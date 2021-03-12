They had to sweat it out a little at the end, but the Mustangs will certainly take the end result.
Mountain Crest jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and held on for a 6-4 road victory over Juan Diego in a non-region baseball game on Friday. The Mustangs were up 6-0 when the Soaring Eagle put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth.
The Mustangs finished with nine hits, including two apiece from Lance Welch, Braydon Schiess and Nathan Rowley. Rowley drove in a pair of runs, while Welch and Marco Bellantoni each scored twice for Mountain Crest, which got doubles from Bellantoni and Dax Roundy.
Schiess pitched the first five innings for the Mustangs (2-0) and held the Soaring Eagle scoreless on five hits. Schiess struck out five and plunked one.
“We came out and hit the ball real good and scored some runs early on,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “Braydon Schiess gave us a good start on the mound and threw five quality innings for us.”
Sky View played two Friday games as part of the Desert Hills Invitational. The Bobcats (0-3) lost the first one to Park City, 8-2, and tested 5A power Salem Hills in the second before falling, 5-1.
The Bobcats recorded four hits in each game. Taydem Neal doubled in the opener, while Cole Watterson, Tate Bagley and Cole Lundahl singled. Watterson scored both runs — one in the first frame and the other in the third.
An Easton Howell single scored Taft Chambers for Sky View’s lone run in the top of the second against Salem Hills. Tucker Murdock doubled for the Bobcats, who also got base knocks from Derek Anthony and Bagley.
Watterson pitched a very good game against a potent Salem Hills lineup. No. 7 limited the Skyhawks to a pair of earned hits on four hits, fanned 11 and issued three free passes.
BOYS SOCCER
It was a successful Friday for Mountain Crest and Sky View, who are both competing in a tournament in inclement weather in St. George. The Mustangs improved to 3-0 this season by dispatching of Spanish Fork, 3-1, and Juan Diego, 4-1. The Bobcats blew out Payson, 9-1.
The Mustangs came storming back from a 1-0 halftime deficit against the Dons. Gabe Newman played a big part in all three Mountain Crest goals as he scored the final one and assisted on the other two. Oliver Thompson and Gideon Newman netted the first two Mustang goals, and the insurance goal was assisted by Isaac Britt.
Mountain Crest put together a more even performance against Juan Diego as it found the back of the net twice in each half. Thompson and Gideon Newman both contributed with one goal and one assist, and Gabe Newman and Zane Allen scored — Allen on a penalty kick. Gideon Newman’s goal was assisted by Eli Clark.
“We are learning a lot about our team and are really proud of their effort,” said MC head coach Justin Beus, whose team will play Salem Hills on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (2-1) stormed out to a 7-0 halftime lead against the Lions and coasted to their first victory of the season. Sky View netted five of those goals in the first 21 minutes of action.
Brittain Baird finished with a hat trick for the Bobcats, while Caden Penrose recorded a brace. Sky View’s other goal scorers were Isaac Larsen, Kai Schwartz, Daien L. and Tate Thurston. Schwartz also assisted on a goal, as did Jakobi Dursteler.
Green Canyon bounced back from Thursday’s 1-0 loss at home to Box Elder by defeating Alta on the road, 2-0. Both Green Canyon goals were in the opening half as Angel Torres and John Whitby finished for the visitors. Nikk Perkes and Ben Taylor notched the assists for the Wolves (2-1).
“Great team defending and composure,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said.
Syracuse scored once in the first half and held on for a 1-0 win over visiting Ridgeline (1-2).
“We are definitely a second-half team early in the season,” RHS head coach Dale Buchanan said.
Logan traveled to Lehi and played under the lights, where the Pioneers prevailed 4-1. Noe Moreno buried a free kick for the Grizzlies in the second half.
SOFTBALL
Green Canyon lost a 12-11 heartbreaker on the road against Hillcrest, while Mountain Crest came up short in a four-inning game against Uintah, 5-2. Mountain Crest, Sky View and Ridgeline are competing at a tournament in St. George, and it was poor weather nearly all day long.
Sky View was leading South Sevier 7-0 with two outs in the bottom of the second when the game was postponed by a snow storm.
As for Green Canyon, Hillcrest scored with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and then once in the eighth to claim the win. The two teams combined for 28 hits, but the Wolves committed seven errors — seven more than the Huskies.
Jentry Nava finished with four of Green Canyon’s 15 hits, and also added three RBIs and two runs. Ryle Ericson contributed with a pair of hits, runs and RBIs for the Wolves, who got two hits apiece from Morgan Gittins, Annika Eborn and Hadlee Harris. Harris drove in two runs, to boot.
Gittins, Nava and Kennedi Palmer doubled for the Wolves (0-2), and Ericson and Abby Hansen — who scored four times from her lead-off spot — tripled.
Mountain Crest scored once in the second and once in the fourth against Uintah, which plated four of its runs in the bottom of the second. Teagan Hall had two of the Mustangs’ five hits and also drove in a run, while teammate Emma Child walked twice.
Mustang pitcher Halle Murdock gave up three hits, fanned five and walked three in her three innings in the circle. Four of Uintah’s five runs were unearned.
Ridgeline was able to play Friday night and improved to 4-0 with an impressive 12-2 drubbing of Maple Mountain in five innings. The Riverhawks scored four runs in each of the first three frames.
Kenzee Hale, Markessa Jensen, Kori Palmer, Abbie Banning and Kaylee Smith each had a pair of hits for the Riverhawks. Hale belted a solo homer, while Palmer and Smith tripled. Smith drove in four runs, Banning and Karli Gowen teamed up four RBIs, and Hale, Palmer and Banning scored three times each.
Jensen pitched another gem as she limited Maple Mountain to two runs — one earned — on four hits. The junior fanned three and walked four.
“Tonight we saw different kids put on different pressure,” RHS head coach Mike Anderson said. “Maple Mountain is one of the upper echelon teams in the state, but our offense and defense right now is just plain out suffocating. The next man up is ready to roll and ready to take their shot — anytime, any place. Kaylee Smith led us with her bat and mit. A crazy good night for her.”
PREP BOYS LACROSSE
Green Canyon traveled to Bonneville for its season opener and blew out the Lakers, 20-5, while Logan lost at home to Fremont, 19-7.
The Wolves got goals from nine different players in Jake Lundin, Mason Anderson, Ian Maughan, JD McKenna, Laker Sampson, Tucker Sampson, Dustin Gasaway and Brandon Mueller.
“Tonight was a special night,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “It felt like a game we have been preparing for two seasons, given that our last season was taken away by the pandemic. These athletes worked so hard for so long. They came out to play from the very first whistle.
“Tonight was extra special for our powerhouse attack. Mason Anderson today at lunchtime, he signed a letter of intent to play at Adams State in Colorado. ... Tonight Mason was also our top scorer in both points and assists.”
Meanwhile, Fremont scored 15 of its two in two quarters to dispatch of Logan. The Grizzlies netted all of their goals in the second and fourth quarters.
Jaylen Sargent finished with three of Logan’s goals. Kyle Humphreys assisted on a pair of goals for the Grizzlies, who also got goals from Cole Hoglund, James Thornley and Daxton Daniels.
“It was good to play a team of that skill,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “Fremont’s good with a deep depth chart of well coached, talented athletes. Lots of learning opportunities that came from tonight for our boys.
“Cole Hoglund continues to dominate at the face. I’m always amazed at that kid’s work ethic. He’s a freak at the face and will continue to be a problem for teams all season. Love that kid. JJ Sargent continues to get better at the game. ... Athletes of that caliber just figure it out.”