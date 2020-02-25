PRESTON — It’s been an uphill battle for Malad’s boys basketball team ever since it lost to Bear Lake last Tuesday in the second round of the 2A Fifth District Tournament.
To their credit, a veteran group of Dragons have been undaunted, even without the services of one of their best players.
For the third time in a six-day stretch, Malad staved off elimination in the district tourney — this time against top-seeded West Side. The Dragons led nearly the entire way and held off the Pirates, 50-48, in front of packed house at Preston High School.
The two teams will square of again Wednesday night at Preston in a true championship game, with the winner punching their ticket to next week’s 2A State Tournament. The loser will play the runner-up from the Sixth District in a state play-in contest.
“Great bunch of kids,” Malad head coach Tony Gibbs said. “They’re coming together. We just keep preaching we is greater than me, and we’ve just come together here the last couple of weeks and have performed really well when we needed to.”
The Dragons (16-8) have defeated second-seeded Bear Lake and West Side, 2A’s top-ranked team in the final media poll, in back-to-back nights. Malad managed to upset West Side without starting guard Tom Simpson, who is sidelined by the flu. There is a chance the junior will get cleared to play in Wednesday’s showdown, Gibbs said.
Meanwhile, the Pirates (20-4) suffered their first setback against a district foe this season. It was only West Side’s second loss in its last 21 games.
A rough start to each half put the Pirates in a perpetual hole. The Dragons jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and netted the first eight points of the third quarter. It took West Side at least four minutes to score its first points of each half.
“It’s a championship game, so I thought we showed a few nerves, and then (Malad) did that matchup zone, which we weren’t (really expecting),” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Last time they played it a little bit, but they went back to man. Last night they played man the whole time against Bear Lake, so it kind of caught us off guard. ... Give them all the credit. They came out and they won the game. We’ve just got to watch a little bit of film and fix it for tomorrow, and maybe find some ways to beat their matchup zone.”
Things were looking pretty bleak for the Pirates midway through the third quarter as they trailed 28-18. However, eight straight points by Bryler Shurtliff jump-started the regular season district champions. A three-point play by Isaac Frankman in the waning seconds of the third quarter pared West Side’s deficit to 35-33.
Shurtliff scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. The junior stole the ball and finished at the rim, giving the Pirates a 43-42 advantage at the 3:45 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Dragons immediately bounced back and took the lead for good on a 14-foot jumper by Davis Larsen. Malad burned West Side on a pair of well-executed long inbound passes in the final two minutes of the contest to preserve the win.
“It looked like we got lost defensively a couple times and the kid that was open for them made the shot, so you’ve got to give them all the credit,” Brown said. “I mean, they were short-handed. They didn’t have the Simpson kid ... and another kid, and they stepped up big time. I thought the (Jason) Fonnesbeck kid did a real good job. He took like four charges I think on us.”
Fonnesbeck knocked down 6 of 9 free throws and paced a balanced Malad offensive attack with 12 points. Trevor Howe chipped in with 11 points, Grayson Tripp 10 and Traven Ward eight. The Dragons also rebounded the ball very well.
“The kids are really working hard together,” Gibbs said. “They’re believing in each other and you could see tonight ... we had guys step up and play some big minutes that don’t normally play a lot. And it’s just the belief that once they get out there, everybody’s got (each other’s) back, so we’ve got a good team effort going right now.”
Blaze Brown finished with 11 points for the Pirates, who were ice cold from the perimeter in the opening half, yet played well enough defensively to stay within striking distance of their rivals.