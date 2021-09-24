It was like two different teams took the field for the second half Friday night at Crimson Field.
For Sky View, that was a good thing. For Logan, who was celebrating Homecoming, not so much.
The Bobcats scored 35 points over the final two quarters while holding the Grizzlies scoreless. Sky View kept itself in the Region 11 hunt with a 42-7 win, handing Logan its first league loss.
“We came out kind of slow and our coach got after us,” said Bobcat running back/linebacker Truman Moser, who had two touchdown runs in the third quarter. “He told us what we needed to do, and we came back ready to go. It was a mentality. We came out slow for sure and need to fix that in the future.”
Sky View (4-3, 2-1 region) was coming off a loss to front-running Ridgeline and didn’t have much go right over the first two quarters. Despite not playing well, the Bobcats were tied with the Grizzlies (5-2, 2-1) at the break.
“I was really proud with the way they responded,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “It came down to a couple of kids, especially on the defensive side of the ball, making a couple of plays to get the momentum going. Once we got the momentum going, I thought we got a little bit of our edge back. That’s a big thing, huge.”
Missed opportunities in the first half would haunt Logan.
“We had something they didn’t have an answer for in the first half,” Grizzly head coach Bart Bowen said. “But we had way too many false starts and other penalties. Those just kill drives. That’s something we need to fix. We need to get tougher mentally.”
Scoring just before halftime gave the Bobcats a little momentum. They came out the second half and attacked immediately.
“We made a couple of plays on offense, which helped,” Howell said. “We were just so tight. When we started making plays, we did look like a different team.”
Cole Watterson returned the second half kickoff 52 yards to spark the visitors. On the very next play quarterback Garrett Zollinger found Kimball Jackson, who blew by Grizzly defenders for a 47-yard catch and run TD.
It would be a sign of things to come.
Sky View got the ball back and drove 56 yards in nine plays. Moser powered his way into the end zone from eight yards, dragging several would-be Logan tacklers.
“That’s what I’m supposed to do,” said Moser, who ended up with 73 yards on eight carries.
Moser would make it 28-7 late in the third quarter with a 15-yard run to paydirt up the gut. The Bobcats covered 70 yards in five plays.
“It’s easy to run when nobody touches you,” Moser said. “That’s on the offensive line for sure.”
Moser had been slowed with an injury to start the season, but feels his all the way back now. Howell said he has been easing the big back slowly back into the offense.
“He is a great leader and playmakers,” Howell said of Moser. “He showed that tonight.”
The special teams got into the scoring act for the Bobcats early in the fourth quarter. Watterson blocked a punt from the end zone, and Brevin Egbert corralled the loose pigskin for six. After a Kasen Erickson kicked the extra point, Sky View led 35-7.
A nice punt return by Davis Hall gave the Bobcats a short field on their next possession. A 39-yard TD run by Dee Wilde was called back because of a penalty. However, two plays later Zollinger tucked the ball and outran the Grizzly defense for a 36-yard score and the final TD of the game.
“We tried to flush those plays (TDs called back) and move on to the next play,” Howell said. “I thought we did a good job of that.”
Wilde had a TD reception for 40 yards called back in the second quarter, but the Bobcats were able to shake that off and score as well.
Zollinger finished with 56 yards rushing. He passed for 237 yards on 18 of 23 attempts and had two TDs. Jackson caught four passes for 63 yards, while Jaxson Foster hauled in five passes for 56 yards. Foster caught a 5-yard TD strike from Zollinger in the second quarter.
Sky View finished with 414 yards of total offense — 287 of those after halftime.
Defensively, Jackson and Hall had seven tackles each. Jackson Sundstrom had a sack, while Moser had two tackles for loss.
“We talked things over in the locker room on defense and figured some things out,” Moser said. “We started clicking in the second half.”
“We had a reset on defense this week and our number one focus was to play as hard as we can,” Howell said. “We wanted to be physical. ... We want that swagger back on defense.”
The Grizzlies were already without starting running back and linebacker Matthew Mason because of injury. Jaelin Hoth filled in well, carrying the ball 13 times for 92 yards in the first half but came up gimpy and had just one rush in the second half, finishing with 93 yards on the ground.
Logan’s next running back, Alexander Tiew — 12 carries for 31 yards — also had to be helped off the field in the second half. Adding more salt to the Grizzlies’ wounds was quarterback Kody Kirk leaving the game on a golf cart with about eight minutes to play in the fourth. Kirk should be able to play next week.
“We have a lot of soft-tissue injuries, ankles,” Bowen said. “We got decimated early. Guys fought through as long as they could. We just didn’t have enough tools to continue playing like we did in the first half.”
Kirk passed for 138 yards on 14 of 31 attempts. He connected with wide receiver Gage Jenson nine times for 107 yards. Jenson caught a 23-yard TD pass early in the second quarter to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
“We need to move on to the next one,” Bowen said.
Friday was the 60th meeting between Sky View and Logan as the series has been uninterrupted since 1964 and is the fourth longest uninterrupted series in the state. Even after the loss, Logan leads 32-28.
Erickson also added to his career extra points as he ranks fourth in the state in career PATs with 193.
———
BOBCATS 42, GRIZZLIES 7
Friday at Logan
Sky View 0 7 21 14 — 42
Ridgeline 0 7 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
L — Gage Jenson 23 pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick), 10:27
SV — Jaxson Foster 5 pass from Garrett Zollinger (Kasen Erickson kick), 2:56
Third Quarter
SV — Kimball Jackson 47 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), 11:37
SV — Truman Moser 8 run (Erickson kick), 6:27
SV — Moser 15 run (Erickson kick), 2:27
Fourth Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert recover blocked punt in end zone (Erickson kick), 10:08
SV — Zollinger 36 run (Erickson kick), 7:19