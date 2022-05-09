Several local track & field athletes made the most of their opportunity at the most prestigious high school meet in the Beehive State.
For the second straight year, Logan’s Milly Garren reigned supreme in the shot put and discus in the girls 4A-6A division at the two-day Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational, which concluded Saturday in Provo. Just like she did last year, Garren threw farther than any other girl in both events, regardless of division.
“It’s crazy to think that it is my last (BYU Invite), but honestly it feels amazing,” Garren said. “To be able to do so well in shot and disc, and then to place in the jav just made it that much better.”
What was even more gratifying for the Grizzly senior is she put together her most well-rounded meet of the season, if not her prep career. The future Utah State University thrower came through with season-best marks in the discus (137 feet, 5.25 inches) and shot put (42-3.75), plus she finished fourth in the javelin (114-2.75). Garren, who was fewer than five inches off her season-best effort in the javelin, scored an impressive 25 points for the Grizzlies.
“This year’s definitely been a roller coaster,” Garren said. “I’ve definitely learned a lot and improved in many ways. It’s so nice to be able to see my throws coming together and to be peaking right now could not have been better timing. There was some great competition in the throwing events. The girls were very competitive this year. It was really exciting to see the girls have some big throws and get a chance to stand on the podium.
Cache Valley athletes were responsible for all three throwing event titles in the girls 4A-6A division. Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna beat all comers in the javelin with her toss of 124-9.75, which is just off her school record. The junior also placed 17th in the shot put (34-2.75) and 19th in the discus (94-9.75).
“Winning was so fun,” McKenna said. “But I just love being out and competing and learning because I am so new in throwing, so being able to have that experience and to go up against good competition was so fun.”
Another local athlete who is peaking at the right time is Sky View’s Taten Merrill, and he was sensational last weekend. The senior established new personal records in his three best events, plus he earned the right to stand on the podium on all three occasions.
Merrill finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with an impressive time of 22.12 seconds, and he was fifth in the long jump (6-4) and 100 (10.92). The senior ranks first among all local competitors in all three of those events. Merrill was able to break the 11-second barrier in the 100 for the first time, to boot.
In addition to Merrill, Garren and McKenna, other local athletes who scored team points in at least one individual event were Preston’s Oakley Reid, Myah Atchley, Chakobi Lewis, Madison Wood, McKinley Scott, Angelie Scott, Taylor Romney, Charles Iverson, Garrett Hale, Kimble Rigby, Brayker Smith, Tyler Lindhardt and Brecker Knapp; Green Canyon’s Jackson Monz and Abigail Blau; Mountain Crest’s Preston Sadler; Sky View’s Brevin Egbert; Ridgeline’s Jake Smith and Madeline Carmona. The Indians were able to compete in the 1A-3A division because they would be a 3A-sized school in Utah.
It was a memorable meet for the Preston girls as they placed fifth in their division with 36 points. There were 43 girls programs that scored points in the 1A-3A competition.
Rigby captured the silver medal in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 14-4 for the first time at a meet, while Reid was the bronze medalist in the 3,200 (11:49), plus she was 11th in the 1,600 (5:34). McKinley Scott was fourth in the 1,600 and recorded a valley-leading time of 5:23.47. Iverson finished eighth for Preston in the pole vault (12-4) and also advanced to the finals of the 110 hurdles, but was disqualified due to a hurdle infraction.
Meanwhile, Atchley placed eighth in the 3,200 (12:15) and 15th in the 1,600 (5:37), Lewis was sixth in the pole vault (8-6), Wood was eighth in the pole vault (8-6), Angelie Scott was seventh in the 1,600 (5:25), Romney was fifth in the 800 (2:22.46), Hale was eighth in the 800 (2:00.78) and ninth in the 1,600 (4:30.34), Smith was fifth in the high jump (6-0), Lindhardt tied for eighth place in the HJ (5-10) and Knapp was fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.44). Knapp became the first local athlete to break 41 seconds in the 300 hurdles during Friday’s qualifying rounds (40.79).
Monz become one of only a few local high school boys over the last 20 years to break 1:56 in the 800. The junior clocked in at 1:55.86, which was good enough for sixth place and more than enough to lower his own school record.
Green Canyon’s Cambree Tensmeyer was outstanding on Day 1 of the meet, but strained her quad and had to withdraw from the finals of the 200 and 400. The junior lowered her own school records in the 100 (12.70) and 200 (25.53), and recorded a 4A-leading time of 57.98 in the 400. Tensmeyer posted the sixth- and seventh-fastest qualifying times in the 400 and 200, respectively, plus the 10th-fastest in the 100.
“I love watching my teammates succeed,” McKenna said. “But especially Cam, it was so hard to have Cam not be able to run in the finals because of her hurt quad. She is such a top competitor and could’ve done some damage in the 200 and 400. And watching Jackson Monz do so well was so fun.”
Sadler finished fifth in the long jump (20-10), while Egbert was seventh (20-7.75). Smith was seventh in the 400 (51.20) and the Ridgeline senior became the first local competitior this spring to break the 50-second barrier in the 400 during Friday’s preliminary rounds (49.92). Carmona secured the No. 5 spot on the podium in the high jump (5-2), and Blau the No. 4 position on the podium in the shot put (38-3.75).
No local relays teams were triumphant, although the Preston girls claimed the silver medal in the 4x400. Riley Ward, Romney, Hailey Meek and Elly Jeppsen teamed up to complete the race in 4:09.14. Ward also placed 10th in the 800 (2:27.62).
Green Canyon’s Sydney Edelmayer had a breakthrough performance in the 100 hurdles as she advanced to Saturday’s finals and finished ninth (15.66). Edelmayer clocked in at 15.59 during Friday’s qualifying rounds. She is the first local girl to break 16 seconds in this event this season.
Other local girls who came through with a strong performances in an individual event were Preston’s Maren Leffler (10th in the 3,200, 12:16), Jeppsen (12th, 400, 1:00.39), Akazia Knapp (13th, shot put, 32-0.75) and Mickayla Robertson (12th, 300 hurdles, 49.05); Ridgeline’s Keslie Duersch (17th, 100, 12.89) and Brynlee Brown (20th, 800, 2:23.61); Sky View’s Piper Sessions (19th, 100, 12.94), Abigail Doxey (15th, high jump, 5-0) and Maryn Coats (19th, long jump, 15-10.5); Mountain Crest’s Maya Miller (15th, 400, 59.48), Paige Egbert (10th, discus, 104-8) and Katie Barlow (20th, LJ, 15-10.25); Green Canyon’s Kylee Cox (20th, 400, 1:00.22) and Paige Bagley (19th, 300 hurdles, 47.98).
Other local boys who fared well in an individual event were Ridgeline’s Jackson Olsen (18th, 100, 11.24), Brock Parson (16th, 400, 51.17; and 12th, 300 hurdles, 41.08) and Widstoe Mathews (19th, javelin, 147-3.75); Preston’s Matthew Harris (14th, 400, 51.90), Paytton Alder (11th, long jump, 20-0-5), Rhett Larsen (11th, shot put, 44-10.5) and Luke Visser (15th, 1,600, 4:36); Mountain Crest’s Quinton Bladen (17th, 400, 51.18) and Seven Hadfield (14th, LJ, 20-2.25); Logan’s Christian Smith (19th, 400, 51.40).
WEST SIDE
West Side brought a small contingent of athletes to the Sentinel Twilight Invitational, a pretty prestigious one-day meet that was hosted Friday by Mountain Ridge.
Brennon Winward had a good day for the Pirates as he scored team points in the 110 hurdles (fourth, 15.72) and 300 hurdles (seventh, 42.85). Teammate Johanna Ebert finished eighth in the 800 (2:25.15).