An impressive winning streak is over.
A third big quarter by the Bobcats and a clutch performance by their goalie, Porter Jackson, made sure of that.
Sky View outscored Green Canyon 7-2 in the second half — 6-2 in the third quarter — on its way to a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over the Wolves in the Region 11 opener for both boys lacrosse programs on Wednesday in Smithfield.
This is Green Canyon’s first loss in region play since boys lacrosse was sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association. The Wolves won all 10 of their league games by at least 13 goals a year ago.
“It was a rough start coming off of Spring Break and bad weather for the past few days,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “Overall, our team played their hearts out in the second half and excelled on offense and defense. Huge game from our goalie, Porter Jackson, who had 12 saves in the fourth quarter and (didn’t allow) a single goal. We are really proud of our guys tonight and feeling excited for the rest of region play.”
Gage Leishman netted all three of his goals in the pivotal third quarter for the Bobcats, who extended their winning streak to four. Easton Ballard finished with one goal and three assists for Sky View, which got a trio of assists from Sean Tempest, plus one goal and one assist from Garrett Zollinger. Joshua Moe, Parker Robbins, Josh Hall and Mavrik Hillyard also scored for the Bobcats (5-2, 1-0).
Conner Dockery led the way offensively for the Wolves (3-5, 0-1) with three goals. Aiden Merrill contributed with a goal and an assist for Green Canyon, which got two assists from Ian Maughan, one assist from JD McKenna and one goal each from Kyler Roper and Spencer Gerber.
“Props to Sky View for shifting the score on us in the third quarter,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “We lost a good lead and while I’m proud of our guys and their efforts during the game, it wasn’t enough in the end to turn the score back in our favor.”
In other Region 11 action, Mountain Crest (5-3, 1-0) earned a 9-1 road victory over Logan (0-9, 0-1), while details of the Ridgeline at Bear River game were not available until after the Herald Journal went to print.
Levi Hall and Jayce Paterakis teamed up for seven goals for the Mustangs — four from Hall — while Carter Hall and Ashton Gittens also contributed to the scoring column.
“Yeah, a good start to kick off region play with a W,” MC head coach Matt Taylor said. “Logan played a scrappy game and kept fighting all the way through. Now we gotta get back to the lab and prep for Green Canyon (on) Friday.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
It was also the opening day of Region 11 action for the local high school girls programs, with the exception of Ridgeline. Ridgeline’s home game against defending champion Bear River was postponed.
Mountain Crest traveled to Logan and left with a 12-2 win, while Green Canyon defeated Sky View by a 10-7 scoreline at home.
Kamrie Wilkinson continues to excel for the Mustangs, who extended their winning streak to five. The junior found the back of the net six times, while Aisha Porter chipped in with three goals for Mountain Crest (5-1, 1-0). Lilly Lopez scored a goal and assisted on another for the Mustangs, who also got goals from Lauren Smith and Emily Solano.
“Today’s game was a little rough between the cold and Logan surprising us at the beginning with how aggressive they were on defense,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “We were eventually able to adjust to both and pull out a win. I’m proud of my girls and their resilience. I’m especially proud of my first-year girls and how well they played today.”
Kaylee Stacey and Lucy Colton converted on a shot apiece for the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-1), who hadn’t played since March 21.
“I have definitely seen a lot of improvement and growth in the team since the beginning of the program last year, and especially in the last couple of weeks,” LHS head coach Josie Fielding said. “The girls work hard to improve their weaknesses and maintain a positive atmosphere of encouragement and support for their teammates. Overall, I’m proud of the way they played today.”
Meanwhile, Lauren Harris netted four goals for Green Canyon, which got three goals from Janessa Grover and two more from Gracie Blake. Sophie Burris also found the back of the net for the Wolves (4-2, 1-0), who got an assist from Olea Larsen.
"This was a very competitive game, but the team was able to communicate well and effectively create opportunities for one another," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "It's great anytime we get to see the skills we've been working on in practice improve on the field, and that was very clear tonight. They've been working hard over the last few weeks, and I think that was reflected in tonight's game. Very proud of their performance overall."
———
This story will be updated online as more details are made available