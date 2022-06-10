Five local American Legion programs are plenty busy this weekend.
All five are competing at the inaugural Snow Devil Classic, a two-day, 10-team tournament hosted by Sky View. Every team played twice Friday and will return to the field for two more Saturday games.
After Day 1 of action, there are three undefeated teams in Madison (Idaho), Layton and Box Elder. Sky View, Green Canyon and Weber all split their Friday contests, while Ridgeline and both Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) squads went 0-2.
Games are being contested at Sky View, Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest. Here is what transpired for all five Cache Valley teams on Day 1 of the tourney:
SKY VIEW
The Snow Devils got off to a great start as they put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth on their way to a 7-1 victory over the Blacksmith Fork’s younger squad. A bases-clearing double by Tucker Murdock gave Sky View a 8-7 third-inning lead over Madison, but the Bobcats bounced back with five runs in the top of the fourth on their way to a 12-9 win.
Destrie Fisher had a big game at the plate for Sky View in Game 1 as he went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs. Tyker Neal chipped in with two RBIs, one hit and one walk for the Snow Devils, who got two runs from Jack Markworth.
Bryce Larsen pitched five and two-thirds innings for Sky View and limited Blacksmith Fork to one run on five hits. Brooks Bell scored Blacksmith Fork’s lone run when Jace Jorgensen walked with the based loaded in the top of the fourth.
The Snow Devils plated seven of their nine runs in the third frame against the Bobcats. Both teams sparked at the plate in the four-inning contest as Madison amassed 15 base knocks and Sky View 14.
Murdock also added two runs, a single and a walk for Sky View, while Cade Sunderland singled three times and Cam Carling walked twice, singled once and scored a run. Markworth also doubled for the Snow Devils.
GREEN CANYON
The Huskers were involved in a pair of nailbiters as they were edged by Madison, 5-3 in Game 1, and then bounced back with a 9-8 triumph over Cedar.
Traceson Jensen doubled, scored a run and walked once for Green Canyon in its tournament opener. Mic Eborn finished with two hits, one RBI and one walk for the Huskers. Madison manufactured one run in the sixth and seventh frames to pull out the win.
Green Canyon was in danger of losing back-to-back games, but exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth against Cedar. The Reds responded with three runs in the home half of the fifth to make the Huskers sweat it out.
Cade Atkinson tripled, singled and crossed home plate twice for the Huskers, who got two hits from Will Wheatley, two RBIs from Quincy Matthews and Eborn, and two runs from Carson Proctor. Additionally, Eborn and Matthews each contributed with a run and hit.
RIDGELINE
Rough endings prevented the Wolverines from potentially going undefeated on Day 1 of the tourney. Weber outscored Ridgeline 6-2 during the final two frames and rallied past the Wolverines by a 10-9 scoreline, and then Layton went off for 11 runs in the last inning in its 18-5 win.
Lead-off batter Cooper Clark had a nice day at the dish for the Wolverines as he went 3 for 4 with three runs in Game 1, and finished with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk in Game 2. Clark doubled twice against Weber and once against Layton.
Tyson Smith came through with a trio of RBIs and a pair of base knocks in Game 1 for Ridgeline, which got two hits from Haiden Jenson, plus two runs, one hit and one RBI from Trey Purser. Purser and Jenson both doubled, while Smith belted a triple.
Max Baer doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in Game 2 for the Wolverines, who got two hits and a RBI from Easton Dahlke.
BLACKSMITH FORK
Blacksmith Fork’s older squad lost by scorelines of 7-3 and 10-8 to Layton and Box Elder, respectively, while the younger team fell to Cedar, 6-2, in its second game.
The Trappers scored twice to pare their deficit against Layton to 5-3 in the top of the six, but the Lancers answered with two runs on the home half of the frame. Luke Palmer singled, twice, drove in a run and walked once for Blacksmith Fork, which got two hits and a walk from Brok Buttars, and one hit, one RBI and one free pass from Trey Burbank.
Palmer was also a menace at the plate in Game 2 for the Trappers as he doubled, singled and drove in four runs. Rilee Maddock contributed with a pair of runs and hits for Blacksmith Fork, while JC Jones and Maxwell Hornsby had two hits apiece, and Buttars drove in two runs. Kaden Deeter, Hornsby and Maddock all doubled for the Trappers, in addition to Palmer.
Zach Bradfield put together a solid performance for Blacksmith Fork’s A squad in its showdown against Cedar. Bradfield only allowed two earned runs in five innings on the mound, plus he aided his own cause by doubling and singling. Jackson Hill chipped in with a run, hit and walk for the Trappers.