HYRUM — It was the perfect day for a high school girls tennis match, much to the delight of Sky View’s Rachel Lattin.
After all, Lattin and her teammates were forced to postpone their Wednesday showdown with Region 11 rival Green Canyon after players, coaches and fans fled the Wolves’ facility in the wake of a torrential rain and hailstorm.
Fortunately for Lattin and company, the sun was out and the wind was virtually nonexistent in Sky View’s 4-1 triumph over Mountain Crest on Thursday afternoon. In the process, the Bobcats swept the season series from the Mustangs.
“It was a lot nicer to play today,” Lattin said with a chuckle. “Yesterday was very cold and very wet and very windy. You would toss up the ball and the ball would not be where you tossed it.”
Lattin made sure the Bobcats got off to a strong start as she was pretty aggressive from the baseline and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in her No. 3 singles match. To her credit, Mountain Crest’s April Francis scrapped her way back into the match and got as close as 4-4 in the second set before Lattin closed out a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
“Well, every point’s really important and those harder games are good, it’s good to play those harder ones,” Lattin said. “You have to push through and learn how to win them.”
The other two singles matches were hard-fought affairs. At the No. 1 spot, Sky View’s Rachel Dursteler was able to dictate the points when she was assertive from her forehand wing, but Mountain Crest’s Rachel Powell did a good job of extending points and frustrating Dursteler at times.
Ultimately, Dursteler took control in the third set en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win. The opening set featured five straight service breaks, while there were four in a row in the second set.
“I think she just needed to keep moving her feet and executing her shots and going for her shots,” SV head coach Anna Lyne said of Dursteler. “... I just told her, ‘go for your shots. You have that brilliant (forehand),’ and she does. And she also has a brilliant inside-out forehand shot, so she (executed) that one a couple of times also. It was good to see.”
For the second time this season, Mountain Crest’s Ali Schroder and Sky View’s Dana Kim went back and forth in a tight three-setter, but Schroder emerged victorious, 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
Schroder won five consecutive games spanning the first and second sets and looked to be in control, up 3-0 in the second set before Kim rallied to force a decisive third set. The match featured some lengthy baseline rallies, but Schroder won some crucial points at the net to help her eke out the win.
“You know, I was very pleased with Ali,” MC head coach Pam John said. “One of our goals was to keep her energy high and (keep her) believing in herself, and she just went out there and was very consistent. ... Rachel Powell and Ali both kept their heads in their matches. They just stayed focused and that’s huge. ... Those two singles players shined today for sure, had some big moments.”
There was no such drama in both doubles matches as the Bobcats prevailed in straight sets. Sky View’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Emily Coombs and Saydee Godfrey only dropped three games against Raegan Taylor and Brooklyn Robins.
At first doubles, Sky View’s Alijah Thedell and Rachel Chipman dispatched of Kate Hardy and Abbie Murray, 6-3, 6-3. The Bobcats also won both doubles matches the first time they played the Mustangs, but one set at each position went to a tiebreaker.
“It was good to see the first doubles team win today,” Lyne said. “I didn’t actually see it, I didn’t actually see those matches today because Kara Johnson, our assistant coach, she coached those doubles matches today. But I was glad to get the two doubles wins today and the two singles wins. I mean, I would have loved three singles wins, but I’m happy with 4-1.”
WOLVES 5, GRIZZLIES 0
Green Canyon came up huge on the road as it avenged an early season 3-2 loss to Logan. The Wolves were missing top singles player Alli Phillips to a shoulder injury in the first meeting between the two schools, but the junior secured a big 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Yeeke Wang on Thursday.
Green Canyon’s second doubles duo of Reagan Baxter and Gracie Beecher also needed three sets to reign supreme against Jennie Leo and Jinsung Lee, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. At the No. 1 doubles spot, Grace Goble and Olivia Phillips prevailed in straight sets.
The Wolves won the other two singles matches — Madi Gray at No. 2 and Phoenix Davis at No. 3 — in straight sets.
RIVERHAWKS 5, BEARS 0
Ridgeline swept the season series from Bear River, this time winning at home. The Riverhawks only needed two sets to win all of their matches.
Ridgeline singles players Naya Tillitt (No. 1) and Meera Gardner (No. 3) didn’t drop any games. Also emerging triumphant for the Riverhawks were Madi Brenchley (No. 3 singles), and the doubles teams of Lucy Lyons/Myriam Anderson (No. 1) and Halle Kendrick/Kaitlyn Horsburgh (No. 2).