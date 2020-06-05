It was an eventful first full week of action for Cache Valley’s American Legion programs.
The annual baseball season started last Saturday with a game between Green Canyon and Blacksmith Fork, which is Mountain Crest’s legion program. Here is a roundup of how the first full week went:
GREEN CANYON
The Wolves were unstoppable offensively in their first two games as they beat Blacksmith Fork, 14-5, and then rolled to a 20-3 victory over North Cache, Sky View’s legion program, on Monday. Green Canyon racked up 17 hits in its season opener, and then plated at least six runs in three innings against North Cache.
Alex Atkinson and Reece Hansen each went 3 for 4 with a walk at the plate against Blacksmith Fork. Atkinson doubled twice, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs, while Hansen doubled, scored twice, had two RBIs and notched the win on the mound.
Caleb Petersen went 2 for 3 with two walks and three RBIs for the Wolves, who got two hits from Nick Bouck, Miles Matthews and Will Egan. Egan doubled.
In their win over the Titans, the Wolves got five RBIs from Traceson Jensen, who belted a grand slam. Meanwhile, Petersen walked four times, doubled and scored a trio of runs for Green Canyon, which got four RBIs, three runs and two hits from Jaxon Berry.
Petersen pitched the first three innings and limited North Cache to one hit and one run. The soon-to-be senior struck out six and walked four.
CACHE VALLEY SOX
The team comprised of recent Mountain Crest and Ridgeline graduates won their first four games. A nightcap of a doubleheader against Bear River was still going on during The Herald Journal’s Friday deadline.
A story detailing Cache Valley’s come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over Ridgeline was available in Thursday’s edition of the newspaper. The Sox struggled offensively in that game, but got on track the rest of the week.
Cache Valley traveled to Brigham City and swept a twinbill against Box Elder on Wednesday. The Sox amassed 17 base knocks in its 11-7 triumph over Box Elder, and then blanked the Bees, 15-0, in five innings in the nightcap.
Hayden Simper had a monster day at the plate as he went 4 for 5 with three runs and one RBI in Game 1, and then chipped in with two hits, three runs, two RBIs and one walk in the nightcap. Jace Ward, Kyler Hansen and Dane Folkman contributed with two hits apiece in the opener, and Ward, Purser and Hansen drove in two runs each. The Sox trailed 6-5 when they exploded for six runs on seven hits and two walks in the top of the seventh.
Cache Valley took control from the get-go in Game 2, plating four runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
In addition to Simper, Daxton Purser and Caleb Archibald had two hits in the nightcap, and Archibald also chipped in with two RBIs and two runs. Folkman tallied four RBIs for the Sox, who had nine different players score at least one run.
Ian McArthur went the full five innings on the bump for Cache Valley en route to notching the shutout. He gave up four hits, fanned five and walked two.
Cache Valley pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the eighth in Friday’s 7-5 road victory over Bear River in the opener of a DH. Tadon Burbank homered for the Sox, while Purser and Simper doubled.
Burbank finished with three RBIs, two hits and two runs, while Ward contributed with three hits. Austin Pond and Simper added two hits apiece.
BLACKSMITH FORK
The Trappers bounced back nicely from their aforementioned setback to the Wolves as they were triumphant in their next four games. Blacksmith Fork thumped Layton (15-0) and Hurricane (11-0), beat Canyon View (15-9) and rallied past Logan (9-8). A capsule from their win over the Grizzlies ran in Thursday’s edition of the HJ.
Brayden Schiess, Miles Hancock and Hudson Phelps teamed up to pitch a three-hit, six-inning shutout against Layton on Monday. Koleman Foulger was unstoppable offensively as he went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Dax Roundy chipped in with three RBIs and two hits, including a double for the Trappers, who also got doubles from Caden Jones and Foulger.
Blacksmith Fork ace Lance Welch threw a six-inning, one-hit shutout against Hurricane on Thursday. The soon-to-be-senior fanned eight and only issued two free passes.
Schiess singled twice and scored twice for the Trappers, who got three runs from Roundy. Jaden Jones and Caden Jones both doubled, while Hudson Phelps tripled.
Blacksmith Fork went off for nine runs in the top of the seventh in its come-from-behind road win over Canyon View on Friday. Foulger and Phelps led the way offensively with two hits each, with Phelps and Preston Jones teaming up to drive in four runs.
Hancock and Welch doubled for the Trappers, who walked 12 times.
In their loss to the Wolves, Welch doubled twice and Schiess singled twice. Blacksmith Fork also got a two-bagger from Kaden Deeter.
Blacksmith Fork will wrap up its road trip to Southern Utah on Saturday against Cedar.
NORTH CACHE
Stetson Karren threw a complete-game gem for North Cache, which bounced back nicely from its 20-3 loss to Green Canyon to blanking Bear River, 3-0, two days later. Karren limited the Bears to four singles, struck out six and only issued a pair of free passes.
Cole Lundahl and Taydem Neal singled and doubled for the Titans, who also got two hits from Alex Carling. Neal scored on a Tate Bagley groundout in the bottom of the first, and that’s the only run support Karren would need, although the Titans tacked on two insurance runs.
Lundahl singled, walked twice and drove in a pair of runs in his team’s game against the Wolves. Tanner Martin walked twice and scored twice.
North Cache’s Friday contest at Box Elder was still ongoing when the HJ went to press.
RIDGELINE
The Mavericks were involved in another down-to-the-wire showdown two days after falling to the Sox. Ridgeline pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Bear River, 5-4.
Miles Eck walked twice and drove in a run for the Mavericks, who got one hit, one walk and one run from Davis Fullmer. Cam Bott and Marshall Hansen combined to pitch a complete-game one-hitter for Ridgeline. The duo struck out nine and issued eight free passes.
Ridgeline was hosting Logan on Friday night, but the game was still going on when the paper went to press.
LOGAN
The Grizzlies played well offensively in their aforementioned loss to Blacksmith Fork and in their 11-3 triumph over visiting Box Elder on Monday. Logan plated at least two runs in four of their six innings against the Bees.
Vincent Rohrer and Kody Kirk teamed up to score seven runs against Box Elder. Kirk doubled, singled and drove in four runs, while Rohrer walked four times.
Nic Egbert doubled and finished with four RBIs for the Grizzlies, while Ethan Wilson tripled and drove in a pair of runs. Egbert smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the second.