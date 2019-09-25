It was a successful Wednesday for the Preston boys and girls soccer teams.
The boys traveled to Rupert, Idaho, and shut out Minico, 3-0. The girls scored eight goals in the final 18 minutes of the first half en route to a 15-1 shellacking of Minico at home.
The Preston boys had three different goal scorers against the Spartans (3-11-0, 2-9-0 district). Tyce Shumway found the back of the net off a pass from Bryan Bustos in the opening half, and Ramon Rodriguez and Dixon Alder added insurance goals in the second. The two goals after halftime were assisted by Alder and Dax Golightly, respectively.
Zach Burnett recorded his second straight clean sheet and fourth of the season in goal for the Indians (6-3-2, 6-3-2). Preston beat Minico by four goals, 5-1, earlier this season.
“We are playing well defensively,” Preston head boys coach Kira Matthews said. “We are playing smart and not making big mistakes that are costing us goals. The backline plays well off of each other and really reads what their teammates are doing, so that we are in the right position.”
As for the Preston girls, they showcased a balanced offensive attack against the winless Spartans (0-13-0, 0-11-0). Minico has conceded 28 goals in two matches against Preston this fall.
Quincy Hyde paced the Preston attack with four goals and a pair of assists. Addison Moser and Kylie Larsen each recorded braces for the Indians, and Moser also assisted on two other goals.
Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Millie Chatterton, Ragen Rich, Harli Hymas, Abigail Lyon, Ashlyn Marlow and Cassee Pugmire also ripped shots past Minico’s goalkeeper, giving the Indians 10 different goal scorers in the match. Lyon also contributed for a pair of assists, while Chatterton, Rich, Pugmire, Lowe-Anderson and Andie Bell was credited with one assist apiece.
In the process, Preston (8-2-2, 8-1-2) extended its unbeaten streak to seven. The Indians have won six of those games.
“We had a rough start,” Preston head girls coach Brandon Lyon said. “We weren’t moving or creating much for the first 20 minutes, but once we broke through with our first goal in the 22nd minute, we found a bit of a rhythm. It’s hard to take much from these types of games, but the girls did a good job of getting everyone involved, and we came away from the game with no new injuries.”
PREP VOLLEYBALL
PIRATES 3, TIGERS 0
West Side picked up its first district win Wednesday night in convincing fashion.
The Pirates had no trouble at home against Aberdeen. West Side swept the Tigers, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12.
“It was a good night for be a Pirate,” WS head coach Melinda Royer said. “The team worked well at keeping their level of play up as they controlled the game from start to finish.”
Outside hitter Jesse Mariscal led the Pirates (4-6, 1-1) with 10 kills. Libero Madalyn Barzee had a team-best 16 digs.
West Side is back in action Thursday, traveling to district foe Soda Springs.