet of the season in goal for the Wolves in their final non-region tune-up. Region 11 play starts Friday.