It was the bounce back performance Vanessa Hall was hoping for from her Bobcats.
Sky View lost a second-half lead en route to a 47-43 setback to a good Desert Hills team on Day 1 of the North vs. South tournament, which is being hosted by all six Region 11 girls basketball programs. The Bobcats played well enough in the second half to prevail one day later, though.
Sky View made enough big plays down the stretch to earn a 39-34 victory over Preston on Friday night in Smithfield. The Bobcats led by a narrow margin after each of the quarters.
“Tonight was a big win for us,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Preston is a very good team and well coached. We had some girls step up big and hit some key shots. I thought we played tough defense, especially down the stretch. Our girls rebounded well and did a good job taking care of the ball. It was a great team win.”
Macy Hellstern knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 15 points for the Bobcats (6-4), who led by one point after the first quarter, two after the second and two after the third. Melanie Hiatt chipped in with nine points for the defending 4A state champions.
“The fourth quarter was tight,” Hall said. “It was back and forth for a while. The difference was about two or three points both ways until the end.”
Riley Ward finished with a team-high 13 points for the Indians, who got 12 points and four assists from Mickayla Robertson. Amber Anderson paced Preston (7-3) with eight rebounds.
The Indians were without leading scorer Hailey Meek (11.9 points per game), who was out with an injury. Two of Preston’s three losses this season are to defending state champions — the other by three points to undefeated Blackfoot — and the other setback was against an unbeaten Burley squad.
“Sky View forced us into too many errors,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “They’re too good of a team to make the mistakes that we made. Every time we’d tied it up or take a lead, they would knock down a huge three and at the end we didn’t have an answer.”
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Ridgeline and Green Canyon improved to 2-0 at the tournament, Mountain Crest put together arguably its best performance of the season and Logan lost to Hurricane. Additionally, West Side let a fourth-quarter slip away in a 29-27 loss to district rival Soda Springs.
The Riverhawks (9-0) also kept their perfect record intact with a hard-fought 51-47 victory over Desert Hills (4-4). The Riverhawks outscored the Thunder in each of the first three quarters, but the visitors stayed within striking distance with a nice fourth quarter.
Emilee Skinner poured in 25 points for Ridgeline, which got nine points from Hallee Smith.
“We knew coming it would be a battle with Desert Hills,” RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Our girls did a great job against their inside game and we were able to win every quarter.”
Green Canyon was without one of its top players in Brooke Monson (illness), but had no problem dispatching of Pine View, 61-33. The Panthers (3-4) took a 11-6 lead into the second quarter, but the Wolves (5-3) won the middle two quarters by an impressive 42-20 margin.
Maren McKenna continues to record doubles-doubles of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for Green Canyon. The junior contributed with 25 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four assists Friday.
Cambree Tensmeyer chipped in with 19 points and four assists for the Wolves, who got seven points from Abby Hansen. Green Canyon drained eight 3-balls and went 11 of 14 from the free throw line.
“We struggled a little bit in the first half, but we battled,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We came out with tenacious defense in the second half and that created our success on the offensive end. The girls played well as a team and that made all the difference.”
A rough second half prevented Mountain Crest from prevailing on Day 1 of the tourney, but the Mustangs put together four complete quarters in a 62-37 drubbing of Dixie (2-4). Mountain Crest (4-4) went off for 23 points in the opening quarter and outscored the visitors in every quarter.
Sadie Coggins and Havyn Brown teamed up for 15 points in the first quarter for Mountain Crest on their way to 19 and 17, respectively. Lexie Coggins and Lily Smith contributed with seven points apiece for the Mustangs, who got points from nine different athletes.
Mountain Crest also limited Dixie to eight points or fewer in three of the four quarters.
“This was a different team tonight,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “Their energy, their team work, their defense, it all came together tonight, and they played extremely well. I’m very proud of them.”
Logan only trailed Hurricane by one point after the first quarter, but the Tigers (5-2) dominated in the middle two quarters en route to a 63-20 win. The visitors won those two quarters by a 39-5 margin.
Milly Garren netted eight points for the Grizzlies (0-6).
West Side had a golden opportunity to knock off perennial 2A state power Soda Springs, which took Sugar-Salem, Idaho’s top-ranked 3A team, to overtime earlier this season. The Pirates buried four 3-balls in the second quarter and took a 21-16 lead into the locker room.
West Side played extremely well defensively, but was ultimately undone by its offensive struggles after halftime. The Pirates (7-3, 1-1) only scored six points during the final two quarters — four of them were free throws — and had their four-game winning streak come to an end. The Cardinals (3-4, 2-0) only mustered up nine points during the middle two quarters.
“The girls played hard tonight,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We had a great defensive showing. We had too many turnovers tonight, so we need to take care of the ball. I believe that if we do that next time it could be a different outcome.”
BOYS GAMES
Six valley teams were in action Friday night with Preston and Ridgeline picking up wins. Sky View, Mountain Crest and West Side dropped games. Logan was in action against Crimson Cliffs in St. George but as of press time did not report a score.
On the second day of the Preston Indian Classic Basketball Tournament, the hosts ran wild again. This time the fans were rewarded with free French fries as Preston hit the magical number of 75 points in a 75-45 win against Columbia in a semifinal game.
“When you have multiple guys that can score, it’s tough to focus on one or two guys,” said Preston head coach Tyler Jones in an interview with KACH 1340 radio. “We had different guys tonight than yesterday. It was another team effort tonight.”
Druw Jones led the Indians (7-0) with 20 points, connecting on 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Tyler Lindhardt netted 14 points off the bench and hit the bucket to reward the fans with free fries. Brecker Knapp scored 11 points in the first half.
“I thought our start was great again tonight,” coach Jones said. “We came out with a lot of energy and got going. We jumped on them in the first quarter.”
Preston scored 16 points in the first quarter and held a 39-12 lead at halftime. The running clock began early in the fourth quarter as the Indians got up by 30 points on the Wildcats (3-4).
Preston will play Jerome in the championship Saturday afternoon at 3.
“I hope we can get a big crowd, because it’s going to be two really good teams going at it,” coach Jones said.
At St. George, the Riverhawks (6-3) responded from a loss Thursday with a 53-39 win against Dixie (6-2). Ridgeline outscored the Flyers in each of the first three quarters to build a 37-19 lead heading to the fourth.
“I was pleased with how we defended tonight, much better than last night,” Riverhawks head coach Kyle Day said. “It was fun to get a win and play a physical game. Looking forward to a really difficult game against Snow Canyon (on Saturday).”
Kaden Cox led Ridgeline with a game-high 20 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers. Josh Jackman netted 12 points, while Peyton Knowles added nine.
At Ogden, Mountain Crest (1-6) couldn’t follow up its first win of the season on Wednesday with a second, losing to Ben Lomond 58-46. The Mustangs had a lead after the first quarter, but fell behind at halftime, 26-20, to the Scots (5-2).
“It was a tough game,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We missed a lot of free throws and gave up too many offensive rebounds. Definitely a lot of things we can take from this game and learn from.”
Oliver Nethercott led Mountain Crest with 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Preston Lofthouse added 14 points.
Kekoa Beard paced Ben Lomond with 25 points.
At Brigham City, the Bobcats (6-2) tried to rally in the fourth quarter but started the final eight minutes down 14 to Box Elder (5-3). The Bees were able to hold on for a 68-62 win.
Sky View outscored the Bees, 23-15, in the fourth quarter.
Hayden Howell led the Bobcats with 16 points. He was joined in double-digit scoring by Logan Deal (15) and Carter Davis (13).
West Side (3-3) lost in overtime on the second day of a tournament in Boise, Idaho. St. Maries outscored the Pirates 10-2 in the extra period for a 41-33 win.
“We fought hard the whole game, just having a hard time scoring,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We missed free throws in the fourth. We just didn’t finish, but love the effort.”
Bryler Shurtliff was the lone Pirate to reach double figures in scoring with 11 points.
———
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report. A separate story recapping Thursday’s local high school hoops action can be found at hjnews.com