The final tune-up before the holiday break was a valuable one for the Sky View, Green Canyon and Logan swimming programs.
The Bobcats continued to show why their one of the best programs in 4A, while the Wolves and Grizzlies arguably put together their best performance of the season at last Saturday’s Sky View Invitational. The Sky View boys and girls ultimately reigned supreme at the three-team meet.
Sky View’s girls won seven of the 11 events and racked up 145 points to GC’s 113 and LHS’s 41. Green Canyon gave Sky View a good test in the boys competition before the Bobcats prevailed with 137 points, followed by the Wolves (119) and Grizzlies (41).
Leading the way for the Lady Bobcats was Allison Dean, who posted the top times in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 6.88 seconds) and 200 freestyle (2:11.75). The senior swam a leg on the victorious 400 free relay team, to boot.
Sky View’s Allie Schwartz was the gold medalist in the 200 IM (2:21.04) and the silver medalist in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.18), while teammate Sarah Olsen was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:24.92) and 500 free (5:39). Schwartz and Olsen also competed on a first-place relay squad, while Jacey Mecham completed legs on Sky View’s victorious 200 and 400 free relay foursomes. Additionally, Mecham beat all comers in the 100 free (59.57).
Jenna Gibbons powered her way to the top position on the podium in the 100 breast (1:11.53). The Bobcat senior is the defending 4A state champion in that event.
Another local athlete who had a memorable day was Green Canyon’s Kaylee Coats, who is one of the state’s premier long distance freestylers. However, the junior is also a force to be reckoned with at the shorter distances as she not only won the 50 free, but broke the school record in the process with her time of 26.02. Coats, who anchored the 200 medley relay squad to victory, also won the 500 free (5:33).
Like Coats, freshman Rylie Corry shined for the Lady Wolves as she swam a leg on the victorious 200 medley relay team, touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.58) and beat everyone but Coats in the 50 free (26.58). Green Canyon swept the top three spots in that race.
The boys competition was highlighted by multiple first-place performances from Sky View’s Jaxon Tueller and Jackson DuBose, and Green Canyon’s Nathan Seamons. The Bobcats won six of the races, with the Wolves right behind with five event titles.
DuBose and Tueller won both of their individual events and swam legs on a pair of first-place relay squads. DuBose bested his competition in the 100 fly (57.97) and 100 breast (1:045.05), as did Tueller in the 100 free (51.42) and 100 back (56.59). Both athletes competed in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Seamons was the champion of the 200 free (1:59.33) and 500 free (5:32), and helped propel the 200 free relay team to victory. Meanwhile, teammate Stephen Bunnell won the 200 IM (2:15.31) and was the runner-up in the 100 back (1:00.46). The Wolves also received a gold medal winning effort from Tyson Farnsworth in the 50 free (23.92), plus the junior anchored the 200 free relay squad to victory.
A pair of Logan athletes captured two silver medals apiece. Spencer Bernhardt was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:02.23) and 100 breast (1:04.96), as was Parker Dahle in the 50 free (24.77) and 100 free (56.67). On the girls side, Logan’s Chessy Xu posted the second-fastest time in the 100 fly (1:08.10).
Other competitors who placed second in an individual event were Sky View’s Ellie Legler in the 200 free (2:12.00), Colton Duce in the 200 IM (2:19.97), Ben Walters in the 500 free (5:39) and Tavin Dubon in the 100 fly (59.80), plus Green Canyon’s Abbey Erickson in the 100 free (1:00.05) and 100 back (1:10.54).
The Sky View girls recorded the best four times in the 200 free and the swept the top three spots in the 200 IM, as did the Bobcat boys in the 100 fly.