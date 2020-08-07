Editor’s note: This is the third in a seven-part series previewing the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
It seems like the target on the Bobcats keeps getting bigger.
Sky View has not dropped a region football game in nearly four years. The Bobcats have won 16 straight, which dates back to when they were 5A. In fact, Sky View has gone 25-2 in region play over the last five years — the two setbacks were at the 5A level. A winning tradition has been set in Smithfield.
“It started when Craig Anhder was here, and Danilo (Robinson) did a fantastic job when he was here,” current Bobcat head coach Chris Howell said. “We are just trying to keep things moving forward. The kids have high expectations. The community has high expectations. That’s exactly what we want. The goal is to meet those expectations and to play at a really high level.”
While most teams in Region 11 have improved from a year ago, Sky View is still the favorite. The Bobcats return six starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that went 13-1 last season and was the 4A state champions in convincing fashion with a 35-0 beatdown of Park City. It was the first title in the sport for the school.
“Last year was fun, and we had great kids,” Howell said. “The big thing for this year is to continue to stay hungry. The kids have reached the top of the mountain, but now we have to get back to that point. To even talk about repeating is maybe more difficult than the initial time in the sense that we have a huge bulls eye on us and psychologically, you can get over confident. We have a lot of big challenges in dealing with that. We need to stay humble and hungry.”
While Sky View looks poised to make another run in 2020, the northernmost school in Utah also got a boost with a move in. Future Utah State defensive back Isaac Larsen moved to Smithfield. The former Logan High all-state performer is now a Bobcat. Larsen is a dangerous return man, as well, and also played wide receiver for the Grizzlies last season.
“Isaac Larsen will play on both offense and defense for us,” Howell said.
Gone is 4A MVP Mason Falslev, who was able to do a little bit of everything for the Bobcats during their magical season. But Sky View will roll out even more weapons this season. Returning starting quarterback Kasen Carlsen will have his work cut out making sure everyone is happy on a loaded offense that averaged 38.9 points a game in 2019 to rank third in 4A. Carlsen, a senior who earned first-team all-state accolades last year, burst onto the scene as a junior as he accumulated 2,634 yards of total offense and accounted for 42 touchdowns in essentially 10 games as he took over when Falslev got hurt and missed a few games.
“He (Carlsen) has a great understanding of what we are trying to do offensively,” Howell said. “He has shown a lot of improvement and has been throwing the ball really well right now. I’m proud of his progress and leadership.”
Carlsen completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,056 yards and 28 TDs, vs. only four interceptions. Carlsen also rushed for 578 yards — 107 yards and three scores in the 4A championships game — and 14 TDs. He was named the Top Newcomer in the valley.
“We have a boat load of guys to throw the ball to,” Howell said. “We have a bunch of senior receivers that either played defense or rotated on offense last year, so we are really excited.”
Senior Trey Nyman started last year and leads the group. Seniors Titan Saxton, Sam Thatcher and Larsen are joined by junior Cole Watterson. At tight end, the Bobcats have senior Luke Radford and junior Kimball Jackson.
Senior Evan Hall anchors an offensive line that returns three starters. The three-year starter is joined by fellow seniors Ty McPhie at center and Bracken Schumann, who is recovering from a basketball injury but is expected to be back when the season starts.
“When we got through with our season last year, we challenged him (Hall) to change his body a little,” Howell said. “He worked really hard with a nutritionist. He is much more agile and quicker. We are excited about him.”
Juniors Izeja Torres and Daxxon Dehek should round out the starters on the line. If Schuman isn’t ready by the opener, senior Thor Griffen or junior Kaden Mathews will fill in.
Walter Collins is back at running back. He will be backed up by juniors Truman Moser and Reed Wilde.
Defensively, Sky View ranked first in 4A last year, allowing just 10.8 points a game. The Bobcats held six opponents scoreless in 2019.
“We need to stay healthy,” Howell said. “I love this group of kids. They have worked really hard. We are excited to start playing. It’s a really fast group.”
Hall and Schuman each started in the defensive trenches in 2019. Sky View runs a 3-4 defense. However, the coach did not want to name starters as he plans to rotate many Bobcats up front. Joining Hall and Schuman are Torres, senior David Attuitasi, and juniors Blake Bishop, Cordale Pond and Dehek.
Starters returning at linebacker are senior Hunter Lewis, who earned all-state accolades, and Collins. Moser and Wilde will rotate in to add depth to those two starters, while Griffen and Radford will rotate at another linebacker spot. Jackson will be the fourth starter.
The Bobcats have four seniors at the cornerback spot, so Saxton, who earned all-state first-team honors, has moved to free safety. Thatcher, senior Peja Prom and Larsen will rotate at the corners. Watterson, Nyman, senior Easton Howell and juniors Davis Hall and Jackson Sundstrom will also see time at safety.
Junior Kasen Erickson earned second-team all-state honors last year as a kicker. Carlsen will handle the punting duties for the third straight year.
Howell said practices have been going well and are full of energy. The same offense has been run now for four years. The defense is still evolving, but more has been implemented already in preparation for the upcoming season.
Like all schools, Sky View is dealing with the health protocols.
“We have been making sure the kids wear masks in the classroom and are washing their stuff more often and are spacing out when around each other,” Howell said. “The kids have been really good about it. They understand in order for us to have a season, that we are going to have to stay healthy and not let it (virus) spread through our team. They have done everything we’ve asked.”
Sky View opens the season on Aug. 14, hosting Stansbury. A tough non-league season will prepare the Bobcats for another exciting region schedule.