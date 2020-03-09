Last weekend Sam Merrill further cemented his legacy as an Aggie legend as he willed Utah State’s men’s basketball team to a second consecutive Mountain West Tournament title with back-to-back-to-back phenomenal performances.
Lost in the local athletics scene a bit was the continuation of arguably the premier dynasty in the history of Cache Valley high school sports. For the fourth time in a five-year span, Preston’s boys basketball team reigned supreme in Idaho’s 4A classification.
Preston’s latest state title came at the expense of Moscow, among other opponents. The Indians (26-1) buried the Bears in the first half, led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and coasted to a 59-43 victory in the championship game of the 4A state tournament last Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
In the process, Preston capped off the 2019-20 campaign on a 22-game winning streak. Indeed, losing has been a rarity for the Indians during their transcendent five-year run. Over the past five seasons, Preston has posted a record of 122-12, which equates to a winning percentage of .910.
Additionally, Preston is one of only five high school programs in the history of the Gem State to capture four state championships in a five-year span, joining Firth (2007-10), Rigby (1982-86), Capital (1975-78) and Moscow (1917-20). The Indians were oh so close to five-peating as they lost in the title tilt to Idaho Falls in overtime last season.
It was a heartbreaking conclusion to what was otherwise an exceptional season for Preston, which managed to go 24-3 despite losing all five starters from its undefeated squad the year before. It still blows me away Preston was able to reload so quickly after graduating quite possibly the best senior class in its history.
That setback to the Tigers gave the Indians extra motivation heading into this season, and their senior class was determined to secure their own legacy. And what a legacy it is.
“Just really happy for our six seniors,” said Preston head coach Tyler Jones, whose team finished first in 4A in scoring offense (68.2 ppg) and scoring differential (19.1 ppg). “Last year they came in as an entire new group and came so close to the state championship, losing in overtime. This year their main goal was to make it back and to go out on top. They have a ton of talent, but what got them over the top was digging deep and doing it together as a team.
“If kids can buy into performing their role and doing the little things together as a team, you can do great things. At times all weekend and all season we had different guys step up and make a play. This group of seniors over the last three years are 76-4 and they definitely have left their mark as one of the best teams to come through Preston High. Proud of them for sure. It was also great we got to play IF, who beat us last year, and Middleton, who was our only loss this season, and avenge those losses.”
Preston’s most recent senior class was led by the potent 1-2 punch of powerful post player Ty Hyde and ultra-athletic point guard Luke Smellie, and what a state tourney those two players pieced together.
In back-to-back wins over Middleton and Idaho Falls — the second- and third-ranked 4A teams in the final media poll — last week, Hyde averaged 23.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The double-double machine knocked down 19 of 35 shots from the field in those two games. Hyde also played superb defense on Middleton star Tyler Robinett in the waning seconds of Preston’s nailbiting 51-50 victory.
Hyde, who is very nimble for his size, was limited to 12 points against Moscow, but filled up the stat sheets with five rebounds, three assists, four blocked shots and one steal. With all due respect to Robinett and Burley’s Jace Whiting, two outstanding players in their own right, Hyde deserves to be selected as the 4A Player of the Year in a few weeks.
Like Hyde, Smellie was phenomenal and efficient in back-to-back-to-back nights last week. No. 3 averaged 12.0 points, 8.7 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in those three games and went 14 of 21 from the field. In Preston’s heartstopping win over Middleton — a game that featured eight ties and eight lead changes — Smellie recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9:1.
Preston also received key contributions this season from fellow seniors Scott Dunn, Cooper Hobson and Garrett Ward, and even Rett Robertson when called upon. Dunn is a very good athlete, defender and 3-pointer shooter, Ward is a fearless rebounder and defender, and Robertson allowed Hyde to receive some valuable rest.
Hobson, who averaged nearly 15 points per game as a junior, was limited this season after blowing out his knee last summer. However, No. 1 came through with some clutch performances this winter, especially in the state title contest, where he drained all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half en route to netting a game-high 17 points.
Preston was darn near unbeaten this season when it caught fire from 3-point range. Even when the Indians struggled from the perimeter — they went a combined 7 of 28 from downtown in their aforementioned wins against Idaho Falls and Middleton — they still found a way to win.
As much as Preston’s players have excelled, the glue to one of Idaho’s elite programs is Jones and his veteran coaching staff. I personally believe the powers that be should name Preston’s home court after Jones, and he is aided by dedicated assistants in Brent Knapp, Matt Shumway, Kyle Larson and Josh Blaisdell.
Replicating this level of success will be a challenge for Preston next season, but I have learned not to doubt Jones, who is also a very good cross country coach. Yes, the Indians will lose six seniors, but they will also welcome back three proven varsity players in Cole Harris, Gabe Hammons and Brecker Knapp, plus their JV squad went 19-2 this winter.
Indeed, Preston has developed into a special program, and it’s been a lot of fun reporting on the Indians during their remarkable journey.