SMITHFIELD — A third time was not a charm for the Grizzlies Friday night at Bobcat Gym.
It was, however, a fun evening for the hosts. Sky View never trailed and was able to shake a pesky Logan squad in the second round of the 4A Boys State Championships. The Bobcats outscored the Grizzlies in every quarter to double them up, 76-38, and take a big step toward defending their state title.
“I thought we did a good job defensively,” said SV head coach Kirk Hillyard, who celebrated a birthday with a win and was sung to by the students late in the game. “Our big guys did a great job — Bracken (Schumann), Evan (Hall) and Jackson (Schumann). We got some more rebounds in the second half, were able to be a little more patient and hit the open guy for some easy buckets.”
Logan (8-16) was hanging tough early on, but could never get into a flow offensively.
“We knew we had to play perfect to have a chance to stay in the game and beat them,” Grizzly head coach Logan Brown said. “But we didn’t tonight. I really love our kids and everything they have given to us this season. We’ve been a group that shows grit when it is not easy. I love them and I’m proud of them. I wish we had gone out a little bit better.”
Fifteen Bobcats (19-3) saw action, with 13 of them scoring. It was definitely a team effort by the hosts.
“We have great chemistry and we trust each other,” said SV senior Mason Falslev, who finished with a game-high 21 points and five assists. “It’s awesome.”
Sky View certainly did share the ball Friday night. Of the 31 field goals the Bobcats made, 22 came via an assist.
“That’s when basketball is fun,” Hillyard said of the assists. “You could tell they were having fun. You can do a lot of good things when guys are unselfish. I thought everybody shared the ball. We cared about one thing, the win tonight.”
Joining Falslev in double-figure scoring was Taydem Neal with 11 points. Titan Saxton and Jackson Schumann came off the bench to add seven points each.
Sky View got some good news as Sam Phipps was able to play after injuring his knee last week. The 6-foot-7 Bobcat had four points, came up with a handful of steals, blocked several shots and grabbed five rebounds.
“He (Phipps) is great; he is feeling back to form tonight,” Hillyard said. “We could have used him more, but felt we had things in hand.”
The Grizzlies were led by Ace Kennington. The senior had 13 points and seven rebounds. He was the lone Logan player to reach double digits.
“Ace has been really good for a month now,” Brown said. “He has done a really good job. Both him and Hayden (Woolley) as seniors went out on a very positive note. They gave everything that they could give.”
Woolley netted seven points for Logan.
Sky View scored the first four points of the game, but found the game tied at 6-6 when Kennington scored on a reverse layup off a pass from Isaac Larsen four minutes into the contest. Logan would not score the rest of the first quarter, though.
The Bobcats scored eight straight points and weathered some frustrating moments. The Grizzlies tried to slow the game down and held the ball for close to two minutes late in the opening quarter.
“It was pretty frustrating when they (Grizzlies) were just standing there, wasting minutes off the clock,” Falslev said. “We knew they were going to have to start pushing the ball sooner or later. We had the lead.”
Sky View used a 9-1 run to build a 23-9 lead with 3:28 left in the opening half. The Bobcats took a 29-13 lead into the break.
“We had a lot of kids do a good job,” Hillyard said. “I thought Titan Saxton did a really good job on defense.”
The pace in the third was still to Logan’s liking, but the Grizzlies could not get any closer. The Bobcats were up 44-26 to start the final eight minutes, but it quickly became a blowout and gave the Sky View students the chance to chant “Up by 40.”
“They (Bobcats) have a lot of guys that are really talented,” Brown said. “We struggled to execute when we had our opportunities. Sky View did a really good job with their length, causing some issues. The tempo got out of control on us, and that was one of they keys for us.”
Neal drained a 3-pointer off a pass from Saxton to start the fourth quarter for the hosts. Falslev capped a 17-0 run, dunking a pass from Cameron Doyle on a fastbreak to give the Bobcats a 59-26 lead with 4:45 to play. The Grizzlies went nearly five minutes without scoring.
“We switched up our defense sometimes and made them uncomfortable a little bit,” Falslev said.
Sky View heads to Weber State next week as one of eight schools still in the running for a state title.
“Now we get to go to the Purple Palace and hopefully we can make a little run here,” Hillyard said. “... Just one at a time. We get to play Hurricane. I’m excited for a chance to try and make a deep run.”