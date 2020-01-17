SMITHFIELD — It was closer in the end than it seemed for most of the game, but with a 79-68 win Friday night against Ridgeline, Sky View’s boys basketball team came away as the only undefeated team left in Region 11.
The Bobcats (12-2, 3-0) led by as many as 20 points in the game, but a late push from Ridgeline (9-6, 2-1) narrowed the lead to just eight with three minutes left in the game.
Sky View forward Sam Phipps led all players with 23 points in the game and was the main scoring force when star guard Mason Falslev was in and out with foul trouble. Falslev had an impressive first quarter, in which he scored 15 points and looked borderline unguardable, but it would be Phipps who put the biggest imprint on the game.
“Proud of them. That’s kind of what they have been doing, other guys have been stepping up and that’s what happened tonight,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Mason (Falslev) kind of got us going early and Sam (Phipps) kind of carried us there for a bit, but Taydem (Neal) also came alive again and helped us out.”
Phipps dominated getting more time and space on the court to create, something Falslev is also very good at. So with the latter out, Phipps was able to do a little bit more and , n the process, found a way to get what out of it what the team needed as well.
“Everyone is kind of young still, so yeah, definitely something I need to do when Mason’s out,” Phipps said. “That’s something I have been working on a lot in the offseason, so it’s fun to finally do it in a game.”
His teammate seemed to agree.
“Sam’s a beast,” Falslev said. “He’s getting better and better everyday. He’s getting more confident and he’s got so much potential.”
A good chunk of the second half was played without Falslev, which helped open up the game for the visiting team as the Bobcats tried to find their groove in the game. The Riverhawks stormed down the court and hoisted up a 3-pointer on more than one occasion in the final period, nearly half of which they made.
Kaden Cox was the catalyst in the comeback, making three of his 3-point attempts in the final quarter. However, the final shooting form didn’t reflect the entire body of work as the visitors finished the game 9 of 27 from deep after struggling for most of the first half.
Although Cox was key in the comeback, forward Peyton Knowles led Ridgeline in points with 18 — 10 of which came by the free throw line.
While Falslev was out, the Bobcats took a bit of time to adjust, but adjust they did.
“Defensively was the biggest thing and then we had a little spell on offense when he (Falslev) went out,” Hillyard said. “It took us a minute to kind of catch our groove and Taydem (Neal) kind of stepped up and made three or four big shots right there in a row that helped us get it done.”
Neal was a perfect 5 of 5 from inside the arc in the game and netted himself 13 points — third best on the team. Ironically, Neal missed his only 3-point attempt. But as a team, Sky View was excellent. With just 11 attempts, the Bobcats made seven threes and were also a very solid 28 from 42 from the field as a whole.
Luckily, free throws didn’t end up being an issue in this game after shooting so poorly (4 of 17) Wednesday night against Logan. Sky View shot 15 of 22 from the line, but missed 6 of 12 down the stretch — an area Hillyard believes the team needs to improve at.
“We’ve got to do better from the free throw line to win our region,” he said.
GRIZZLIES 50, WOLVES 47
Logan held Green Canyon well below its scoring average en route to a big win on the road. The Grizzlies (6-9, 2-1) limited the Wolves (8-7, 1-2) to 17 points in the middle two quarters.
Jadin Penigar netted 20 of his 22 points in the final three quarters for Logan, which bounced back in a huge way from its rough performance Wednesday against Sky View. Isaac Larsen chipped in with 17 points for Logan.
“We showed a ton of grit and it started in practice yesterday,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said. “Our defense was really solid throughout the night. Can’t tell you how proud I was of Ike and Jadin for the way they rebounded and attacked. Great collective effort to get the win.”
Cole DeBoard and McKay Yorgason drained six of the Wolves’ eight treys and combined for 29 points.
“Disappointing night,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “I thought Logan was tougher than us. We need to develop some consistency with our performance. I need to do a better job of putting our guys in position to be successful.”
BEARS 84, MUSTANGS 75 (OT)
Mountain Crest (1-12, 0-3) came oh so close to upsetting defending 4A state runner-up Bear River (10-5, 1-2) in a wild overtime game for the second straight year. The visiting Bears outscored the Mustangs 12-3 in OT after the hosts rallied by winning the fourth quarter by a 24-17 margin.
Tanner Bone was unconscious from beyond the arc as he knocked down nine of Mountain Crest’s 11 3-balls. Bone finished with a career-high 31 points — he buried at least two triples in every quarter in regulation — while Nick LeFevre netted 14 points and Marshall Nethercott 10 for the Mustangs, whose previous best scoring tally of the season was 53 points against Bonneville (Idaho) a month ago.
Bear River got 27 points from Mark Huber, 16 from Logan Litchford and 14 from Ren Fonnesbeck.
The Bears went 31 of 43 from the free throw line, while the Mustangs went 6 of 10.
“It was a fun and exciting high school game,” MC head coach Kevin Andersen said. “I was proud of the players for how hard they played tonight and for the fight they had.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report