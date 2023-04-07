An early deficit certainly didn’t deter the Riverhawks.
Instead, Ridgeline came storming back from an early 4-2 deficit and rolled to a 21-4 victory over a good 5A program in Uintah in a non-region softball game Friday in Vernal. The Riverhawks went off for 11 runs in the sixth and final inning to terminate any chance of a comeback by the hosts.
“We have spent many hours in the gym and they are starting to understand what an honor and privilege it is to play each and every game,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “That’s how we played today — family first and as if it would be the last game of the year. Couldn’t ask for more as a coach.”
The Riverhawks (5-1) had a heyday at the plate in their first game in 24 days as they racked up 19 hits, including five home runs. Ava Howell went yard twice, which included a two-run shot in the sixth, for Ridgeline, which also got homers from Karli Gowen, Anne Wallace and Mackenzie Jorgensen.
Jorgensen also doubled and finished with four base knocks, three runs and two RBIs for the Riverhawks, who got a trio of runs and hits from Howell, plus four RBIs. Wallace contributed with three runs and a pair of hits and RBIs for Ridgeline, while Adi Hansen and Ellie Pond each chipped in with two runs, two hits and a RBI. Gowen finished with one run, two hits, three RBIs and two walks for Ridgeline, which got two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Eliza Arledge.
Ridgeline pitchers Addy Hess and Shelby Blankenship didn’t give up any walks in six complete against Uintah (8-3).
Logan was also in action Friday as it traveled to Malad for games against the Dragons and Soda Springs. Like the Riverhawks, this was the first time the Grizzlies had played since March 18.
Logan (4-3) lost to Malad, the three-time reigning 2A state champions from Idaho by a 9-2 scoreline, and then bounced back with a 12-4 triumph over Soda Springs in five innings. The Dragons (2-0) have only lost three games since 2018.
Cambree Cooper smacked run-scoring doubles in the fourth and sixth innings for the Grizzlies against the Dragons. Emma Bracken scored both of Logan’s runs, plus also singled in the game.
The Grizzlies put a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the second inning against Soda Springs and never looked back. It was a well-rounded offensive performance for Logan, which got at least one hit from anyone in its starting lineup.
Cooper doubled twice and scored a pair of runs for the Grizzlies, who got a pair of hits and runs from Gracie Buttars and Kat Leto. Brielle Bodily singled twice for Logan, while Leto and Buttars both tripled, plus Bracken doubled.
“Like most teams in our region, we have yet to practice outside on our home field,” LHS head coach Kim Laing said. “To say we were ecstatic to get out of the indoor gym and play outside on dirt would be an understatement. We had a couple sunburn faces from our 40-degree day, but we will take it.”
BASEBALL
It was successful Friday on the road for Green Canyon and Preston, who both prevailed via the mercy rule. The Wolves (3-4) drove to Malad and dispatched of the Dragons (1-2) 12-2 in six innings, while the Indians defeated fellow 4A program Shelley by a 14-3 scoreline in five frames.
It was a competitive game in Malad until Green Canyon went off for nine runs in the top of the sixth. Green Canyon’s huge inning was highlighted by a three-run bomb by Coleman Bobb over the fence in center field. Cade Atkinson doubled twice in the sixth for the Wolves, who had 10 different players score runs. Bobb finished with three runs, one hit, three RBIs and three walks for Green Canyon, which got a pair of hits and RBIs from Atkinson, plus one run and one walk, and one run and a pair of base knocks from Micah Eborn.
Suey Jensen pitched five innings of no-hit ball for the Wolves. The senior struck out three and walked two.
“It was nice for us to get outside and play,” GC head coach Kyle Bubak said. “We appreciate Malad working hard to make their field playable and for hosting us.”
Meanwhile, Preston (2-1) took complete control against Shelley (1-4-1) by plating eight runs in the top of the first. The Indians came through with six hits and four free passes, plus took advantage of a Shelley error, in that frame.
Davon Inglet had a big day at the dish for Preston as he contributed with two runs, three hits — including a double — and four RBIs. Klayton Hobbs added three runs, two hits and a pair of walks for Preston, and Austin Gleed chipped in with one run, two hits and one RBI.
Eli Hammons pitched two runless innings for Preston and held Shelley to one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.