MILLVILLE — It came down the final seconds between the top two 4A football teams Thursday night.
The foot and leg of Kasen Erickson proved to be the difference in the special game of the week televised on KJZZ. The Sky View kicker calmly booted a 28-yard field goal with nine seconds to play, and the Bobcats held on for a 17-14 Region 11 win over Ridgeline.
“I was ready for it,” Erickson said. “My teammates got me ready, they believed in me and I believed in myself. I was confident I could hit that field goal. ... It was a good ball right from when it left my foot. I knew it was going through and had plenty of distance.”
Sky View (6-0 overall, 2-0 region) and Ridgeline (4-1, 1-1) came into the game with perfect records on the year and were No. 1 and No. 2 in the state 4A RPI, respectively. The game certainly was tight throughout as both defenses came up big.
“When didn’t have some calls go our way and our kids were a little bit frustrated,” Bobcat head coach Chris Howell said. “But what I loved about it is they came out and made plays, and we executed when we needed to on offense.”
It was looking like the Riverhawks had seized the momentum and some good fortune. Ridgeline scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:57 left in the contest.
Having forced the Bobcats to punt, the Riverhawks were looking to get the ball back with a minute and a half to play. But the hosts muffed the punt return, and Sky View’s Peija Prom pounced on the loose pigskin. However, after a long discussion by the officials, they made the Bobcats punt again.
“They said there was an inadvertent whistle,” Howell said. “That stuff happens. It’s just a big game and tensions were high anyway. When plays like that happen, we tend to think somebody is out to get us, but it is what it is. In the end, the ball doesn’t lie. We were able to make a play when we needed to.”
While Sky View got a 64-yard punt from Kason Carlsen, Ridgeline had the ball at its own 7-yard line with 1:17 to play. Two pass plays had the Riverhawks at midfield, but the ball came free on a 30-yard catch and run. Bobcat Thor Griffin caused the fumble, while his teammate Cole Watterson recovered it at the Sky View 48.
“Our defense has come up big all year,” Howell said. “There are still some things we need to improve on.”
After a Carlsen pass to running back Walter Collins for 27 yards, the Bobcats were definitely in field goal range. Sky View ran three plays to reach the 11-yard line. It was time for Erickson.
“I’m always ready for a game-winning field goal,” Erickson said. “... I’ve been blessed with a good offense and haven’t had to be in many tight situations, but I’m ready for my team when they need me.”
Ridgeline tried to ice the Bobcat kicker, calling two timeouts.
“I just think about it as another kick,” Erickson said. “I don’t feel the pressure. I practice that kick many times. I’m ready for it.”
When it did come time to kick, the junior split the uprights.
“The thing about Kasen Erickson is he kicks all day, every day,” Howell said. “There is not another kicker in the state that I would rather have in that situation. He executed and did a great job.”
But there was still time on the clock. Sky View celebrated like the game was over and was flagged.
“I’m a disappointed parent at this point,” Howell said. “I still love them and that is still a huge win. We are going to fix it and next time we are in that situation, we are going to do it with class.”
After not taking advantage of the penalty on the kickoff, Ridgeline had four seconds left. A pass was broken up by Bobcat Isaac Larsen. This time Sky View could celebrate for real as it recorded its 18th straight win, dating back to last season.
Ridgeline did about all it could to keep control of the game, but had some bad breaks. The Riverhawks won the coin flip and took the ball to start the game. They nearly ate up the entire first quarter on a 15-play drive that stalled at the 22. A 39-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Collins, and Larsen scooped up the ball and was gone for a 58-yard touchdown.
“I was just really proud of the way we executed on that play,” Howell said. “That ends up being the difference in the game to a degree.”
At the end of the opening quarter, Ridgeline had run 22 offensive plays and had no points to show for it. Sky View had run two plays. In fact, the Bobcats ran just 20 plays in the first half to the Riverhawks 36. Erickson was short on 48-yard field goal attempt just before the break, and Sky View took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the ball but didn’t do the small things needed to beat a good team,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said.
The Bobcats took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 80 yards in 12 plays — all on the ground. Collins scored from five yards out, and Sky View took a 14-0 lead.
“We were not happy when we went in at halftime,” Howell said. “We did not get into any sort of offensive rhythm (in the first half). We came out and wanted to run the ball.”
After an interception by Branson Jones, the Riverhawks seemed to gather some momentum. Jovesa Damuni had a pick for the hosts in the first half.
Ridgeline drove 55 yards, scoring on a fourth-and-four play from the 12. Quarterback Kaden Cox hit a wide open Evan Webb for the TD. The Riverhawks went for two, and Jaden Harris scored two on a run to pull the hosts within 14-8 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
The Riverhawks forced a Bobcat punt and got the ball back early in the fourth. Ridgeline drove 92 yards to paydirt in 15 plays. The hosts converted three third down plays and once again scored on a fourth down. Cox plunged in from less than a yard out to tie the game.
Ridgeline could have taken the lead, but the speedy Larsen got in and tackled the Riverhawk holder who tried to run after the play got blown up on the extra point. It was just the start to a wild finish.
“This was huge for us to win this game and stay undefeated in region,” Erickson said.
Sky View was held to just 219 yards of total offense, while Ridgeline gained 354 yards. Cox passed for 252 yards, while Webb caught six passes for 92 yards. Noah White rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries.
“This is a really tough loss,” Cox said. “Our kids are resilient and will bounce back.”
Carlsen ended up rushing for more yards than passing, 75 to 62. Collins had a game-high 86 yards on 15 carries for Sky View. Hunter Lewis led the Bobcats with 15 tackles, while Luke Radford had three sacks.