With no Park City to contend with this year, the 4A Boys Golf High School State Championship is wide open.
At least that was the thought heading into the first day of competition Wednesday at TalonsCove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs. After one round, first-year school Crimson Cliffs has an 11-stroke lead over another new school, Cedar Valley. Region 11 champ Sky View is a close third.
“We live to play another day,” SV head coach Eric Kleven said. “I told the guys going in to be state champions, you’ve got to get to day two. ... If everybody can clean up one or two shots on the front and back nine, we will be right in it.”
The top four scores for Crimson Cliffs totaled 288, while Cedar Valley came in at 299, followed by Sky View at 304. Desert Hills is at 311 and Ridgeline at 312 to round out the top five.
The second and final round will be held Thursday. The top 10 teams and individuals that shot a 79 or better advanced. Logan got in as the 10th team at 329, while Green Canyon was left out in 11th place at 331. Bear River was eighth at 324.
Individually, Mountain Crest’s Lance Fristrup advanced to Day 2 with a 76. Mustang teammate Conner Leishman just missed moving on with an 81. Fristrup overcome a bad start — he was 7-over-par on the front nine.
“I struggled on the front nine, then things just clicked,” Fristrup said. “I had three birdies and played bogey free on the back. It was a fun day. ... I just need to approach tomorrow with confidence.”
That is the same way the Bobcats will try and play Day 2, plus being more aggressive.
“They did what I asked them to do today,” Kleven said. “They need to go and attack tomorrow.”
Bobcat seniors Ryan Seamons and Hayden Kleven continued to lead the team. Seamons is tied for second individually as he carded a 1-under-par 71. Hayden Kleven was even at 72 and tied for fourth. Kleven could have gone even lower, but had a double bogey on No. 18.
“My dad jinxed me on the last hole by telling me to finish strong,” Hayden Kleven said with a laugh. “We want to be more ambitious tomorrow. ... We are going to go fight and hunt them (leading teams) down tomorrow.”
Seamons is three strokes off the leader. Zach Felts of Crimson Cliffs fired a 4-under-par 68. Seamons had two birdies and an eagle during his round.
“I wanted to be in the final group for the last day and I did that,” Seamons said. I will take it one hole at a time and hope for birdie opportunities. ... I feel I can go lower.”
Also counting toward the Sky View team score were Braden Alder (79) and Spencer Sadler (82).
“Hopefully, everyone on the team will play well tomorrow,” Seamons said.
Ridgeline is also looking to move up on Day 2. The Riverhawks were led by Austin Pond and Scotty Jeppson with a pair of 77s to tie for 16th. Also counting toward the team score were Beckham Johansen (78) and Jacob Mann (80).
“The kids played great and really beat some good teams from down south,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “Crimson Cliffs has a very deep and great team.”
Bear River was led by Jaret Giles, who carded an even-par 72 to tie for fourth.
Logan’s Anthon Woolley is tied for 13th with a 76.
Green Canyon was led by Gage Halverson and Jace Blotter with 82s.