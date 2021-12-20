It was a busy Saturday for high school basketball teams in Cache Valley.
All seven girls teams were in action and four boys squads took to the hardwood. All of the girls games took place in the valley, while only Preston was at home in boys play.
GIRLS GAMES
Preston visited Ridgeline as part of the North vs. South three-day event. The Riverhawks were able to stay perfect on the season with a 47-38 win.
Ridgeline (10-0) narrowly outscored the Lady Indians (7-5) in every quarter. The Riverhawks took a 21-18 lead into halftime and held a 34-27 advantage after three quarters.
Emilee Skinner continued in leading Ridgeline in scoring with 17 points. The freshman also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out three assists. Elise Livingston netted 14 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers.
Preston was led by Riley Ward, who filled up the stat sheet with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Ward and Mickayla Robertson each made three 3-pointers. Robertson chipped in 13 points for the Indians.
In Smithfield, Sky View used big first and third quarters to get some breathing room against Pine View in a 60-47 victory. The Bobcats (7-4) took a 19-10 lead after the opening quarter against the Panthers (3-5), led 29-22 at the break and held a 45-31 advantage going to the fourth.
Addey Merrill paced Sky View with 19 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Macy Hellstern added 18 points, and Hannah Radford chipped in eight.
At North Logan, the Wolves pounced quickly against Hurricane and romped to a 69-53 victory. Green Canyon (6-3) outscored the Tigers (5-3) by 20 points in the first quarter and took a 47-22 lead into the break. Hurricane made the final score closer with a big fourth quarter.
Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna torched the nets for 26 points, including four 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds, dished our four assists and came up with six steals. Cambree Tensmeyer also made four treys and finished with 17 points and four assists for the Wolves.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs hung around against Snow Canyon, but couldn’t quite get over the hill in a 55-41 loss. Mountain Crest (4-5) trailed by 12 after the first quarter, but held its own the rest of the way.
Havyn Brown led the Mustangs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Kali Jones and Sadie Coggins added eight and seven points, respectively.
Logan fell behind early against Dixie and could never recover in a 68-33 loss. The Flyers (3-4) jumped out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and then held the Grizzlies (0-7) to just one free throw in the second quarter.
Milly Garren led Logan with eight points.
At Dayton, West Side hosted south-of-the-border opponent Rich. The Pirates outscored the Rebels in each of the first three quarters, rolling to a 42-22 victory. West Side (7-3) was never really threatened en route to avenging an earlier season loss to Rich (2-4).
Letti Phillips led the Pirates with 10 points, followed by Julia Jensen and Aubree Barzee with nine each.
BOYS GAMES
It was a rough Saturday for the boys as all four teams in action suffered setbacks.
Preston took on Jerome in the championship of the Preston Indian Classic Basketball Tournament. The Tigers (8-1) were able to have a big third quarter to win the title, 65-58, handing the top-ranked Indians their first loss of the season.
Preston (8-1) took a 32-26 lead into halftime, but found itself down 48-42 heading to the fourth quarter. The Indians could never get back in front.
Druw Jones led the Tribe with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Cam Hobbs added 10 points, while Brecker Knapp and Will Hamblin each netted eight points.
At St. George, Ridgeline got outscored by 11 points in the opening quarter against Snow Canyon and fought back in a 57-54 loss. The Riverhawks (7-3) held a 40-37 lead going to the fourth, but couldn’t finish the Warriors (7-0).
Josh Jackman led Ridgeline with 15 points, while Kaden Cox and Peyton Knowles joined him in double-digit scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Logan was also in St. George. The Grizzlies fell behind early to Pine View, but made it competitive before losing, 64-52. Logan (4-4) trailed at halftime, 30-17, but was able to get within single digits in the second half against the Panthers (5-5), who had four players reach double figures in scoring.
Will Jensen led the Grizzlies with 13 points. Gage Jenson netted 11, while Kody Kirk and Jaelin Hoth each chipped in eight points.
West Side finished up a three-day tournament in Boise, Idaho, with a 39-33 loss to McCall-Donnelly (5-1). The Pirates (3-4) have now lost two in a row.