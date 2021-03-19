Simply put, the Wolves have been downright stingy defensively during the first two weeks of the 2021 high school boys soccer season.
Green Canyon earned its third straight shutout and its fourth in five matches by blanking 6A Copper Hills 2-0 on Friday afternoon in North Logan. Goalkeeper Jake Von Niederhausern and the Wolves (4-1) have only conceded one goal so far this spring.
The Wolves netted both of their goals in the second half — one by Ben Taylor and the other by Porter Cragun. Jake Blotter and Angel Torres were both credited with assists.
Sky View increased its winning streak to two with a gratifying 2-0 triumph over Orem in its home opener. Carson Soto recorded a brace for the Bobcats (3-2) — one goal in each half. The first one was assisted by Caden Penrose and the second by Jakobi Dursteler.
Cordell Ludlow notched his first clean sheet of the season in goal for Sky View.
Logan was also in action Friday and lost to Box Elder at home, 4-1. Cooper Sutton recorded a hat trick for the Bees, who raced out to a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Andrew Thornley found the back of the net for the Grizzlies (0-3) in the 73rd minute.
BASEBALL
It was a successful Friday for Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, plus Green Canyon dispatched of Viemont 10-6 at home and improved to 6-1. The Mustangs are still undefeated after beating Maple Mountain, 12-3, and Orem, 4-2, on Day 1 of the Desert Hills Thunder Open. Meanwhile, the Riverhawks defeated Provo, 7-3, and Springville, 7-1, on Day 1 of the Buck’s Ace Invitational.
The Mustangs (4-0) only needed six innings against a traditionally strong Maple Mountain program. Mountain Crest scored six runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth to pull away.
Nathan Rowley led the way offensively for the Mustangs as he doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in two more. Lance Welch chipped in with two hits, two runs, one RBI and one walk for Mountain Crest, which got a pair of hits and RBIs from Dax Roundy. Eight different Mustangs finished with a least one base knock.
Braydon Schiess went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs and held the Golden Eagles to six hits, struck out five and walked two.
Mountain Crest only tallied three hits against Orem, but had some clutch ones, plus manufactured a couple of runs. Roundy had two of those hits, while Rowley doubled and drove in two runs. Kolmyn Fougler had the Mustangs’ other hit and walked three times — three of eight MC walks during the contest.
Andrew Nielson pitched the first six frames for Mountain Crest and scattered five hits, fanned four and issued four free passes. Jaden Jones pitched a scoreless seventh inning and was credited with a save.
Ridgeline racked up 11 hits in its win over Springville. Jaden Harris was unstoppable at the plate as he went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Braxton Gill also doubled twice and scored twice for the Riverhawks, who got a pair of runs and hits from Evan Webb, plus a double from Kole Jenson.
Jakob Astle pitched all seven innings for Ridgeline and held Springville to one run on five hits. Astle struck out two and plunked one.
Ridgeline jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Provo after three frames and never looked back. Carter Gill doubled and singled for the Riverhawks, who got three RBIs and two hits from Jenson, two runs from Jaxen Hollingsworth and a double from Marshall Hansen.
Cameron Bott stymied Springville’s lineup as he struck out 12 in six innings. Bott allowed just two hits and issued six free passes.
Green Canyon came storming back from a 6-2 deficit by putting a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. Caleb Petersen came through with a bases-clearing triple in the inning.
Petersen also singled twice, walked and contributed with five RBIs for the Wolves, who got three runs and two walks from Reece Hansen and two runs from Abe Olson.
Olson pitched the final three and two-thirds innings for Green Canyon and yielded zero runs on two base knocks. He fanned three and walked none.
Logan was also in action Friday as the Grizzlies are also competing at a tournament in Southern Utah. Logan was edged by Park City, 6-4, and was playing a late game against Pine View.
The Grizzlies (1-3) made things interesting against the Miners by scoring all four of their runs in the sixth and sixth frames. Alex Davies and Cooper Pond each had two hits for Logan, which got a double from Kai Laing.
Kody Kirk started on the mound for the Grizzlies and held the Miners to four runs — all unearned — on three hits. Kirk fanned six and walked none.
SOFTBALL
It was a very busy Friday for Green Canyon, which played three games as part of the March Warm-up Elite tourney. The Wolves (4-3) lost to Orem, 11-1, and Parowan, 8-2, but bounced back in their final game by blowing out North Summit, 16-1. Green Canyon plated 15 of those runs in the bottom of the first in its three-inning victory.
Abby Hansen shined offensively for the Wolves as she contributed with three hits, four RBIs and two runs. Jentry Nava chipped in with two hits and two runs for Green Canyon, which got a pair of runs and RBIs from Madi Peterson, three runs from Kennedy Conan and two runs from Rylee Ericson. The Wolves finished with eight hits and nine walks.
Ericson and Cassidy Tingey held North Summit to four hits in three frames.
The Wolves were limited to three hits against Orem and two against Parowan. Hansen doubled against Orem and scored both runs against Parowan. Peterson drove in both of those runs.
Preston, Ridgeline and Logan were also in action Friday. The Indians (2-2) rallied for a nailbiting 9-8 win over visiting Bear Lake, Ridgeline (6-1) lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to 4A power Tooele and Logan (0-4) dropped a pair of games at a tournament.
Preston scored once in the bottom of the sixth to pull even with the Bears, and one again in the seventh for the winning run. Dru Despain belted a walk-off triple, scoring Kendall Keller, who tripled and singled twice in the non-district showdown.
The Indians accumulated 15 hits, including two apiece from Shandee Parker and Despain. Parker and Jaycee Larson doubled, while Vanessa Griffeth belted a solo homer for Preston.
Ridgeline fell behind 3-0 in the second inning on the road against Tooele, but scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the sixth to make the Lady Buffaloes sweat it out. Both pitchers were rock solid as Tooele outhit Ridgeline, 6-4.
Brinnley Anderson contributed with a pair of hits and runs for the Riverhawks, who got a double from Kenzee Hale.
Markessa Jensen scattered six hits, fanned six and walked three in her six innings in the circle for Ridgeline. Tooele ace Attlyn Johnston struck out 13.
Logan lost to Millard 18-2 in four innings, and then fell to Cedar 17-0 in three innings. Abbey Hart and Kaylie Peterson each scored a run in the first game for the Grizzlies, and Peterson singled.