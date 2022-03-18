One inning made all of the difference in Green Canyon’s 10-7 loss to Brighton on Tuesday, and that was again the case for the Wolves three days later.
The good news for the Wolves is that game-defining inning went in their favor this time around. Green Canyon scored four runs in the top of the fourth on its way to a 4-0 road victory over Payson in a non-region baseball game on Friday afternoon.
Green Canyon took advantage of four Payson errors in its big fourth frame. That was more than enough run support for Nick Bouck, who pitched a complete-game shutout for the Wolves (5-2). Wolves scattered five hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Tracesen Jensen, Coleman Bobb and Cade Atkinson all singled for Green Canyon, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Brighton, but gave up nine runs in the bottom of the fifth. Bobb and Atkinson both scored runs for Green Canyon against Payson.
Meanwhile, it was a rough Friday for the other local high school teams in action. Ridgeline, Mountain Crest and Logan all traveled to St. George and went 0-2 on Day 1 of their respective tournaments, while Sky View fell in nailbiting fashion on the road to Cedar Valley, 2-1.
Mountain Crest lost its tourney opener to Foothill (Nevada), 11-3, and then fell to Cedar, 6-3. The Mustangs only trailed by one against Foothill heading into the final frame.
Porter Budge doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Mustangs (0-4), who got a double from Nathan Rowley and two hits from Jaky Bitton.
Mountain Crest then proceeded to jump out to a 3-0 first-inning advantage over Cedar, which claimed the lead in the second inning and never relinquished it. Budge belted a RBI triple, plus he singled and score a run for the Mustangs, who got two hits and a RBI from Wyatt Albrecht.
Ridgeline struggled to get out of innings in five-inning setbacks to Springville (20-5) and Cottonwood (15-0). The Riverhawks (1-2) plated all five of their runs in the top of the fifth against Springville. Davis Fullmer came through with a bases-clearing triple, while fellow Riverhawk Marshal Hansen contributed with a run, hit and RBI.
Cottonwood’s Hayden Hudman threw a no-hitter against Ridgeline. Hudman struck out six and walked two in five complete.
Logan was competitive through three frames against Murray, which pulled away for a 15-3 victory. The Grizzlies (0-3) then lost to Pine View, 11-3, in another game that went five innings.
Alex Davies, Josh Shumway and Vincent Rohrer all doubled in the tourney opener for the Grizzlies. Logan scored two runs on Shumway’s two-bagger. Davies also singled.
Kai Laing and David Audd doubled for Logan against Pine View. Rohrer finished with a run, hit, RBI and walk for the Grizzlies, who got a run, hit and RBI from Kody Kirk.
Sky View (0-6) received a strong pitching performance from Stetsen Karren, who limited Cedar Valley to three hits in six complete, while striking out four and issuing four free passes. All three runs in the game were unearned.
Karren also belted a double for the Bobcats, who have lost three straight games by one run. Tucker Murdock and Bryton Williams accounted for Sky View other two base knocks.
PREP SOFTBALL
It was a busy Friday for Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Logan, who all played multiple games on Day 1 of their tournaments in St. George. Sky View and Mountain Crest were also in action.
Sky View (4-4) earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over visiting Box Elder in eight innings. Tawnee Lundahl sparkled in the circle for the Bobcats as she threw a complete-game seven-hitter. Lundahl fanned 12 and walked two.
Skylee Haramoto doubled for Sky View, which got a run, hit, RBI and walk from Cambria Davis, plus two hits from Morgan Hernandez.
Mountain Crest (3-5) jumped out to a 5-2 lead over Woods Cross, which completed its rally with four runs in the home half of the sixth. Emma Child doubled twice, singled and scored three times for the Mustangs, who got two runs, two walks and one hit from Celina Laughery, two hits from Kennedy Peapealalo and a double from Teagan Hall.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon went 3-0 on Day 1 of its tourney, while Ridgeline split a pair of one-run games and Logan went 0-3.
The Wolves (4-1) dispatched of North Summit, 10-0, and South Sevier, 11-6, and edged Kanab, 12-11. Green Canyon came through with multiple home runs in all three contests.
Abby Hansen had a grand slam against North Summit, while Rylee Ericson added a solo shot. Hansen finished with five RBIs, two runs and three hits for the Wolves, who got a double and triple from Brooklyn Curtis. Bailey Taylor doubled, singled and crossed home plate twice, while Ericson chipped in with a pair of runs and hits, plus three RBIs.
Annika Eborn was dominant in the circle for Green Canyon as she sat down six in two complete.
Taylor came through with a three-run jack against South Sevier, while Eborn added a solo homer. Eborn finished with a pair of hits and runs for Green Canyon, which got two hits, two runs and three RBIs from Taylor, and two runs and two hits from Ana Miles.
Miles hit a three-run dinger against Kanab, while Ericson and Kennedy Conan added solo homers for the Wolves. Eborn and Miles both went 3 for 4 at the plate, and Hansen doubled and scored twice.
Ridgeline (3-1) bounced back from its 5-4 loss to Desert Hills with, ironically enough, a 5-4 triumph over Canyon View. Shelby Blankenship drove in the game-winning run for the Riverhawks with her second single of the contest.
Ellie Pond ripped a two-run homer for Ridgeline, which got two doubles from Anne Wallace and one from Markessa Jensen. Wallace went 3 for 3 with a pair of runs and RBIs.
Jensen smacked solo homer against Desert Hills, which came through with a three-run jack late in the game to avenge Thursday’s 16-8 setback to Ridgeline. Adi Hansen went 4 for 4 for the Riverhawks, who got three base knocks from Brinnley Anderson, plus a pair of runs and hits from Jensen.
Logan lost Galena (Nevada), 17-0, Northridgeline, 12-2, and Richfield, 14-4. All three games went two or three innings.
Lily Niusulu doubled for the Grizzlies (1-3) against Galena. Brielle Bodily had a two-run single against Northridge for Logan, which got a run, hit and walk from Tonika Gilmore. Abbey Hart contributed with a single, run and RBI against Richfield.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Four local teams were in action Friday. Two of them prevailed at home in Mountain Crest and Sky View, while Logan lost to visiting Lehi, 5-1, and Green Canyon was edged on the road by Box Elder, 2-1.
Mountain Crest (4-1) dispatched of Skyridge by a 3-0 scoreline. Gabe Newman buried a penalty kick and scored another goal for the Mustangs, while Davin Ritchie also found the back of the net. Preston Lofthouse and Jaxon Maughan were each credited with an assist for the hosts.
Brittain Baird came up big in Sky View’s 3-1 triumph over Morgan. Baird recorded a brace, plus assisted on his side’s other goal, which was netted by Cole Guymon. Daion Leng assisted on Baird’s first goal.
The Bobcats bounced back nicely after the Trojans equalized in the final minute of the opening half.
Lehi pulled away from Logan with three second-half goals. Isaac Lopez converted on a first-half penalty kick for the Grizzlies (1-4) after Andy Martinez was fouled in the 18-yard box.
Green Canyon (2-3) conceded a pair of goals in the first half and pulled one back after halftime on a shot by Parker Holt, assisted by Baldo Chavez.