After a long, five-set match with region foe Ridgeline on Thursday, the Bobcats played seven matches in two days at the Wasatch Festival tournament hosted by Skyridge, Corner Canyon and Westlake high schools this past weekend.
“I feel like we did a three-day marathon,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It was a good practice for state.”
The Bobcats (16-11) went 4-3 over the two-day tournament. Sky View finished second in the silver division and 10th out of 32 total teams at the tournament. There were three divisions at the tournament. The Bobcats were the highest 4A finishing team and played their matches at Skyridge in Lehi.
“We are doing some good things at the right time,” Sorensen said. “Hope we can keep it going.”
Sky View was joined in the silver division by fellow Region 11 team Green Canyon. The Wolves (13-11) went 1-3 at the tournament.
“It was a good challenge for us,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We played a lot of tough teams and were able to really test ourselves. Tournaments are helpful to show you areas you need to continue to improve on. So, we will continue to work hard to get better.”
Some matches were best-of-three, while others were best-of-five.
Sky View picked up wins against Cedar Valley (16-25, 25-20, 16-14), Salem Hills (25-19, 28-26), Idaho school Shelley (25-19, 28-26) and Nevada’s Palo Verde (25-13, 25-21). The Bobcats lost to Orem (25-22, 25-21), Copper Hills (25-15, 25-22, 25-20) and Nevada’s Bishop Manogue (25-20, 25-20).
Bobcat outside hitter Melanie Hiatt had some monster matches, especially in the five-set thriller against Shelley. The junior had 23 kills, hitting .314, four blocks and 38 digs. Abigail Doxey also had a double-double against the Russets with 13 kills and 17 digs. Hannah Radford had 10 kills, while Ella Bingham had seven finishers and seven blocks. Kelsey Spackman had a team-best 18 digs.
In the win against Palo Verde, Hiatt also led the team with 11 kills, hitting .556, served up three aces and had seven digs. In the loss to Copper Hills, she had nine kills and 14 digs.
Against Salem Hills, Doxey had seven kills, four blocks and seven digs. Hiatt had 12 digs.
The Wolves’ lone win came against North Sanpete (25-12, 25-19, 25-19). The three setbacks were against Copper Hills (25-23, 25-13, 25-12), Orem (19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24) and Brighton (25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20).
In the win against North Sanpete, Green Canyon had a balanced attack as Eden Faux had nine kills and 11 digs, while Paige Spackman and Alli Anthon each had eight kills. Spackman hit .538. Brooklyn Coats had four aces, and Adi Falslev came up with 10 digs.
Faux also had a big match against Orem with 10 kills, three aces and 10 digs. Falslev led the team with 12 digs in that match.
Against Brighton, Anthon had 10 kills, while Spackman had eight kills and four blocks. Faux and Summer Hahn each had seven kills. Faux had a team-best 14 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Three valley teams were in action Saturday at the Cedar Invitational. Ridgeline, Mountain Crest and Sky View sent cross country runners south.
The course was 2.87 miles long. There were 11 teams for both the boys and girls varsity races. Cedar City won the boys race with 37 points, while Pine View took the girls title with 65 points.
In the boys race, Mountain Crest was seventh (183), followed by Sky View in eighth (225) and Ridgeline in 10th (250). Individually, the top runner from the valley was Bobcat junior Isaiah Crookston, who was fourth with a time of 15 minutes, 11.7 seconds. The winning boy was from Cedar City and covered the course in 14:32.40.
Hyrum Staffanson was the top runner from Mountain Crest, finishing 19th in 15:48.80. Ridgeline’s Grant Simon was 39th in 16:37.80.
In the girls varsity race, Ridgeline finished third (90), while Mountain Crest was eighth (198) and Sky View was 11th (281). The Mustangs’ Abigail Case tied for fifth with a time of 17:57.30. The top runner was from Cedar City, and she clocked in at 17:05.50.
Ridgeline was paced by Lexi Patrick, who was seventh in 17:57.70. The Riverhawks had their five runners finish in the top 27. Sky View was led by Sarah Olsen, who was 37th with a time of 19:57.20.
There were also freshman/sophomore teams and junior varsity teams. In the JV races, the Ridgeline boys were third out of 10 teams. Mountain Crest was seventh and Sky View was eighth. Bobcat junior Devin Draxler came in seventh in 16:59.40 with Riverhawk senior Tanner Hill right behind in eighth in 17:03.40.
The Ridgeline girls were fifth, followed by Mountain Crest in sixth out of seven teams. Junior Sadie Low led the Riverhawks, finishing in 16th with a time of 21:38.00.
The Ridgeline boys took fourth in freshman/sophomore race, while Sky View was seventh out of nine teams. Ridgeline sophomore Tate Hickman won the race in 15:36.90. Sky View sophomore Caleb Barker was 10th in 16:41.60
There were eight freshman/sophomore girls teams. Ridgeline took third, while Sky View was fifth. Sky View sophomore Grace Loertscher was eighth in 20:14.90, while freshman teammate Kennedy Schofield was 14th in 20:59.00. Ridgeline sophomore Charlotte Pignataro was 15th in 21:01.9.