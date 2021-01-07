Two of the top girls swimming teams at the 4A level squared off in a Region 11 tri-meet, and to the surprise of nobody it was a nailbiter.
Sky View did just enough to hold off Ridgeline by six points, 86-80, Thursday in Smithfield. It was also a good meet for Green Canyon, which matched Sky View with four event titles.
The tri-meet was scored like a three-way dual. The Bobcats outpointed the Wolves, 98-71, while the Riverhawks dispatched of the Wolves, 89-77.
The Bobcats ended up securing the sweep as their boys squad won six of the 11 races and outpointed the Riverhawks, 95-71, and the Wolves, 104-66. Ridgeline edged Green Canyon, 87-80.
"Coming back from the (holiday) break, we are looking great," said SV head coach Marcus Singleton, whose boys and girls teams finished second at the 4A State Championships a year ago. "We had many improve and get closer to their end-of-the-season goals. It's been fun to watch so many of the swimmers achieve and do things they didn't think were possible. We still have a few weeks until region and the excitement is growing as they see all of their hard work and dedication start to pay off."
Sky View had a pair of athletes win both of their individual events. Allie Schwartz reigned supreme in the 200-yard IM (2 minutes, 18.85 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:04.51), as did Jackson DuBose in the 100 fly (56.81) and 200 freestyle (1:54.57). Additionally, DuBose swam a leg on two victorious relay teams, as did teammates Jaxon Tueller and Alex Parks.
Jenna Gibbons was the silver medalist for the Lady Bobcats in the 200 IM (2:23.88) and 100 fly (1:04.69), while teammates Sarah Olsen and Tueller won a race and secured a spot in the top three in another. Olsen beat all comers in the 500 free (5:44) and was the bronze medalist in the 200 IM, while Tueller recorded the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (56.61) and placed third in the 100 free.
It was also a good day for Sky View's Clayton Nye, who posted the second-fastest times in the 100 fly (58.21) and 100 back (58.70). Teammate Jacob Lawyer was third in the 200 free and 500 free.
In addition to Schwartz, DuBose, Olsen and Tueller, other Bobcats who prevailed in an individual event were Allison Dean in the 100 back (1:05.29) and Ben Walters in the 500 free (5:25).
Ridgeline was led by standout sprinters Carly Eubanks and Anthony Caliendo, who captured gold medals in both of their individual swims. Eubanks was the champion in the 100 free (55.20) and the 100 breaststroke ‑‑‑ where she showcased her versatility ‑‑- as was Caliendo in the 50 free (22.46) and 100 free (49.72). Caliendo and Eubanks also anchored a Ridgeline relay team to the top position on the podium.
Isaac Sorensen powered his way to the highest spot on the podium in the 200 IM (2:13.46) and was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:07.81), while fellow Ridgeline teammates Hailey Rigby and Navie Powell tallied top three performances in both of their individual swims. Rigby placed second in the 200 free (2:08.26) and third in the 100 back, and Powell finished second in the 100 back (1:06.80) and third in the 200 free.
Joe Tenny was the gold medalist for the Riverhawks in the 100 breast (1:06.87) and also competed on a victorious relay squad.
"I feel like we are starting to do well finally this season," RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. "December was a good month for us to get some training underneath us, so now we can begin some strong sprinting. We had some good races today and we still have a lot of work to do. I'm excited to get through more details to continue to get better."
Leading the way for Green Canyon was Kaylee Coats, who won the 200 free (2:03.90), anchored the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams to titles and nearly upset Eubanks in the 100 free. Coats clocked in at 55.60, just .40 behind arguably the best sprinter in 4A.
Abbey Erickson, Mia Huebner and Rylie Corry rounded out both first place relay foursomes for the Lady Wolves. Corry claimed the title in the 50 free (26.79), to boot.
On the boys side, Green Canyon received solid performances from Nathan Seamons and Tyson Farnsworth. Seamons was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:59.31) and 500 free (5:26), as was Farnsworth in the 50 free (23.60) and 100 free (50.96).
"Great meet today," GC head coach John Kane said. "The kids did really well and are excited about the last stretch of the season. They're doing really well and are swimming fast."
Other competitors who finished second in an individual event were Sky View's Lauren Bassett (500 free, 5:55), Ellie Legler (100 breast, 1:21.74) and Peter Gibbons (200 IM, 2:15.70), and Ridgeline's Sarah McNeil (50 free, 27.97). Other bronze medalists were SV's Lexi Sorensen (50 free), GC's Huebner (100 fly), SV's Jacey Mecham (100 free), GC's Hailey Welsh (500 free), RHS's Danya Sadler (100 breast), RHS's Luke Eubanks (200 IM), GC's Brayden Badger (50 free), SV's Colton Duce (100 fly), GC's Stephen Bunnell (100 back) and RHS's Benjamin Checketts (100 breast).
The Sky View boys swept the top six positions in the 100 fly, boys from Ridgeline finished 1-2-3-4 in the 100 breast and the Lady Bobcats went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM.