A former Logan High track & field star was honored as the America First Credit Union Utah State Student-Athlete of the Week.
Maia Garren received the weekly award Monday thanks to her strong performance for the Aggies at the West Coast Relays, which took place last Thursday and Friday in Clovis, California. The senior captured the title in the shot put with a heave of 51 feet, 1 inch, and also placed fourth in the discus with a personal record mark of 167-2.
With that performance in the discus, Garren moved up to the No. 7 spot in the USU record books. Garren, a former high school state discus and shot put champion, ranks fourth in program history in the shot put (52-0).
Additionally, Garren, a two-time first-team all-Mountain West performer in the indoor shot put, also finished eighth in the hammer this past weekend (179-1).
Garren’s younger sister, Milly, currently ranks first among all high school performers in Utah in the shot put (42-5) and discus (138-7). Milly Garren, who has yet to lose in the discus and shot put this season, is a junior at Logan.
PREP SOFTBALL
It was a successful Saturday for Preston, which traveled to Twin Falls for a doubleheader against fellow 4A program Canyon Ridge and left with a pair of victories. Preston (10-10) won the opener 12-7 and the nightcap, 9-3.
Preston plated four runs in the top of the first and never trailed in Game 1. The Riverhawks (8-14) finished with 15 hits to the Indians’ eight, but the visitors walked six times and stranded fewer base runners.
Vanessa Griffeth belted a solo home run, walked twice and scored three times for Preston, which got three RBIs from Charly Bair and a pair of hits, runs and RBIs from Rorie Hansen. Jaycee Larson doubled for Preston and went the distance in the circle. She struck out six and walked one.
Preston scored twice in the top of the second in Game 2 to take the lead for good, and never looked back after putting a four-spot on the scoreboard one frame later.
Dru Despain, Griffeth, Hansen, Megan Johnson and Larson all doubled for Preston, which racked up 15 base knocks. Larson went 4 for 4 with a walk, while Despain contributed with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Bair pitched all seven innings for Preston, scattered 10 hits, fanned three and walked one.
PREP BASEBALL
Preston hosted 2A state title contender Malad, which left Franklin County with a 7-1 win last Saturday. The Dragons (17-3) also defeated the Indians (9-13) earlier this season by a similar scoreline.
Ashton Madsen singled twice and drove in Preston’s lone run in the home half of the fifth. Preston’s other two base knocks were a triple by Justin Inglet and a double by Davon Inglet.
Braden Hess went the distance on the mound for Preston, allowed 11 hits, sat down seven and issued no free passes.
In other local high school baseball news, Region 11 announced its weekly award winners, and an athlete from Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View were recognized. Mountain Crest’s Nathan Rowley was tabbed the hitter of the week, while Ridgeline’s Jaden Harris and Sky View’s Stetsen Karren shared the top pitcher award.
Rowley went 6 for 11 at the plate with one walk and helped Mountain Crest sweep its three-game series against Logan. The junior drove in seven runs against the Grizzlies and also scored twice.
Harris came through with a complete-game shutout in Ridgeline’s 6-0 triumph over Sky View last Tuesday. The senior limited the Bobcats to four hits, struck out 12 and walked two.
Karren only gave up one earned run in Sky View’s 4-1 victory over Ridgeline last Wednesday. The junior scattered four hits, walked three and fanned one.