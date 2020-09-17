HYRUM — A matchup between two of the best volleyball teams in Region 11 ended without Mountain Crest picking up a single set, turning into its first loss in 16 matches.
The Mustangs had previously won 15 consecutive matches, but Sky View cruised to victory on the road with 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 win Thursday at the ICON Activity Complex.
“We knew they were on a really high note winning all those matches. We just knew we had to come in firing at them and taking it to them,” Sky View head coach Sheila Sorensen said.
Mountain Crest (15-5 overall, 1-1 region) fought back in the third set and nearly pushed it to a fourth, but couldn’t overcome mental hurdles according to head coach Kindra Anderson.
“It was nice to see us battle back and see us actually play like our normal (selves),” Anderson said. “That’s how we usually play, we usually fight like that. But we just couldn’t get past the mental block of playing Sky View.”
Sky View (9-5, 2-0) came to play. According to Sorensen, the team studied Mountain Crest’s film diligently to work out ways to stop the Mustangs.
“They just have amazing hitters, and we just needed to know where to block them and where to dig them because they’re going to get their kills,” she said.
The containment of Mountain Crest’s hitters started with the players up front, the blockers who controlled the net and made it difficult for the Mustangs to convert chances into kills. Brinley Forsgren and Jenna Gibbons had three blocks apiece, while Kaytlin Smart had four to lead the team.
“We’re big. We have some big, strong blockers and then the defense, they just really played an all-around game tonight,” Sorensen said. “I was really proud of them for just everybody pitching in and doing something, something to help the team. That’s kind of what our motto has been about.”
Leading the way from the back was Kaitlyn Hiatt, who had 24 assists and some crucial digs to give the hitters at the front chances to strike when Sky View was on the attack. Gibbons had seven kills to go along with her three blocks, but Haley McUne led the team with 12 kills. All was going Sky View’s way until the third set.
Six lead changes and four ties throughout the set turned what was previously a pretty straight-forward match into a real nailbiter. Mountain Crest pulled to an early 6-2 lead, then it was knotted up at nine. Then, all tied at 13 and 14. Mountain Crest pulled ahead 17-15, Sky View then flipped it and led 18-17. All tied at 21. Mountain Crest grabbed the next point and, with a 22-21 lead, it started to feel like the Mustangs were going to push for a fourth set and a possible comeback. But a couple small mistakes handed the lead back over to the Bobcats, who promptly killed off the set before their opponents could find some renewed life.
The Mustangs were strong to begin each set — pulling ahead 5-2, 8-4 and 6-2, respectively — but were not able to keep the momentum through the entire set or pick it back up once they were behind. There was one exception to this, one run in the middle of the second set in which MC battled back from an 18-11 deficit to get within a few points.
But immediately when Sky View got control of the ball again, it was able to close out the set. Despite having opportunities in the match to be the dominant side, Anderson felt the constant shifts in momentum were not a benefit to her team on the night.
“It’s really hard to keep the momentum at times, especially if you are doing really good things and then you make one or two mistakes,” she said. “And then if we can’t mentally hack that as a team or individual players on the court, then that can bring the entire team down.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon rolled to a straight-sets win over Logan (25-8, 25-17, 25-16) on the road, while Ridgeline lost in heartbreaking fashion on the road to Bear River (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 11-25, 19-17).
Kaylee Coats put together another solid performance for the Wolves (6-8, 1-1) as she finished with a match-high 13 kills and seven digs. Olivia Chadwick chipped in with 10 kills and nine digs, while Green Canyon setter Sarah Blau contributed with team-high tallies in assists (19) and digs (12).
“Tonight was a fun win,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “It’s always nice to get a win on the road. We were able to get back on track and made some good progress as a team.”
Logan (4-10, 0-2) played much better in the second and third sets, but it was not enough.
Ridgeline (7-7, 1-1) nearly overcame a 2-0 deficit to Bear River (5-6, 1-1), but the Bears survived in extra points in the decisive fifth set.
PIRATES PREVAIL
West Side opened district play with a gratifying road victory over Bear River in four sets (16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16) on Wednesday night.
Madalyn Barzee sparkled defensively for the Pirates as she racked up 31 digs. Jesse Mariscal posted a double-double for West Side with 13 kills and 12 digs.
“Sydnie Thain, Emma Mariscal and Kajsia Fuller worked together to put up multiple blocks,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said. “This is our first district game and it was nice to get a win.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report