To say it was an outstanding start to the season for Logan’s softball program might be a bit of an understatement.
The Grizzlies kicked off their 2023 campaign by scoring runs in bunches and going 3-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in southern Utah. Logan’s first Friday game was a 14-0 drubbing of North Sevier, followed by a 18-0 shellacking of Summit Academy and a come-from-behind 15-12 victory over Hillcrest. The first two contests only went three innings and the third one five.
Kiki Laing finished with two runs, three hits and one RBI in Game 1 for the Grizzlies, who got two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Cambree Cooper, three runs and one hit from Emma Bracken, one run, one hit and two RBIs from Gracie Butters, one run, two base knocks and a pair of RBIs from Brielle Bodily and two runs, one hit and one walk from Rachel Porter. Quincy Schaefer and Cooper both doubled for Logan.
Jay Pauni fared well in the circle for the Grizzlies as she didn’t give up any runs in each of the first two games, plus only allowed a combined four hits.
Cooper was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle against Summit Academy as she singled, doubled and homered. Cooper came through with a trio of runs and hits, plus five RBIs, for the Grizzlies, who got three runs, four hits and two RBIs from Bracken, a pair of runs and walks from Laing and one run, one hit, three RBIs and one walk from Pauni. In addition to Cooper, Bracken and Schafer doubled for the Grizzlies.
Logan was tested in Game 3, but came storming back from a four-run deficit by plating seven runs in the fifth and final frame. Both teams finished with 14 hits, with seven of them being of the extra-base variety by the Grizzlies.
Schaefer singled, doubled, homered and drove in a whopping six runs for the Grizzlies, who got three runs and two hits from Cooper and a trio of hits and a pair of RBIs from Laing. Bodily, Schaefer, Cooper, Laing and Pauni all doubled, while Gracie Butters tripled.
The Grizzlies were one of four local teams in action Friday as they were joined in southern Utah by Ridgeline and Green Canyon. Mountain Crest was on the road. The Riverhawks improved to 2-0 with an impressive 10-0 triumph over 6A Skyridge in five innings.
Ridgeline ace Shelby Blankenship put the clamps on Skyridge as she was one hit and one Riverhawk error away from a perfect game. Blankenship allowed a lone single, struck out six and issued zero free passes.
Anne Wallace belted two solo home runs, while Ava Howell and Ellie Pond also went deep for the Riverhawks, who got a double from Abbie Banning. Adi Hansen contributed with two runs and three base knocks for Ridgeline, which got a pair of hits and RBIs from Pond and two hits from Addy Hess.
Ridgeline squared off against 5A power Spanish Fork late Friday evening, but the showdown between returning state champions ended after the Herald Journal went to print.
Green Canyon played its first two contests of the season and split those games. The Wolves were blown out by 6A West Jordan, 22-5, but bounced back nicely with a 11-4 victory over Union.
Abby Hansen started off Green Canyon’s season offensively with a lead-off solo shot in the bottom of the first against West Jordan. The game was knotted up at 3-3 at the end of the first frame, but West Jordan took control with 12 runs in the top of the fifth and final inning.
Bailey Taylor chipped in with one run, two hits and one RBI for the Wolves, who plated at least three runs in each of the first three innings of their five-inning triumph over Union. Rylee Ericson and Kennedy Conan both homered for the Wolves and the duo each finished with a pair of runs and hits, plus four RBIs apiece. Hansen came through with a trio of runs and hits, while Brooklyn Curtis added two RBIs for Green Canyon.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest (1-5) lost a crazy game on the road against 5A Viewmont by a 25-24 scoreline. Both teams racked up 20 hits. The Mustangs retook the lead by putting an 11-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh, only to watch the Vikings answer with five runs, including the triumphant one, in the home half of the frame.
Reagan Jensen, Aspen Leishman and Dani Alexander all homered for the Mustangs, who scored in every inning but the second. Celina Laughery belted a pair of two-baggers, while Jensen also doubled.
Izzy Laughery finished with four runs, three hits, two RBIs and a walk for Mountain Crest, which got one run, two hits, one RBI and three walks from Celina Laughery, four runs, two hits, five RBIs and one walk from Alexander, one run, four hits, one RBI and one walk from Braelynn Anderson, two runs, four hits, four RBIs and two walks from Aspen Leishman, two hits and RBIs from Jensen and a pair of runs, hits and walks from Autumn White.
BASEBALL
Ridgeline, Sky View and Mountain Crest all played twice Friday. The Riverhawks are competing in a tournament in southern Utah, while the Bobcats and Mustangs were on the road.
The Riverhawks (2-1) bounced back from a 11-1 loss to Springville by holding off Cedar by a 8-6 scoreline. The Reds scored four times in the top of the sixth to make things interesting.
Trey Purser doubled, homered and drove in five runs for the Riverhawks in Game 2 Friday. Bode Hansen and Easton Dahlke contributed with two base knocks apiece for Ridgeline — one a double by Hansen.
Tyson Smith tripled and four different Riverhawks singled once each against 5A Springville. Ian Dahle scored Ridgeline’s lone run on a Cam Blotter single.
Like Ridgeline, Sky View went 1-1 on Friday. The Bobcats (3-2) blew out Providence Hall, 16-3, in five innings, and then lost to 5A Cedar Valley, 11-5.
Sky View exploded for 15 runs in the first three frames against Providence Hall and accumulated 14 hits in the contest. Tucker Murdock bashed a three-run homer, while Cade Sunderland doubled for the Bobcats.
Sunderland finished with two runs, three hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats, who got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Tyker Neal, four runs, three hits and three RBIs from Murdock, two runs, two hits and one RBI from Aden McPhie and one run, two hits and two RBIs from Seth Chambers.
Destrie Fisher pitched the first four innings for Sky View and limited Providence Hall to two hits and three free passes. Fisher fanned four.
It was a rough ending to both games for Mountain Crest, which lost by one run to a pair of 5A programs in Box Elder and Weber — 5-4 to the Bees and 3-2 to the Warriors. The Bees scored three runs in the top of the seventh to steal that game, while the Warriors plated the winning run in the home half of the seventh.
Andrew Nielsen completely shut out Box Elder during his final frames on the bump. Nielsen gave up two runs — one earned — on two hits and five free passes. The senior struck out 10.
Kaden Deeter tripled, while Rilee Maddock and Maxwell Hornsby both doubled for the Mustangs, who got a pair of runs and hits from Deeter, plus one run, two hits and one RBI from JC Jones.
Nielsen and Trey Burbank both tripled against Weber, while Maddock fared well on the mound as he held the Warriors to four hits and two runs — one earned — in six complete. Maddock fanned seven and walked four.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain Crest and Green Canyon were both in action Friday. The Mustangs (3-0) kept their perfect record intact with a 20-11 win over 5A Bonneville at home, while the Wolves (0-2) were edged by 5A Payson by a 10-7 scoreline on the road.
Mountain Crest’s Lilly Lopez and Kamrie Wilkinson teamed up for a whopping 13 goals — seven for Wilkinson and six for Lopez — plus each athlete dished out a pair of assists. Sophie Keller chipped in with two goals and four assists for the Mustangs, which got three goals and one assist from Aisha Porter, two goals and one assist from Madi Henrie and an assist from Emily Solano.
Lauren Harris netted five of Green Canyon’s seven goals. Sophie Burris and Jadie Hoopes also found the back of the net for the Wolves, who got an assist from Zoey Buttars.
BOYS SOCCER
Logan (2-1) traveled to Brigham City and was bested by the Bees, 3-1. Box Elder scored twice after halftime to break a 1-1 deadlock.
Logan’s lone goal was an own goal, made possible by what head coach Natalie Norris called “a good cross” by Luke Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.