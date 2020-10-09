As the region volleyball season winds down, two teams have emerged at the top.
Granted, Sky View still has several matches to make up after dealing with quarantine, but the Bobcats still haven’t tasted defeat in Region 11. They remained perfect after Thursday night’s action, a sweep at Bear River 26-24, 25-20, 25-20.
Ridgeline is trying to keep pace and also had a sweep on Thursday at Logan 25-9, 25-14, 25-10. Green Canyon made it three sweeps with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win at Mountain Crest, which is almost back to full strength. In Idaho, West Side had no trouble with visiting Aberdeen 25-3, 25-9, 25-9.
The Wolves (9-10 overall, 4-3 region) used a balanced attack to keep the Mustangs (17-8, 3-4) at bay. Mountain Crest had been playing without four starters, but had three of them return Thursday.
“We struggled playing as a team,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Things were just not clicking for us and we were waiting for points to be given to us instead of going and earning them. ... I’m optimistic we will do better next week. Hopefully with some practice we can work out the kinks and get back to where we were a couple of weeks ago.”
Ella Douglass had nine kills and hit .474 and came up with four blocks. Kiera Crosbie led the Mustangs with 12 kills. Gracie Garlock came up with 10 digs.
Kaylee Coats led the Wolves with 11 kills and hit .556. Abby Blau came up with six blocks and served two aces, while Olivia Chadwick had seven kills and 12 digs.
“I was really proud of my team tonight,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “It was a hard fought match. They were resilient throughout and played as a team. It was nice to see the things we have been working on come to fruition, and it’s always nice to get a W.”
The Riverhawks (12-8, 6-2) continued their winning ways at the expense of the Grizzlies (4-16, 0-8).
“We have been working on putting the ball away, and our hitters did an awesome job tonight,” RHS head coach Jaicee Roden said. “We’ve mostly been focusing on defense, so it was fun to see our offensive game step up tonight.”
Gracee Putnam and Savannah Perrett each had 12 kills for the Riverhawks. They both hit above .500. Livvy Davies had four aces, and Brinlie Crosbie served up three.
“Our passing game struggled tonight,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “Missing some key players because of quarantine didn’t help either. We just need to settle down and perform what they know how to do.”
After more than a week off, Sky View (13-5, 6-0) returned with two wins this week and is hosting a tournament Friday and Saturday. Ridgeline and Green Canyon are also playing in the 11-team event.
On Thursday against the Bears (7-10, 3-5) the Bobcats were led by Haley McUne with 15 kills, hitting .387, two aces and a team-best 14 digs. Jenna Gibbons added five kills, two blocks and four digs. Kaitlyn Hiatt had 27 assists, six digs and four kills. Kaytlin Smart and Melanie Hiatt added six kills and a block each.
West Side continues to shine as it won the Malad Tournament last weekend and beat Bear River twice in the process, including in a hard-fought championship match.
Additionally, it was a memorable Friday for Preston, which swept Century (25-19, 25-19, 26-24) on the road to clinch the No. 1 seed for the upcoming district tournament.
Matti Whithead shined defensively for Preston as she racked up 25 digs. Hailey Winward finished with a team-high nine kills, while Khloe Hobson and Emily Longhurst teamed up for 15 kills. Hannah Stephenson dished out 27 assists for Preston, which got a combined seven blocks from Akazia Knapp and Winward.
“It feels so nice to have the team back out on the court after major injuries that we have had this season,” said PHS head coach Karaska Haskell, whose team beat district foe Pocatello earlier this week. “These girls are fighters and they are determined to embrace every day like it is their last.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report