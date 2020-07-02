Some unseasonably cold and rainy weather didn’t prevent the local American Legion programs from having a busy week.
Despite some rain and even a little lightning, all of the Monday and Tuesday games went on as scheduled. Coverage of the contests that took place Tuesday and early afternoon Wednesday can be found in Thursday’s edition of The Herald Journal.
Here is a roundup of how the fifth full week of legion play went for the six Cache Valley baseball teams:
BLACKSMITH FORK
The Trappers capped off a 3-0 week by surging past North Cache in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. Mountain Crest’s legion program trailed 3-1, took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning and exploded for eight in the sixth to roll to a 13-3 victory.
Blacksmith Fork racked up 12 hits, including three from Kolmyn Foulger and two apiece from Jaden Jones, Caden Jones and Dax Roundy. Jaden Jones and Roundy combined for seven RBIs, Cade Jones drove in a pair of runs and Brayden Schiess scored twice. Caden Jones tripled, while Foulger doubled.
Pitchers Porter Leishman and Caden Jones shut down North Cache over the final four frames as they only allowed one hit and two walks during that timespan.
Earlier this week, Blacksmith Fork dispatched of Box Elder (5-4) and North Cache (6-1). It was a encouraging response from the Trappers, who bounced back nicely from back-to-back loses this past weekend at the Bozeman (Montana) Tournament.
The Trappers (11-9) fell to Bozeman, 11-8, on Sunday, and were edged by Helena (Montana), 6-5, on Saturday.
Blacksmith Fork tallied 11 base knocks against Bozeman, including three from Lance Welch and two each from Hudson Phelps and Jaden Jones. Welch and Phelps doubled twice, and Jaden Jones drove in two runs. The Trappers plated two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to overcome allowing eight runs in the third and fourth.
The Trappers came storming back from a 5-0 deficit to Helena before ultimately coming up short. Foulger led the way offensively with three hits, including a double. Welch also doubled and chipped in with two RBIs, while Phelps singled twice and Caden Jones drove in two runs.
GREEN CANYON
The Wolves (7-8) had a solid week as they went 3-1. Green Canyon prevailed against Box Elder (8-3), Bear River (7-6) and Ridgeline (9-3), and lost a 1-0 pitchers’ duel in Wednesday’s nightcap against Ridgeline.
Green Canyon only managed three hits in its win over Box Elder, but walked six times and took advantage of six errors by the Bees. Miles Matthews doubled and drove in three runs for the Wolves, who also got a double from Reece Hansen. Hansen and Nick Bouck both scored two runs.
Bouck pitched the first six frames for the Wolves and limited the Bees to four hits and two runs — all unearned. He struck out four and walked two.
Green Canyon was held to three hits in its lone setback of the week. Tanner Watson and Alex Atkinson doubled.
Ridgeline didn’t get any hits against Watson, who fanned six, gave up one unearned run and walked four in his five innings on the mound. Abe Olson pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Wolves and allowed one hit.
Green Canyon lost to Logan 9-5 late last Friday night. Traceson Jensen drove in four runs for the Wolves, who got a pair of hits and runs from Ryker Ericson, two hits from Jaxon Berry and two runs from Watson. Ericson doubled in the contest.
RIDGELINE
The Mavericks (9-8) have won four of their last five games and had a chance to keep the momentum going with a Thursday night showdown against Box Elder that was still ongoing when the paper went to print.
Marshall Hansen threw a complete-game shutout in Ridgeline’s aforementioned triumph over Green Canyon. Hansen conceded three hits, struck out five and walked one.
The Mavericks only finished with one base knock in that game — a single by Drew Jensen — but Miles Eck and Carter Gill each walked twice. Gill crossed home plate for the only run of the contest.
Ridgeline played very well in a pair of victories last weekend. The Mavericks reigned supreme against Weber, 16-5, late Friday night, and dispatched of Bountiful, 9-4, on Saturday.
Tanner Bernhardt doubled and drove in three runs against Bountiful, while Miles Eck and Hansen contributed with two hits apiece. Evan Webb and Jaxen Hollingsworth both scored twice for the Mavericks, and Hollingsworth, who doubled, added two RBIs.
The Mavericks went off for 13 hits in their shellacking of Weber. Ridgeline scored 13 of its runs in two innings.
Cam Bott belted a solo home run, doubled, singled and finished with three RBIs and two runs for the Mavericks, who got a pair of hits from Davis Fullmer, Gill and Eck, and two runs from Hansen, Kole Jenson, Jensen and Jake Astle. Astle, Bernhardt and Fullmer doubled for Ridgeline, and Fullmer finished with a team-best four RBIs.
Ridgeline’s Carter Williams threw a no-hitter in his team’s 9-0 win over Green Canyon in a JV game on Wednesday. Williams struck out three in his seven innings of work.
CACHE VALLEY SOX
The Sox didn’t play any legion games this week, although they did square off against the Smithfield Blue Sox on Thursday night. Cache Valley (17-2) did play twice after the paper went to press last Friday, falling to Fremont, 9-0, and beating Salem, 11-10, in a wild back-and-forth contest.
Salem amassed 14 hits in that game, and the Sox 12. Cache Valley, which is comprised entirely of recent Mountain Crest and Ridgeline graduates, scored three times in the top of the seventh to avoid its first losing streak of the season.
Nine Cache Valley players recorded a hit, and the Sox got a pair of hits from Mason Bowler, Tadon Burbank and Austin Pond. Bowler, Burbank and Kyler Hansen contributed with two RBIs apiece, while Jace Ward, Pond and Bowler each scored twice.
The Sox only managed two hits — singles by Caleb Archibald and Cooper Murphy — in their loss to Fremont.
LOGAN
The Grizzlies (10-5) had an eight-game winning streak before dropping a pair of games this week. Logan lost a 7-6 nailbiter to Bear River on Wednesday night.
Vincent Rohrer went 3 for 3 against the Bears, Manase Tupou doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Chris Shopbell chipped in with a pair of hits and runs.
The Grizzlies did fare well in both of their games last weekend as they emerged victorious at home against North Cache, 3-0, on Saturday, and against Green Canyon, 9-5, on Friday.
Logan racked up 14 hits by eight different players against Green Canyon. Kody Kirk tripled and singled twice, Shopbell added three runs and two hits, and Nic Egbert, Tupou and Boede Rudd chipped in with two hits apiece. Ethan Wilson and Tupou combined for four RBIs.
The Grizzlies plated single runs in the second, third and sixth frames en route to prevailing against North Cache. Shopbell and Jack Fjeldsted both recorded two hits, and the duo teamed up for all three runs. Shopbell doubled.
Egbert threw a complete-game shutout for Logan. Egbert held the Titans to a pair of hits, fanned nine and issued zero free passes.
NORTH CACHE
Sky View’s legion program went 0-2 this week as the Titans were swept by Blacksmith Fork in a twinbill.
In their aforementioned 13-3 setback, Taydem Neal led the way offensively for the Titans (4-11) with two hits — one of which was a double — and two runs. Tate Bagley also doubled for North Cache, which got two hits and a run from Alex Carling.
Bagley, Carling and Cole Lundahl singled for the Titans in their loss to the Grizzlies last Saturday. Stetsen Karren kept North Cache within striking distance of Logan with a solid performance on the mound.