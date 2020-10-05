Only one opponent stands in Sky View’s way in its quest for a fourth straight outright region football championship.
The Bobcats exploded for 28 points in the third quarter and pulled away from Logan, 42-11, last Friday night at home. It was Sky View’s 20th consecutive victory.
In other Region 11 action, Ridgeline held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Green Canyon, which was celebrating Homecoming, while Bear River defeated Mountain Crest for the first time since 1996.
Meanwhile, West Side, Cache Valley’s other defending state champion, roughed up Soda Springs, 62-16, and extended its winning streak to 16. Additionally, Preston dug itself too big of a hole and lost at home to reigning Idaho 3A state titleist Sugar-Salem.
Sky View quarterback Kason Carlsen hooked up with Titan Saxton for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and also had a 20-yard run to paydirt. It was Carlsen’s second rushing TD of the game and one of four in the contest for the Bobcats (8-0, 4-0).
Walter Collins and Isaac Larsen also scored on the ground for Sky View, which only led 7-3 until the final minute of the opening half.
The Bobcats were able to hold the Grizzlies (3-5, 2-2) out of the end zone until Gaje Jenson scored from one yard out with 4:59 remaining in the final quarter. Noe Moreno booted a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter for Logan.
Sky View head coach Christopher Howell was pleased with the play of his secondary, especially cornerback Sam Thatcher, who broke up four passes.
“What happens is teams go to our other side a lot, and we talk all week about they’re coming at you, and I just thought his (Thatcher’s) response tonight was second to none,” Howell said. “He made so many plays in critical third and fourth downs. I just couldn’t be more proud of him and his effort and preparation this week.”
Collins finished with 100 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Bobcats, while Carlsen threw for 153 yards. Peja Prom picked off a Logan pass.
Logan quarterback Kody Kirk completed 23 of 35 passes for 187 yards, with eight of those passes going to Jenson. Matthew Mason racked up a whopping 18 tackles and had an INT for the Grizzlies, who got a combined 31 tackles from Kai Laing, Gage Atkinson and Jaelin Hoth.
The Bobcats will go undefeated in region play for the fourth year in a row should they prevail at Bear River on Friday.
Ridgeline (6-1, 3-1) jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead over Green Canyon (4-4, 2-2) and held on to beat the surging Wolves, 35-28. The two teams combined for 52 first downs in the contest and 35 points in the fourth quarter alone.
“That’s a heck of a high school game, that’s for sure,” RHS head coach Travis Cox said. “We kind of had to battle for it, but we’re ecstatic that we won.”
Both quarterbacks shined in the intra-valley showdown as Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns, while Green Canyon’s Jake Lundin accounted for 333 total yards — 263 through the air — and four TDs.
Evan Webb hauled in a trio of scoring strikes from Cox and finished with 124 yards on six receptions. Cox also found Strat Simmons on a 56-yard bomb to paydirt late in the fourth quarter to give the Riverhawks a 35-21 advantage.
“I love my receivers,” Kaden Cox said. “They run really good routes. They make me look better because they have to get open, they gotta come down with the ball. I just make my reads.”
Carter Murdock was successful on field goal attempts of 30 and 44 yards for the Riverhawks, who got 109 rushing yards from tailback Noah White.
Lundin kept the ball for three short scoring plunges in the second half and he also found Jacob Regen on a 54-yard catch and run to paydirt late in the fourth quarter to give the hosts renewed hope.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, their second-half rally wasn’t enough. It might have been had Green Canyon not thrown at interception in the fourth quarter, dropped a potential pick-six and botched a field goal attempt.
“We just made some majors errors at the wrong time, and sometimes you can make an error and overcome it,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “Sometimes you make an error and it really hurts ya, and that’s what happened tonight is we made our errors at the wrong time.”
Caden Stuart sparkled offensively for the Wolves as he amassed 135 yards on his eight receptions, while Landon Peterson contributed with 84 yards on the ground. McKade Hellstern led Green Canyon with seven tackles.
Missed opportunities doomed Mountain Crest (1-7, 0-4) at home against Bear River, which scored all 21 its points after halftime en route to a 21-0 win. The Mustangs didn’t capitalize on either of their trips inside the red zone — the second time after they patiently marched down to the Bear River 2-yard line.
Both defenses completely dominated the game in the opening half as neither offense gained more than 12 yards. However, the Bears (4-4, 1-3) got their rushing attack going in the second half as Kace Jones and Chance Udy scored. Bear River’s final TD was an 82-yard bomb from Josh Payne to Gabe Dwaileebe with 4:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Payne and Mountain Crest counterpart Zeb Bensen faced constant pressure during the first half. Mountain Crest’s defense got sacks from Veater, Stockton Nielsen, Kolmyn Foulger and Avery Wells in the first two quarters.
Preston Lofthouse took over at QB for the Mustangs in the second half and nearly helped the hosts knot things up at 7-7 in the third quarter. However, Bear River defensive back Garrison Marble picked off Lofthouse inside the 5-yard line.
A week ago, West Side only managed one TD against Bear Lake, despite advancing the pigskin inside the red zone on six occasions. The Pirates were also flagged for 13 penalties, another reason why they only beat the Bears by a 7-0 scoreline.
There were no red zone woes and penalty problems for the Pirates this time around. West Side (6-0, 2-0) exploded for seven touchdowns in the opening half and never looked back against Soda Springs (1-3, 0-2).
“Yeah, that was kind of our focus all week was finishing drives, especially once we got into the red zone, and not hurting ourselves with penalties,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “We ended up tonight with only two penalties, compared to 13 a week ago, so I’m happy with the kids for taking what we did in practice and putting into the game, and cleaning things up.”
The Pirates ran the ball at will against the Cardinals as they accumulated 385 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 attempts. Cage Brokens led the way with 120 yards on 12 carries, while Parker Henderson chipped in with 63 yards and a trio of 1-yard TD rushes.
Christian Plancarte had a pair of short scoring runs for the Pirates, who got a 51-yard sprint to paydirt from Easton Shurtliff and a 7-yarder from Brokens. Brokens also hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Blaize Brown, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 85 yards and also ran for a TD.
Henderson intercepted a pass for the West Side defense, while Wes Millburn recovered a fumble.
For the second consecutive week, missed chances offensively and explosive plays by the opposition proved to be too much for Preston to overcome — this time at home against Sugar-Salem, which prevailed 34-22. The Diggers (5-0) dented the scoreboard on explosive passes of 66 and 64 yards, while the Indians (2-3) failed to capitalize on two straight drives inside Sugar-Salem’s 12-yard line in the opening half.
The visitors jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and 34-7 advantage early in the fourth quarter before Preston (2-3) rallied late.
“Tough game tonight,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “When playing a team that is 25-2 over the past three years, there’s a reason for that. It’s not luck. They are a great program. (Our) players practiced well this week and, for the second week in a row, we felt the difference was just a few plays. Very proud of our players for taking on the challenge of playing top-rated teams.”
Chevy Nelson, Tyler Lindhardt and Cole Harris snared second-half TD passes from Preston signal caller Brecker Knapp, who finished with 262 yards passing and another 79 yards on the ground. Harris, who tallied 130 receiving yards in the game, caught a pass from Knapp in stride over the middle of the field, broke a tackle and was off to the races for a 52-yarder to paydirt.
Additionally, Harris blocked a 25-yard field goal, blocked an extra point attempt and added with one sack among his three tackles for loss. Emery Thorson also shined defensively for Preston as he chipped in with eight tackles, including two for a loss, and broke up a pass.