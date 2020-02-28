OGDEN — For a quarter, the Bobcat-Thunder game highlighted both teams’ strengths and ability to deal with the other.
The rest of the game highlighted why Sky View is the top-ranked team in 4A.
Sky View’s boys basketball team entered the second quarter down 15-13 to Desert Hills and flipped the script completely by scoring 28 points while allowing just five, leading to a 41-20 lead by the intermission. The epitome of this run was symbolized by Sam Phipps’ emphatic putback dunk before the buzzer sounded to end the half.
This propelled the Bobcats to a 65-44 win in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships on Friday night at the Dee Events Center. Sky View will square off against No. 2 Dixie (22-3) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in its quest to defend its state title.
“We’ve had moments like that this year, and when we play like that, it’s tough to defend. But it all starts on the defensive end,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said.
By the way the Bobcats (21-3) stretched their lead in the second quarter, it would seem they were determined to prove they could play better than they did against Hurricane in the quarterfinals. Senior guard Mason Falslev bounced back after an underwhelming performance against Hurricane with an exceptional game. He didn’t score his typical amount again — 10 points in total — but affected the game in many, many ways, most notably by shutting down Desert Hills’ best player, Mason Chase.
“I was struggling offensively today hitting my shots, so I just decided I’m going to give it everything I’ve got on defense,” Falslev said. “He scored a few, but for the most part, I think I shut him down, got his confidence down a bit and it was great.”
In addition to the defensive performance, Falslev also led the team in rebounds with 15 and had 12 by halftime, including an impressive seven of the offensive variety.. The Bobcats dominated this area of the game but were slow to do so, allowing 12th-seeded Desert Hills (13-13) to control the tempo off 50-50 plays over the initial few minutes.
“We’re probably are the tallest team in 4A ... (so) for teams to outrebound us, that’s absurd, that should never happen,” Hillyard said. “Rebounding is heart — who wants it more — and those are the things you have to come up with.”
Hillyard’s message seemed to resonate with the players, possibly through his preferred method of delivery. Case in point: Sky View outrebounded Desert Hills by a whopping 45-27 margin. Phipps, who missed most of the second half of the Bobcats’ quarterfinal game against Hurricane after limping off the court, had nine of them.
“Coach just kind of yelled at us and told us that we can out-board them and we knew because we were bigger than them, we knew that if we got boards — or just pushed it — we could take over the game,” Falslev said.
Jackson Schumann is one of those tall players for Sky View — all 6-foot-10 of him — and he was arguably the most dynamic player for the Bobcats, despite the performance Falslev out on. Schumann came into the game off the bench and immediately forced himself inside, grabbing rebounds and, by doing so, changed the momentum in Sky View’s favor.
He had more to offer than length, however, and led the Bobcats with 17 points in just 17 minutes. Schumann, who pulled down seven rebounds, kept the defense honest by making a 3-pointer and attempting three, stretching the defense out and forcing them to key in on him. That can be a dangerous equation with the amount of scoring that Sky View can produce.
“Jackson Schumann, how about him coming in and doing a fantastic job for us offensively,” Hillyard said. “We know Jackson can score the ball. He brings a different dynamic out there at 6-10. He can shoot the ball from the outside and also rebound and finish on the inside. So happy for him and his efforts.”
Bench play was pivotal in the Bobcats’ victory, outscoring Desert Hills 30-11 on the night. Schumann was one star, but players like Titan Saxton (nine points) also played a major role in this. Even though Falslev hasn’t gotten to his peak scoring the ball, his play in other areas, coupled with good bench play, allows Sky View, which got 10 points from Caden Penrose, to make a very strong case to repeat as title holders. And Falslev relishes the bittersweet moment.
“Oh goodness, it’s crazy,” said Falslev, who also chipped in with five assists, three blocked shots and two steals. “I can’t believe it’s my last year. It sucks, but, you know, hopefully we can get a win tomorrow and that will be my (final swan song as a Bobcat).”
Chase led the Thunder with 14 points, but he only went 5 of 14 from the field. Peyton Holmes chipped in with 13 points for Desert Hills, which elimination No. 5 Pine View and No. 4 Cedar en route to the semifinals.