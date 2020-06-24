There’s no doubt the 2019-20 academic year was a memorable one for recent Sky View graduate Ryan Seamons.
After all, the standout golfer claimed his third consecutive region championship, captured the 4A state title in thrilling fashion and earned opportunities to compete at the next level.
In fact, Seamons was recruited by a pair of Division I programs from the Beehive State and ended up picking Utah Valley University. The Smithfield native signed with the Wolverines last November.
“It means a lot,” Seamons said. “I’ve dreamed about playing college golf ever since I can remember, and it’s just another step to my end goal, which is being a professional golfer. And so, it’s a lot to take in, but it feels really good.”
Seamons also strongly considered an offer from Utah State University and attracted the attention of several D-II programs throughout the country. The son of Pam and Dave Seamons connected well with UVU head coach Chris Curran and that was one of the biggest factors to him finalizing his commitment to the Orem-based university.
“Chris, the coach down there, he really just brought me in and made me feel like a part of the team,” Seamons said. “And just getting out of the valley was also a big step, just getting to play on more courses and different courses. And so those were probably the biggest reasons why I chose (UVU).”
Seamons has some lofty goals he would like to accomplish throughout his collegiate career, but they are much more modest for his first season. As a freshman, his primary objective is to secure a spot on the traveling squad, meaning he would need to be among UVU’s top six golfers.
What are Seamons’ long-term goals?
“Winning a few tournaments and then trying to be an individual conference champion, and then becoming an All-American would be a big goal of mine,” he said. “That’s what I’m aiming for.”
The 18-year-old is certainly one of the most decorated and talented high school golfers to come out of Cache Valley in recent memory. Additionally, Seamons has been one of the premier competitors at the 4A level ever since he was a sophomore. Case in point: He placed at the top three at the 4A State Championships during his final three seasons with the Bobcats.
Seamons’ final prep season culminated with a clutch performance for the ages. He drained birdie putts on 12, 14, 15 and 16 on the back nine on Day 2 of the state tournament to earn a shot at a playoff with Region 11 rival Jaret Giles of Bear River. Seamons then rolled in another birdie putt on the first playoff hole to claim medalist honors. Seamons went 5-under par during the tourney — counting the playoff — which was contested at TalonsCove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs.
Having two athletes from Northern Utah battling it out for individual bragging rights at state was something Seamons took a lot of pride in.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” he said. “It just kind of showed that you don’t have to play year around to accomplish your goals at a big tournament, and it kind of just showed teams from St. George that we can compete up here also, so don’t leave us out of the race.”
With Seamons leading the charge, the Bobcats finished second in the team competition at state. Sky View was in the No. 3 position following the first day of the tourney.
Seamons and the Bobcats were darn near unstoppable throughout the 2019 Region 11 season. Sky View easily defended its region crown and Seamons racked up more points than any other golfer.
The Smithfield native was even more dominant at the region tournament as he won by a whopping 12 strokes. Seamons fired a 5-under par 66 on Day 1, and then closed things out by shooting a 69 on Day 2.
It was the kind of performance reminiscent of one of Seamons’ biggest idols, former Sky View and USU star Devin Daniels.
“I’ve tried to follow in Devin Daniels’ footsteps,” said Seamons, whose scoring average was an impressive 68.3 as a senior. “I kind of looked up to him at a young age and kind of wanted to be like him. But yeah, it’s pretty cool. Hopefully I can keep it going in college and just show people you can (excel as a golfer from Cache Valley).”
Seamons was also his region’s points leader and medalist as a sophomore and junior. He was oh so close to becoming the 4A state medalist as a junior as his two-day total of 144 (rounds of 75 and 69) was only one stroke off the eventual champion and runner-up. The Bobcats finished third in the team competition. The tournament was held at Birch Creek, which is Sky View’s home course.
As a sophomore, Seamons propelled the Bobcats to fourth place at state by finishing second as an individual. His two-day score of 147 (75 and 72) was two strokes shy of champion Triston Gardner of Snow Canyon.
Seamons is one of only two incoming freshmen the Wolverines signed as part of their 2020 recruiting class. He will be one of four Utahns on Utah Valley’s roster.