SMITHFIELD — Goliath has recovered after being stunned on Monday.
Sky View was back on top of a Region 11 tournament in boys golf — the place the Bobcats have been for several years until this past Monday. After Ridgeline won and Sky View tied with Bear River, the boys in blue decided they didn’t like not being the top team.
In the regular season finale, the Bobcats did something about it on their home turf at Birch Creek Golf Course. It was close once again, but Sky View was able to pretty much lock up the Region 11 title on Thursday.
“It was not our normal score (on Monday),” Bobcat senior Hayden Kleven said. “We went back to work and need to do some more work before the region championship.”
While mathematically there may be a chance for Bear River to catch Sky View with only the two-day region championship left, but realistically the Bobcats have another region championship. However, Bobcat head coach Eric Kleven is not looking past next week.
“I don’t care about the region standings and the points; I don’t,” coach Kleven said. “We can be beat. We got beat (on Monday). We worked on how we will respond, how will we recover. I believe we recovered OK. ... We still have two days of golf at the region championship. We have not won. We will not be done until the second day of region.”
With Hayden Kleven and Ryan Seamons tying for medalist honors with rounds of 2-under-par 70, the Bobcats were able to edge Bear River and Green Canyon. Sky View finished with a team total of 302, while the Bears and Wolves tied for second at 306. Rounding out the field was Logan (321), Mountain Crest (330) and Ridgeline (330).
“To come back today was unbelievable,” coach Kleven said. “I’ve told our kids Goliath can be beat. Everyone has been saying Sky View was the team to beat. I kept telling these kids all year we can be beat. We have to continue to prepare and play as underdogs.
“... Green Canyon played awesome, awesome today. It’s all about who shows up.”
The Bobcat coach joked about having a playoff for medalist honors. Hayden Kleven quickly said let’s have a long-drive contest. Seamons just smiled.
Seamons had a tough go on Monday at the Logan Country Club. Thursday he was back to playing the way he has for years.
“It was a good bounce back today,” said Seamons, who had two birdies and 16 pars. “I hit some pretty good shots in, hit my driver really good. I just wish I would have made some more putts, but I’ll take it.”
He birdied No. 9 and 18 during his round. Next up the senior wants to do well next week at the region championship.
“I think we are looking pretty good going into region, but we could work a little more before state,” Seamons said. “I think we are pretty confident for region.”
Like Seamons, Hayden Kleven felt he could have gone lower. He had three bogeys during his round — all on par-3 holes.
“The putter was kind of rough for me a little bit today,” Kleven said. “Everything else was pretty good.”
Hayden Kleven had four birdies on the front nine and ended his round with a birdie on No. 18.
“It’s always good to start with a birdie and end with one,” Hayden Kleven said.
The Wolves had three players finish among the top eight. Jace Blotter led the way with an even-par 72
“What helped me most was my confidence,” Blotter said. “As soon as I got my confidence level up, I started hitting better shots constantly. I was confident I could put it where I wanted. That helped out a lot.”
Blotter was 1-under-par on the front nine, but struggled a bit finishing his round or he could have gone under par on the day. He didn’t have his first bogey until No. 11.
Finishing in fourth was Jordan Alder with a 1-over-par 73 for Green Canyon. Gage Halverson tied for eighth with a 78.
“I thought we played really well today as a team,” Blotter said. “I feel like we can be right there with Sky View. I feel really confident going into region.”
The Grizzlies continued to be among the top four as a team as individuals trade off leading the team. On Thursday, it was Anthon Woolley’s turn to lead Logan as he fired a 75 to finish in sixth.
“It was a really good round, just solid,” Woolley said. “I had some chances for a lower score, but it was good. ... It was better weather today. That helped a lot. My plan was to hit fairways and greens, and I was doing that all day.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs was the steady Lance Fristrup and Conner Leishman. They were a part of that five-person tie for eighth place with 78’s.
The Riverhawks also had a player who tied for eighth in Zach Skinner as Ridgeline went from first on Monday to tied for fifth.