To say it was an outstanding start to the season for Logan’s softball program might be a bit of an understatement.

The Grizzlies kicked off their 2023 campaign by scoring runs in bunches and going 3-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in southern Utah. Logan’s first Friday game was a 14-0 drubbing of North Sevier, followed by a 18-0 shellacking of Summit Academy and a come-from-behind 15-12 victory over Hillcrest. The first two contests only went three innings and the third one five.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

