High school track & field is in full swing for athletes in Cache Valley as a trio of Region 11 dual meets were contested last week, plus several athletes from Green Canyon also traveled to St. George for the Pine View Invitational, a two-day meet that concluded Saturday.
Green Canyon hosted Bear River on Wednesday, while the other two duals — Logan at Ridgeline and Sky View at Mountain Crest — took place Thursday. Here is what transpired at the duals:
BR AT GC
It was a good day for the Lady Wolves, who won 13 of the 16 events. The 4x800-meter relay was not contested at this meet. Meanwhile, the Bear River boys were victorious in 12 of the events.
The Lady Wolves were led by all-state sprinter Cambree Tensmeyer, who beat all comers in the 100 (12.93 seconds), 200 (27.09) and 400 (1:01.39). All-state thrower Maren McKenna was the gold medalist in the shot put (36 feet, 4 inches) and javelin (117-7), as did teammate Paige Bagley in the 100 hurdles (17.26) and 300 hurdles (50.57). McKenna was also the runner-up to teammate Abigail Blau in the discus. Blau, the silver medalist in the shot put, won the discus with a mark of 104-11.
Kylee Cox fared well for the Wolves at the dual meet and the Pine View invite. Cox won the long jump in the dual (15-2) and was second in the 100, and she captured titles in the open 100 (12.99) and 400 (1:01.0) at Pine View.
Other Green Canyon athletes who shined during their trip to southern Utah were Addy Jensen, Bagley, Tate Walker and Jackson Monz. Jensen finished fourth in the open 400 (1:02.0), Bagley claimed the silver medal in the seeded 100 hurdles (17.42), Monz was seventh in the seeded 800 (very good early-season time of 1:58.30) and Walker was sixth in the open 300 hurdles (43.36).
Shifting back to Wednesday's dual, Green Canyon's Nora Wosnik prevailed in the high jump (4-8) and was the runner-up in the long jump. Another individual event champion for the Lady Wolves was Hadlie Ballard in the 800 (2:37).
On the boys side, Green Canyon's Kyle Baker placed first in the discus (120-6) and second in the javelin. Eric Oates was triumphant for the Wolves in the long jump (19-0), as was Walker in the 300 hurdles (44.18). Green Canyon's Aidan Merrill was second in the 100 and 200.
SV AT MC
All 17 events were contested in Hyrum, and the Sky View boys won 12 of them, while the Mountain Crest girls were victorious in 11.
It was a great meet for Sky View's Taten Merrill as he was the gold medalist in the 200 (24.66), 100 (strong early-season time of 11.18) and high jump (5-8). Brevin Egbert won the 300 hurdles (44.81) and was second in the long jump for the Bobcats, while Jacob McUne was the runner-up in the javelin and shot put.
Other individual event champions for the Sky View boys were Dylan Mortensen (400, 53.80), Bentley Stephens (3,200, 11.18), Brogan Holland (shot put, 34-7) and Leon Dunke (discus, 96-6). The Bobcats were first in three of the four relays.
Leading the charge for the Mountain Crest boys were Hyrum Staffanson and Todd Rigby. Staffanson posted the fastest times in the 1,600 (4:39) and 800 (2:07), while Rigby finished second in the 100 and 200. Mountain Crest's Preston Sadler impressed on his way to winning the long jump (20-7), and teammate Daniel Bindrup won the javelin (99-10).
The Lady Mustangs, who prevailed in three of the relays, were led by Abigail Case and Paige Egbert. Case crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:33), 1,600 (5:42) and 3,200 (12:07), while Egbert captured titles in the shot put (36-9.75) and discus (102-11.5), plus was second in the javelin.
Other Mountain Crest girls that won individual event titles were Wren Jensen (400, 1:04.05), Katie Barlow (long jump, 15-1) and Jacie Shock (100 hurdles, 17.97).
The Lady Bobcats had first-place performances from Ellie Davies (200, 28.33), Piper Sessions (100, 13.27), Abigail Doxey (high jump, 4-8), Ellia Wood (javelin, 90-1) and Haylee Hansen (300 hurdles, 51.97).
LHS AT RHS
All 17 events were contested in Millville and the Lady Riverhawks placed first in 11 of them, including all four relays. The Ridgeline boys won nine events, but Logan reigned supreme in eight of the 12 individual events.
Ridgeline's Alexis Patrick was the champion in all three of her events, as was Logan's Milly Garren. Patrick claimed titles in the 800 (2:32.99), 1,600 (5:43) and 3,200 (12:25), while Garren, arguably the best field athlete in the entire state on the girls side, won the javelin (102-8), shot put (40-3) and discus (123-1).
Logan's Tessa Ward was the gold medalist in the 100 hurdles (19.32) and the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles, while Ridgeline's Keslie Duersch prevailed in the 300 hurdles (49.78) and finished second in the 200.
Other individual event champions for the Lady Riverhawks were Ellie Kotter (400, 1:05.32), Kenley Parkinson (200, 28.08) and Madeline Carmona, who turned a lot of heads by clearing the bar at 5-6 in the high jump.
In addition to Garren and Ward, the Lady Grizzlies received first-place efforts from Mickelle Fish in the 100 (13.36) and Hallie Arthur in the long jump (16-7).
Meanwhile, a pair of local boys bested their competition in two individual events in Logan's Jack Wang and Ridgeline's Jackson Olsen. Wang placed first in the shot put (40-6) and discus (100-6), while Olsen won the 100 (11.31) and shared the high jump crown with teammate Tyler Bertolio. Both competitors cleared the bar at 6-0, and Bertolio was also triumphant in the long jump (19-6.5).
Logan's Jordan Auger finished first in the 200 (23.51) and second in the 400, while teammate Christian Smith was first in the 400 (53.87) and second in the 200. Additionally, the Grizzlies received first-place performances from Jacob Anderson (1,600, 4:50), Trey Davidson (3,200, 10:47) and Sam Lorimer (800, 2:08.64).
Other Riverhawks that placed first in an individual event in the boys competition were Miles Petersen (300 hurdles, 45.68) and Widstoe Mathews (javelin, 130-1).