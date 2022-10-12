A return trip to the 4A state tournament was not to be for Preston’s boys soccer program.
Third-seeded Preston traveled to second-seeded Pocatello and lost by a 3-0 scoreline in an elimination match in the 4A Fifth District Tournament on Tuesday. All three Poky goals were netted in the second half.
It’s been a very competitive three-team district this season as top-seeded Century (10-2-2) has only lost twice all season — once to Preston in the final week of the regular season — while Poky (8-3-4) has prevailed in five of its last six matches. Poky’s only loss during this six-game stretch was in a shootout against Century last Thursday.
Preston, the defending regular season and district tourney champions, won four of its final five games of the regular season, but couldn’t get past Poky in the district tournament. The Thunder beat the Indians, 2-0, last Tuesday in opening-round action.
Preston (7-9-2) will lose eight seniors in Dylan Wood, John Anderson, Parker Cromwell, Talon Reese, Tyce Shumway, Stratton Daley, James Rengifo and Stetson Cleverley.
Meanwhile, the Preston girls also saw their season come to an end as they competed well in a hard-fought 2-0 setback on the road to top-seeded Pocatello (12-5-1). Poky swept Century and Preston during the regular season, but was upset by Century, 2-1, last Thursday in the district tourney. The Thunder must now beat the second-seeded Diamondbacks (8-6-1) twice to earn the district’s lone bid to state.
The Thunder scored once in each half on their way to their second 2-0 triumph over the Indians (1-15-1) this season. It was a trying 2022 campaign for a young and short-handed Preston side, but the Indians still managed to make some pretty big strides. Preston gave up three, three, eight, seven, three, three and four goals in its first seven matches, but only allowed more than two goals once in its final six games.
“The girls played so, so well — as good as we’ve played all season,” said Preston head coach Brandon Lyon, whose team lost in overtime to Century in its first district tourney match. “In the end, they were able to capitalize on a couple of chances and we just couldn’t quite (capitalize). I am so proud of these girls. With all we have battled this year with injuries and inconsistency, they never stopped fighting, never stopped believing. The mindset and attitude they’ve instilled will stick with this program for a long time. We will be back on top soon.”
Nine Preston seniors saw their prep careers come to an end in Isabel Gonzalez, Shayla Willard, Alexis Johnson, Samantha Palmer, Sydnee Hatch, Lacyn Burbank, Kaylee Jullian, Sena Sogard and Anna Poulsen.
