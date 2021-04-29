Not happy with their last outing, the Riverhawks let their golf clubs do the talking Thursday at Logan River Golf Course.
Sunny skies and temperatures into the 70’s greeted the Region 11 girls in their final golf outing of the regular season. Many felt the heat by the end of the 18 holes.
“It was hot; I died kind of the last five holes,” Ridgeline’s Alyssa Buist said. “I was grinding through mentally because I was so tired. … You have to drink lots of water and stay in it mentally when it’s hot. It’s important to stay hydrated.”
Under the best conditions this spring, Ridgeline took a step toward claiming another region title. The Riverhawks top four golfers combined for a team score of 376. It was more than good enough to finish on top.
“It was a good day and we will take any day that is sunny and warm,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “The girls are still working hard and putting the time in to improve. They are doing well.”
Green Canyon, who edged Ridgeline by a stroke on Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course, was second at 384. Host Logan came in third at 406 as seniors Jayla Spring and Makenzie Bishop were honored. Mountain Crest was fourth at 412, followed by Bear River (425) and Sky View (448).
“I had today on my mind because I knew if they (Wolves) came here and win, we are tied going into the region championship,” Buist said. “They (Wolves) are good. They have some good athletes. I played with Sammy Spackman, and she is a great player.”
Buist had one of her best outings of the season. The Ridgeline senior carded an 80 to easily take medalist honors.
“I felt pretty good about it; I was hitting pretty solid,” Buist said.
One example was her drive on the par-3 14th hole. She hit the ball within three feet of the hole with a wedge for an easy birdie. But she was more concerned with the 15th hole.
“I doubled 15, which was not great because I had a great drive over the ditch and was 70 (yards) out,” Buist said. “Then I hit it in the sand. That hole shook me a little bit because it was my only double for the day.”
Her round consisted mostly of pars as her putter was working throughout most of Thursday. A strong front nine helped her get on a good pace for the 80.
“My putting was spot on today,” Buist said. “Chipping was good. Off the tee, my drives were mostly good. Overall, I just had a good game. … I’m getting back into it and hopefully I can come through at state.”
Riverhawks joining her in the top 12 were Eryn Hendricks, who tied for fourth with a 94, Brooke Norton in ninth with a 100 and Lily Swink in a tie for 10th with a round of 102.
“Alyssa played well today,” Major said. “I was happy for Eryn. They feel the pressure and want to do well for the team. We talk about focusing and playing your game.
“Green Canyon has some great athletes. I’m super impressed with their girls, and they are working hard too. It makes it more exciting.”
The Wolves also had four athletes in the top 12. Sammy Spackman finished second with an 88. Alivia Longhurst tied for fourth with a 94, while Kenna Falslev was eighth with a 99, and Landree Spackman was 12th at 103.
“My round started out really good and got a little hard toward the end,” Sammy Spackman said. “I really don’t play very well in the heat. I’m really happy with an 88.”
The Green Canyon senior had a birdie on her second hole -- the par-4 second. While the Wolves have been pushing the Riverhawks, it is a friendly competition.
“We are happy for them (Riverhawks) because we are all teammates in a way,” Sammy Spackman said. “We are all friends. We all want to make it to the second day of state.”
The Grizzlies had one of their best outings of the season. Avery Johnson led Logan with a 96 to finish in sixth. Spring was seventh with a 97.
Kiera Crosbie had one of her best rounds with an 89. The Mustang junior was third. Teammate Taya Sickler tied for 10th with a 102.
“I made sure to stay in the fairway and made a lot of two putts, course management,” Crosbie said. “I had a lot of pars, which is good.”
Crosbie has made a hole-in-one and an eagle this season, but those events have thrown the junior off the rest of the round.
“It doesn’t make sense, but when I have a really good hole, I have higher scores for the round,” Crosbie said.
The Mustangs have a firm grip on third place in the region, despite finishing fourth on Thursday.
“I’m excited because we have a lot of young girls on the team,” Crosbie said. “The Mountain Crest team is growing and getting better. We have a competitive jayvee team too.”
Morgan Rose paced the Bears with a 104, while Maysen Mckay led the Bobcats with a 107.
The region championship will be on Monday at the The Barn Golf Course in Pleasant View.
“I think the girls will play well at The Barn,” Major said. “We play region there every year, so the girls are familiar with it.”