SMITHFIELD — After seeing their two-year winning streak end a week ago, the Bobcats have a new streak.
And it’s not the kind you want.
Sky View made too many mistakes against visiting 5A Mountain Ridge Friday night to give itself a chance. Now the Bobcats have lost two in a row for the first time since the 2016 season.
“It’s been a minutes since we have lost two in a row,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “But that is in the past. We have to focus on this team in the present and find a way to get our guys to make plays when they have to make plays.”
The Bobcats (2-2) could have made it more interesting, but missed a field goal, had a touchdown called back, had a 53-yard kickoff return brought back and couldn’t take advantage of a roughing the punter call against Mountain Ridge. They certainly didn’t help their cause against the Sentinels (4-0) from Herriman. Sky View was also whistled for nine penalties during the game.
“We had too many penalties on big plays,” Howell said. “We score and have it called back. Good football teams don’t do that. We’re just not where we need to be right now. We got to get better. ... That is a good football team (Mountain Ridge). They made plays and we did not make enough.”
Two interceptions near midfield by the Bobcats turned into zero points. Jackson Sundstrom picked off a long pass by Mountain Ridge on the opening play of the game, but that Sky View possession ended with a missed 46-yard field goal attempt.
“We get that pick and turn it into nothing,” Howell said. “Those momentum changers, you have to turn those into points.”
Late in the third quarter Davis Hall came up with a pick right after a Bobcat score. But the wild possession that followed ended with Sky View throwing an interception.
“When you get behind the sticks a little bit, you have to take a few chances,” Howell said. “Those chances put you at a disadvantage in certain situations. They took advantage of one.”
Sentinel running back Cade Uluave scored three touchdowns on the ground and finished with 152 yards rushing on 17 carries. Mountain Ridge rushed for 237 yards on 40 running plays.
Brody Laga added a pair of field goals for the Sentinels, who never trailed in the contest.
The Bobcats finished with 175 yards of total offense. Garrett Zollinger passed for 133 yards on 19 of 29 pass attempts with one TD and two interceptions. The Sky View signal caller was under pressure a good part of the night and was sacked seven times as he finished with negative 11 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Dee Wilde rushed for 47 yards on nine carries to lead the Bobcats. He also caught eight passes for 48 yards, but left the field several times with assistance from trainers. He seemed to return each time.
After the Bobcats opened the game with an interception and a missed field goal, the Sentinels marched 80 yards in 13 plays. Uluave capped the drive with his first score of a the night — a 1-yard plunge — with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
Sky View did respond, but had to settle for a 37-yard field goal by Kasen Erickson early in the second quarter. A 32-yard pass from Zollinger to Kimball Jackson got the ball in scoring position.
Mountain Ridge answered, but had to use a fake punt to keep its next drive alive as well as a 47-yard pass on third-and-20. Brody Laga booted a 25-yard field goal to give the visitors a 10-3 lead. It stayed that way at the break.
Cole Watterson brought the second half kickoff back past midfield only to see a yellow flag on the field, which brought it back. The Bobcats ended up punting out of their own end zone, setting up a short field for the Sentinels, who immediately cashed in.
Uluave reached the end zone for the second time from five yards out to give Mountain Ridge a 16-3 lead with 8:32 left in the third quarter.
Another three-and-out, had the visitors with the ball. Uluave broke free for a 61-yard TD to make it 23-2 late with 5:10 left in the third.
The Sentinels picked up a roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to aid Sky View’s next possession. Watterson caught a short pass from Zollinger and stretched for the pylon to score from two yards out as the Bobcats pulled within 23-10 late in the third.
On the very next play, Hall picked off Mountain Ridge quarterback Ayden Helm. Four plays later Zollinger found a wide open Wilde for a 34-yard TD. However, the Bobcats were called for holding.
“That was huge; we had momentum,” Howell said. “We are not a good enough team to over come a ton of those mental mistakes.”
Three plays later on third-and-26, Wilde hauled in another pass and broke loose for a 44-yard gain. Once again it came back, this time for an ineligible player down field.
The craziness of the drive just continued. On the next play, Sky View fumbled the ball away. A Sentinel defender was rumbling toward the end zone, but lost the ball. Sundstrom was able to pounce on the loose pigskin at the Sky View 3.
New life for a moment for the hosts. Three plays later the Sentinels picked off a Zollinger pass.
“I thought we battled, but we are turning the ball over way too much,” Howell said.
Mountain Ridge tacked on a 40-yard field goal in the final minutes after picking off another Bobcat pass.
Now Sky View turns its attention to region action.
———
SENTINELS 26, BOBCATS 10
Friday at Smithfield
Mountain Ridge 7 3 13 3 — 26
Sky View 0 3 7 0 — 10
First Quarter
MR — Cade Uluave 1 run (Brody Laga kick), 3:00
Second Quarter
SV — FG Kasen Erickson 37, 10:34
MR — FG Laga 25, 4:57
Third Quarter
MR — Uluave 5 run (kick blocked), 8:32
MR — Uluave 61 run (Laga kick), 5:10
SV — Cole Watterson 2 pass from Garrett Zollinger (Erickson kick), :21
Fourth Quarter
MR — FG Laga 40, 2:39