SMITHFIELD — To the delight of head coach Troy Oldham, his Wolves didn’t display much rust in their first game back from spring break.
Instead, Green Canyon put together one of its best performances of the spring and the end result was a gratifying 17-3 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 boys lacrosse showdown on a chilly but dry Wednesday evening at Hansen Field. Both teams were undefeated in region action heading into the game.
“Spring breaks are the worst and, at the same time, a great time for a rest and repair,” Oldham said. “We have been pushing the players really hard and so we were glad they could take the time off, and they hit practice really seriously this week, so we knew they were ready.”
The Wolves (7-1, 3-0 region) were also very motivated, inasmuch as they had never defeated the Bobcats (4-4, 2-1) in their four-year history. The two teams didn’t get to play in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“This was a very important game for us to not just win, but perform well across the entire squad,” Oldham said. “We know these Sky View players and have a lot of respect for them, and we knew if we didn’t take them seriously the game could have gone a lot differently. I’m so proud of our seniors. A win vs. Sky View was really important for them and they played near flawlessly on both sides of the ball.”
It was another balanced offensive performance for the Wolves. No Green Canyon player scored more than four goals and eight different players converted on at least one shot.
“It is very hard to compete with a team that has eight different scorers,” said GC senior Mason Anderson, who contributed with three goals and a game-best five assists. “At the end of the day, the (opposing) defense is going to have to pick and choose. We will make you pay, simple as that. ... Lastly, I would like to shout out to our stellar defense because without them we would be nowhere. Defense wins championships.”
One of the biggest reasons the Wolves were so efficient offensively is because they won faceoff after faceoff, especially in the second half.
In fact, Green Canyon controlled all 12 faceoffs after halftime. Green Canyon’s dominance in this aspect of the game helped the visitors enjoy a big 30-4 advantage in shots in the final two quarters.
“It’s very impressive to see our two main faceoff guys — Jake Lundin and Laker Sampson — dominate at the X,” Anderson said. “Without them it would be a struggle to get our high-powered offense the ball. Shout out to those guys for the hard work they have put in before practice because it’s paying off.”
The possession battle wasn’t as one-sided in the opening half as the Wolves outshot the Bobcats 23-12. Green Canyon held a 2-0 lead after the first 12 minutes of action, and then scored five times in the second quarter to take a 7-1 advantage into the break.
Green Canyon exploded for seven goals — by six different athletes — in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on its fifth straight win.
JD McKenna found the back of the net twice in each half for the Wolves, who also got a hat trick from Lundin. Lundin’s third and final goal was netted in the final 10 seconds of the game.
Tucker Sampson and Laker Sampson each chipped in with a pair of goals for Green Canyon, which got one goal and one assist from Brandon Mueller and Ian Maughn, and a goal from Jaxon Curtis. Tucker Sampson also contributed with an assist.
Gage Leishman netted one goal in each half for the Bobcats — the second on a very nice pass from Parker Robbins. Robbins scored Sky View’s final goal.
Porter Jackson made several nice saves for the Bobcats and finished with 17, including eight in the third quarter.
OTHER GAMES
Ridgeline (5-4, 1-2) bounced back from Monday’s nailbiting 6-5 loss to Bear River with a hard-fought 10-8 triumph over Logan (3-6, 1-2) at Crimson Field. Meanwhile, Bear River (5-4, 2-1) traveled to Mountain Crest (2-9, 0-3) and left with a 11-3 victory.
The Riverhawks received a clutch performance from Dante Villa, who buried five of his seven shots on goal and also added an assist. Tyson McKee scored twice and assisted on four other goals for Ridgeline, which got a pair of goals from Jack Jenson, one goal from Julius Villa and an assist from Avyn Gore.
“We’re happy to get a win against a very athletic team,” said RHS head coach Clay Christofferson, who used to coach at Logan. “Our players stuck to the game plan and I think Logan High lacrosse has a bright future moving forward.”
Daxton Daniels led the Grizzlies with three goals, Ethan Davis chipped in with a pair of goals and assists, and Kyle Humphreys also finished two of his shots.
Payden Bird scored all three of Mountain Crest’s goals.
BOYS SOCCER
It was sweet revenge for Green Canyon, which found the back of the net twice in the second half en route to dispatching of visiting Sky View, 2-0, in a showdown of teams tied for the top spot in the region standings. Meanwhile, Ridgeline rolled to a 6-0 win over visiting Logan, while Mountain Crest traveled to Garland and blew out Bear River 8-0 in a match that ended in the 65th minute due to the mercy rule.
The Wolves (10-2, 5-1) extended their winning streak to five and earned their eighth shutout of the season. Ethan Cox converted on a pass from Baldo Chavez, and John Whitby scored an insurance goal for the hosts — this one assisted by Braden Jensen.
Jake Von Nedierhausern went the distance on goal for Green Canyon, which lost to Sky View (7-4, 4-2) 3-1 in the region opener for both sides.
“I’m proud of the guys for sticking to our plan, staying composed and leveling up,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Great win vs. a good Sky View team.”
Ridgeline (7-5, 4-2) exploded for four goals in the second half to pull away from Logan. Several players sparkled in the attack for the Riverhawks, who got two goals and one assist from Jackson Hulse, a brace from Gabriel Watson and a goal and an assist from Garrett Jenkins. Gavin Holley netted Ridgeline’s other goal, while Bowen Haueter and Tate Godfrey were credited with assists.
Riley Garvert secured his second clean sheet of the season against Logan (2-9, 1-5) and fourth overall.
“Most complete, controlled 80 minutes this team has put together all season,” RHS head coach Dale Buchanan said. “The seniors showed great leadership starting out the week and these guys played solid and confident.”
For the second time this season, Bear River (0-10, 0-6) was no match for Mountain Crest, which also prevailed by an 8-0 scoreline the first time. The Mustangs (9-3, 4-2) got a hat trick from Jaxon Maughan and a brace from Gideon Newman, who also assisted on a goal by his brother, Gabe Newman.
Oliver Thompson and Eli Clark also found the back of the net for the Mustangs, while Isaac Britt notched his second shutout of the season in goal.
“It was a complete performance from top to bottom,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “These guys are fired up and ready to compete.”