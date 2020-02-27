OGDEN — It was looking pretty promising for the Grizzlies three minutes into the third quarter as they had pared what was once a 13-point deficit to 26-23.
Unfortunately for Logan, it finally collapsed under the relentless defensive pressure 4A's top-ranked team employs.
Cedar outscored Logan 39-16 over the final 13 minutes of game time en route to a 65-39 drubbing of the Grizzlies in the quarterfinals of the 4A Girls State Basketball Championships on Thursday at the Dee Events Center. The Reds, winners of 19 straight, had eight of their 11 steals in the second half.
"At the start of the game, we were not ready for state level basketball," Logan head coach Josh Zentner said. "We got more ready as we went through to the third quarter, but the first half was hard on us trying to get used to their pressure."
Indeed, it was a rough opening half offensively for the Grizzlies, who went 4 for 17 from the field and only managed 15 points. And yet, eighth-seeded Logan (13-10) only trailed by eight points at the half because it sparkled defensively, limiting an explosive Cedar squad to 23 points.
The Reds (22-2) rank first in 4A in scoring offense (65.9 points per game), scoring defense (37.5 ppg) and scoring differential (28.4 ppg).
"That was motivation at halftime that it was 23-15, and we played bad and could definitely play better," Zentner said. "So (allowing) 23 in the first half, that's not bad. We knew both teams would get going in the second half. We hoped to stay with them, but they're a good team."
The Grizzlies outscored the defending 4A state champions 6-1 to close out the first half and went on a 8-3 run to start the third quarter. An Alec Kennington 3-pointer, followed by a Taylor Rose jumper sliced Logan's deficit to 26-23.
Without question, the Grizzlies were much more assertive and crisp offensively in the second half. Nevertheless, Cedar still managed to outscore Logan 16-14 in the third quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.
"We had some plays that we wanted to run and they were working well during the third quarter," Zentner said. "Our lack of depth was a tough thing this year. The girls did a great job with the girls we had, but we'd like to be more healthy and have more depth, and that came back and got us a couple of times when we were playing good teams."
Logan's hole was a respectable 47-35 midway through the fourth quarter, but Cedar broke things open with several easy buckets in transition. The Reds also got to the free throw line a lot more after halftime as they knocked down 8 of 9 freebies.
Cedar, which has won 20 of its games by double digits, showcased a balanced offensive attack as four players netted between 12-17 points. Japrix Weaver led the way with 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field. Mayci Torgerson contributed with 16 points — nine in the fourth quarter — eight rebounds and three steals.
Cedar's two loses this season were narrow setbacks to defending 6A champ Bingham and Nevada power Bishop Gorman.
Amber Kartchner paced the Grizzlies in points (16), assists (three) and steals (three). The junior scored 10 of Logan's 15 points in the opening half.
Ginger Anderson put together a solid performance for the Grizzlies as she chipped in with eight points on 3 of 5 shooting and snared a team-high seven boards. Rose added six points on 3 of 4 shooting.
The Grizzlies went a round farther in the state tourney than they did a year ago, despite being more inexperienced. Furthermore, the future appears to be bright for Logan, which only has a pair of seniors in Anderson and Emily Thurston.
"Yeah, we want to build on (this season) for sure," Zentner said. "Two seniors going, we're going to miss them bad, but we have a group of juniors coming up that will be good, and we're excited to get going with them."
---
REDS 65, GRIZZLIES 39
Thursday at Ogden
Logan 8 7 14 10 -- 39
Cedar 14 9 16 26 -- 65
Logan (13-9)
Taylor Rose 3 0-0 6, Amber Kartchner 6 2-2 16, Ginger Anderson 3 2-4 8, Alex Kennington 1 2-2 5, Emily Thurston 1 2-4 4, Izabelle Rudd 0 0-0 0, Addison Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-12 39
Cedar (21-2)
Logann Laws 4 3-4 12, Japrix Weaver 7 2-2 17, Mayci Torgerson 5 6-6 16, Samantha Johnston 5 1-2 14, Jaidi Willden 0 0-1 0, Braylee Peterson 2 0-0 4, Grace Morales 0 0-0 0, Abby Davis 1 0-0 0, Megan Allred 0 0-0 0, Denim Henkel 0 0-0 0, Emeline Brower 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-15 65.
3-Point Goals: Logan 3 (Kartchner 2, Kennington). Cedar 5 (Johnston 3, Laws, Weaver).