NORTH LOGAN — It’s fair to say the first home game of the season was extra meaningful for the Green Canyon boys lacrosse team.
You see, not only were the Wolves playing an intra-valley rival, it was their first-ever appearance in front of their fans as a sanctioned program.
Green Canyon made the most of it as it scored at least three goals in every quarter en route to a 16-2 victory over Logan on a chilly Friday evening. This opportunity was supposed to present itself last spring, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Yeah, it means a lot,” GC standout defender Luke Lee said. “I mean, lacrosse is my life. The rest of our team feels the same way I’m sure, so being able to have the opportunity and set the standard for the future of Green Canyon lacrosse is a dream come true.”
It was another solid performance by the Wolves (4-1) offensively, but their defense set the tone early by preventing the Grizzlies (2-4) from taking any shots nearly the entire first quarter, even though the visitors won the first two face-offs. Additionally, Green Canyon was able to kill penalty after penalty throughout the game.
Perhaps it was fitting that Lee, who helped spearhead Green Canyon’s defensive dominance, was able to punctuate the win with a goal in the waning seconds of the fourth and final quarter. The senior intercepted a Logan pass and fired a shot past the keeper with 15 seconds remaining.
“It’s my senior year, so I’ve got to take every opportunity I get,” Lee said. “Every second of lacrosse, whether I’m scoring or just playing or practicing is just amazing.”
The Wolves were in control in the first quarter as they outshot the Grizzlies 21-2, but the hosts were off target on 12 of those shots and only put four of them past Logan goalie Braydon Skinner. To his credit, Skinner made some nice saves, including ones on four straight Green Canyon shots in the quarter.
“Kudos to our goalie, Braydon Skinner, who made a lot of saves despite the score,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “Green Canyon possessed the ball a lot with a lot of shots, and Braydon did a great job making some clutch saves. We turned the ball over too much in transition, taking away our ability to possess offensively.”
The Wolves didn’t attempt more than nine shots in any of the other quarters, but they were substantially more efficient.
“When we looked at the stats in the first quarter, that was exactly what we said was, ‘Hey, we’ve got 20-something shots, but we’ve only got four goals,’” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “And so it was really how do we bring them in, help them be more accurate, and really it was just (about) settling the boys down.”
Logan finally broke through with less than two minutes remaining in the opening half when Cole Hoglund won a face-off — something he has excelled at early in the season. A few seconds later, Kyle Humphreys scored, paring the Grizzlies’ deficit to 7-1.
The visitors got as close as 8-2 in the third quarter when Daxton Daniels converted on a pass from Matthew Mason, but the hosts ended the game on a 8-0 spurt.
Green Canyon was able to win the first four face-offs of the fourth quarter and turned that into four goals in less than two minutes.
“We knew this face-off guy (from Logan) was really good. His percentages were really high,” Oldham said. “I think he was at 70 or 80 percent, one of the top in the state, so we knew that we had to come out and really fix that, not just with our face-off guys, but also with how our wings came in and our LSMs (long stick middies). And yeah, that was so key in that fourth quarter when we came out and just scored, scored, scored all off of a good face-off.”
It was another balanced offensive attack from the Wolves, who got hat tricks from brothers Tucker and Laker Sampson, Jake Lundin and Mason Anderson. Lundin and Anderson each contributed with four assists, plus Laker Sampson assisted on a pair of goals. Dustin Gasaway netted two goals for Green Canyon, and JD McKenna chipped in with one goal and one assist.
“Green Canyon is a great program with athletes that are well-coached,” Olsen said. “I have mad respect for coach Oldham and what he’s done with those boys.”
BOYS SOCCER
It was the start of Region 11 play Friday and three teams made pretty big statements. Mountain Crest buried visiting Bear River under an avalanche of five first-half goals and rolled to a 8-1 win, Ridgeline dispatched of Logan on the road, 3-0, and Sky View earned a big 3-1 triumph at home over a Green Canyon side that only allowed one goal in its first six matches.
Cole Thedell assisted on Isaac Larson’s goal and scored the next one for Sky View, which took a 2-0 lead into the half. Taten Merrill added an insurance goal in the second half for the Bobcats (4-2, 1-0), who extended their winning streak to three. Larson assisted on Merrill’s goal.
“I could tell my players were a bit too excited to play and the first 15 or so minutes we were rushing our game,” SV head coach Jorge Cruz said. “We were able to settle into the game and take charge of possession with many clear opportunities to goal. Second half we found the third goal and the team got too relaxed and allowed Green Canyon to take over, and it was a back-and-forth game. (But) it was good to start the right way and, once again, I’m very impressed with everyone’s level of play.”
Roli Gallart scored in the second half for the Wolves (5-2, 0-1).
Ridgeline (4-3, 1-0) scored twice in a 13-minute stretch in the first half to take control against Logan (1-5, 0-1). Jackson Hulse finished a pass from Tate Godfrey in the 16th minute, and Gabe Tinney converted on a Ethan Green through ball in the 29th.
A Green corner kick eventually resulted in a Johan Salome rebound goal in the 66th to put the finishing touches on Ridgeline’s win. Riley Garvart recorded his second shutout of the season in goal for the Riverhawks.
Mountain Crest forward Oliver Thompson torched Bear River (0-5, 0-1) with four goals — two in each half — and one assist. Davin Ritchie recorded a brace for the Mustangs (6-1, 1-0), who got one goal and two assists from Gideon Newman.
Arturo Arteaga-Gil also scored for the Mustangs, and Gabe Newman, Zane Allen, Dylan McArthur and goalkeeper Isaac Britt were each credited with one assist.
“It was nice to start region play tonight,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “We were able to see some good things on the field to build off of.”