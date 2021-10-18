There's a 75 percent chance the next 4A state champion in girls soccer will be a team from Cache Valley.
That's because Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View all prevailed this past Saturday and punched their tickets to the semifinals of the 4A State Championships, which will be contested Thursday at Juan Diego High School. Crimson Cliffs and Sky View will square off in the first semifinal, scheduled for 10 a.m., while the Mustangs and Riverhawks will take the pitch at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Three of the four quarterfinal matches were decided by multiple goals, with the one exception being fourth-seeded Sky View and fifth-seeded Green Canyon. The Bobcats (12-7) got a late second-half equalizing goal from Macy Hellstern, assisted by Maysen McKay, and went on to outlast the Wolves (9-9) in a penalty kick shootout. Nine rounds were needed before Sky View emerged victorious, 6-5.
Meanwhile, No. 1 Crimson Cliffs (16-2) came storming back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat No. 8 Logan (6-12), 3-1, No. 3 Ridgeline (10-7) coasted to a 3-0 triumph over No. 6 Dixie (10-9) and No. 2 Mountain Crest (15-2) used a trio of second-half goals to bury No. 10 Desert Hills (7-11), 4-1.
It was a rubber match between the Bobcats and Wolves as the two sides split the season series by identical 2-1 scorelines. Green Canyon jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when Cambree Tensmeyer finished on a Emma DeBerard corner kick.
Sky View, winners of six straight, equalized with about eight minutes remaining in regulation and was ultimately slightly more efficient in the shootout than Green Canyon.
"Since before my freshman year we haven't made it past quarterfinals," SV goalkeeper Grace Glover said. "So knowing that we are going to the semifinals, it's just already crazy for us."
Sky View's Amalia Fonua, Reese Thurston, Hannah Womack, Kourtney Lamb, Annika McCulloch and McKay were successful from the penalty spot, as were Green Canyon's Talia Winder, Austin Miller, Kyleigh Hastings, Kamree Stewart and DeBerard.
The Wolves controlled the run of play for large spells of the game and fired off more than twice as many shots than the Bobcats, but the final product in the attacking third was tough sledding. The Bobcats had a lot to do with that.
"We just couldn't get the final pass in or get the shot off," GC head coach Ed Heberling said. "(Sky View) did well defensively to get numbers back in and behind and take away our shooting angles. They made it difficult for us."
"Our defensive shape was really solid throughout the entire game," SV head coach Jillian Carver said. "They're strength is in the middle and we knew that. We've played them twice already this season and we knew if we could shut down that middle it would be to our advantage."
OTHER MATCHES
At least one local squad will earn the right to play in Friday's final at Rio Tinto Stadium. Ridgeline hopes the third time will be the charm against Mountain Crest, which was triumphant in the first regular season showdown, 3-0, and the second, 5-2.
It was a big day for Mountain Crest's Addyson Sofonia, who buried the game-winner and the first insurance goal, plus assisted on the final goal by Baylie Baldwin. Summer Sofonia, Addyson's younger sister, also found the back of the net for the Mustangs, who got a pair of assists from Hadli Barrera and another from twin sister Bentli Barrera.
The score was 1-1 at the half.
"It took as a while to get going, but once we did we had some really pretty goals," MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. "The team chemistry and teamwork right now is unbeatable, and I hope we can keep that up and be playing another two games. Everyone that stepped on the field played awesome and at such a high level. I'm excited for the semifinals."
On the flip side, the Riverhawks got off to an ideal start as they raced out to a 2-0 lead in the 12th minute. Caitlyn Parry, assisted by Emilee Skinner, struck first for Ridgeline and her corner kick was finished by Brenli Wolford three minutes later. Halle Miller converted on a Halle Smith cross late in the second half to slam the door.
Lily Loyet went the distance in goal for the Riverhawks, who secured their eighth clean sheet of the season.
"We finished a couple goals early and it helped our chemistry," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "We still had plenty of chances that we should have finished, but I'm happy that we are still creating those chances. Our defense was solid today. They were able to manage the Dixie offense well and kept them out of our defensive third."
Likewise, Logan (6-12) got off to a quick start against top-seeded Crimson Cliffs. Ayrion Covington converted on a Mia Lopez corner kick to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 advantage.
The Mustangs equalized with about 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, and took advantage of a couple of defensive mistakes by the Grizzlies, Logan head coach Natalie Norris said, during the first 20 minutes of the second half to pull away.
The Grizzlies, who have battled through a myriad of injuries this season, got several big saves from keeper Milly Garren to stay within striking distance of the Mustangs, including two on one sequence. Logan's Emma Browning and Lopez "had some gorgeous combos, but Mia is just not quite a full strength," Norris said, and the standout freshman reaggravated her long-standing injury.
"I am so proud of this team," Norris said. "To have such a young team and see so many people step up for me leaves me speechless," Norris said. "We had some outstanding performances from individuals all year, especially Milly in goal, but what I'm most impressed by is how they just battled and battled and battled. The heart they showed every single game made me so proud as a coach."