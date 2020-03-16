All seven Cache Valley high school track & field programs were in action last Thursday.
Here’s a rundown on what local athletes fared well in their only opportunity to compete in a while, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
LOGAN TRI-MEET
The Grizzlies hosted Mountain Crest and West Side, and won the lion’s share of the events in the boys and girls competitions. Logan was led by star long jumper Jaylen Sargent and standout thrower Milly Garren.
Sargent stole the show with his ultra-impressive school record leap of 23 feet, 0 inches, which is the best mark by a local high school long jumper in at least the past 16 years. Meanwhile, Garren reigned supreme in the javelin, discus and shot put, and established new personal record marks in all three events, to boot.
Garren’s heave of 121-7 in the discus is more than 21 feet farther than the 4A automatic state qualifying standard. Unfortunately for the sophomore, those standards are only applicable at at an invitational. Garren also won the javelin (100-8) and shot put (31-10.5).
Another Grizzly who sparkled was future BYU basketball player Amber Kartchner, who beat all comers in the high jump and long jump. The junior cleared the bar at 5-2 in the high jump and recorded a mark of 16-8 in the long jump. Kartchner bested the state qualifying standard in both of those events.
Logan’s Isaac Hopkins won the discus (141-6.5) and was the silver medalist in the shot put (44-8) and javelin (105-4). Hopkins exceeded the qualifying standard in the discus.
Other champions for the Grizzlies were Jaime Tellez-Quiroz in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 15.76 seconds), Ashley Coppin in the 800 (2:36.76), Tabitha McKinnon in the 3,200 (14:22), Mitch Carter in the 3,200 (10:23), Ty Stearns in the javelin (139-9) and Isaac Phillips in the pole vault (13-0). Stearns also tied Malad’s Davis Larsen for the top spot in the high jump (5-10).
West Side all-state distance runner Jacob Moffat was triumphant in the 1,600 (4:47.37), as was teammate Chakobi Lewis in the pole vault (8-6). Mountain Crest’s Elijah Jackson finished second to nobody in the shot put (44-11), while teammate Katelyn Hardy was the silver medalist in the shot put (30-6.5) and discus (73-4).
RIDGELINE at GREEN CANYON
It was a relatively close competition when Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline. The Ridgeline girls won 10 of the 16 events, while it was evenly split at eight apiece on the boys side.
Leading the way for the Riverhawks was Olivia Smith, who was the gold medalist in the 100 hurdles (16.90) and 300 hurdles (48.42), and was the silver medalist in the 100 (13.65). Smith is a two-time all-state performer in the 300 hurdles.
Mataya Forsgren, Smith’s teammate, emerged victorious in the 200 (26.43) and 400 (1:00.43). Forsgren’s time in the 200 was faster than the 4A qualifying standard.
Ridgeline’s Caden Adair won the long jump (18-6) and was the runner-up in the high jump (5-6), while Madison Patrick posted the fastest time in the 1,600 (5:41) and placed second in the 3,200 (13:01). Jacob Salvesen reigned supreme in the 300 hurdles (45.16) and finished second in the 110 hurdles (17.96) for the Riverhawks, while Aleena Wilcox was the champion in the long jump (15-9) and silver medalist in the javelin (83-5).
Other competitors who won an individual event for the Riverhawks were Payden Jensen in the 100 (12.01), Tess Lawson in the 100 (13.62), Quinten Wright in the 1,600 (4:42), Mackenzie Duncan in the 800 (2:32.57), Spencer Adams in the 800 (2:00.63) Alexis Patrick in the 3,200 (12:46), Bruce McConkie in the high jump (5-10) and Bryant Phelps in the javelin (122-4). Additionally, Phelps was the runner-up in the discus (89-4), as was Lawson in the long jump (15-2).
It was a memorable meet for Green Canyon’s Kayla Collins, who secured titles in the shot put (27-8) and discus (75-2). Green Canyon’s Jack Radford was the titleist in the shot put (40-5), while younger brother Bryce Radford prevailed in the discus (91-2).
Other Wolves who won an individual event were Carter Compton in the 200 (23.39), McKade Hellstern in the 400 (53.63), Branson Sharp in the 3,200 (10:54), Josh Backlund in the 100 hurdles (16.42) and Jane Rodriguez in the javelin (84-11). Green Canyon’s Jayden Beach and Kaitlyn Hoffman shared top honors in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-0, which is also the 4A qualifying standard.
MINICO QUAD MEET
The Preston boys and girls finished second behind Rigby in a quad meet hosted by district foe Minico. Hillcrest was the fourth team in attendance. The Indians won five events in both competitions.
On the girls side, Preston was led by Andie Bell, who powered her way to the top position on the podium in the 3,200 (11:56) and 1,600 (5:45). The sophomore placed fifth last year at the 4A state cross country meet.
All-state hurdler Andrew Iverson showcased his talents by winning the 110 hurdles (15.80) and 300 hurdles (41.80) for the Preston boys, who swept the top four spots in the 3,200. Sam Jeppsen captured the 3,200 title (10:37) for the Indians, who received first-place performances from Dalton Francis in the discus (113-8) and all-state high jumper Taite Priestley. Priestley matched his school record by soaring over the bar at 6-6.
Preston’s Kylie Larsen was the gold medalist in the 400 (1:07.4) and the silver medalist in the 200 (29.20), while teammate Akazia Knapp beat all comers in the discus (76-2).
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, Preston athletes who finished second in an individual event were Edison Leffler in the 3,200 (10:39), Josh Harrison in the 800 (2:04.9), Garrett Hale in the 1,600 (4:54), Logan Romney in the pole vault (12-0), Emma Johnson in the triple jump (31-10) and Ashley Lowe-Anderson in the pole vault (7-6).