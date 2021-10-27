The Riverhawks were attempting to earn a measure of redemption against their rivals to the south and, as a result, have the opportunity to play in the semifinals of the 4A Volleyball State Championships for the second straight season.
Top-seeded Ridgeline was playing No. 8 Mountain Crest in the quarterfinals of the two-day tournament, which is being contested at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.
The Riverhawks won the first two sets comfortably, but the Mustangs gamely overcame a big third-set deficit and were triumphant in thrilling fashion, 35-33, just before the Herald Journal’s Wednesday print deadline. A longer version of this story can be found at hjnews.com.
Ridgeline, champions of Region 11, were attempting to improve to 3-0 against Mountain Crest this season. The Mustangs (17-13) beat the Riverhawks (22-6) in the third-place match at this tourney a year ago.
No. 4 Sky View (19-11) and No. 7 Green Canyon (14-13) also advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round. The Bobcats and No. 5 Cedar we knotted up at two sets apiece at press time, while the Wolves were still in the opening set against No. 2 Desert Hills.
Ridgeline had a bye into the quarterfinals, as did Desert Hills and No. 3 Crimson Cliffs. Sky View, Green Canyon and Mountain Crest all prevailed in first-round matches on Thursday.
The Bobcats swept No. 13 Logan by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-16, Mountain Crest dispatched of No. 9 Hurricane in four sets (25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17), and the Wolves outlasted No. 10 Snow Canyon in five sets (25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11).
Sky View didn’t waste a lot of time en route to beating Logan for the third time during the 2021 campaign. Melanie Hiatt paced a balanced Bobcat attack with eight kills, followed by Abigail Doxey with seven. Hiatt recorded an impressive hitting percentage of .428.
The Bobcats served up 15 aces, vs. nine service errors. KaitLynn May finished with four aces, followed by Hiatt and Hannah Radford with three apiece.
Doxey led her team with six digs, while three other Bobcats chipped in with five each. Brynnlee Hart and Ryen Smith teamed up for 25 assists for Sky View, which got three block assists from Ella Bingham.
Adi Falslev came through with a clutch performance for Green Canyon against Snow Canyon. Falslev served up an impressive eight aces, plus led the Wolves in digs with 19.
Paige Spackman chipped in with nine kills and four blocks for the Wolves, who got 13 kills from Alli Anthon and 14 digs from Lydia Echols.
“We played a solid team match,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “I was proud of my girls for staying mentally strong and working through things together when it got tough.”
Mountain Crest received solid performances from Ella Douglass and Kiera Crosbie against Hurricane. Crosbie finished with team-high statistics in kills (14) and aces (five), while Douglass added 11 kills and four block assists. Douglass attacked at a .524 clip, to boot.
The Mustangs rattled off 13 aces, although they did rack up 14 service errors. Ashley Welker had a trio of aces for Mountain Crest, which got 39 assists from Kylee Atkinson and 19 digs from Phoebe Starnes.
The Mustangs put up a great block against Hurricane as they finished with 11 team blocks. Jessa Copeland had one solo block and eight block assists.
“It was a fun match,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “My girls played great together and showed up to play. We really excelled offensively and Kiera did a great job getting points for us and finding the court. I think everyone did their share and it was a good win as a team.”
Logan returned to action later in the evening and was swept by No. 12 Dixie in an elimination match (25-11, 25-16, 25-11).
No. 11 Bear River was oh so close to making it to the quarters as it lost in five sets to No. 6 Pine View (12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13). The Bears were competing in an consolation round match as of press time.